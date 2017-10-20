Halliburton Earnings Monday: What You Need To Know

This article outlines several pre-earnings data points and what to watch for in the earnings release.

Halliburton (HAL) reports 3Q 2017 earnings before the market opens on Monday, October 23.

Here're a few of the signals I suspect may portend what I expect to be a good report:

Earnings Estimates/Trends

Shortly after the end of the previous quarter, Reuters consensus analysts raised Halliburton 3Q estimates from $0.33 EPS to $0.37 EPS. Since that time, consensus forecasts remained steady.

Currently, S&P 500 analysts expect HAL to earn $0.35 per share.

Meanwhile, Zacks.com's most recent consensus falls squarely in between: 3Q estimates call for $0.36 EPS. Zacks also notes more than half the estimates rose in the last 60 days, while just one analyst lowered expectations.

When it comes to “making the numbers,” Halliburton's management has a fine track record. Over the past 14 quarters, the company hasn't missed an estimate, while beating the Street 8 times.

For reference, during the 2Q 2017 earnings conference call, management set certain expectations by announcing several key items.

Pressure pumping equipment was sold out;

Completion and Production margins were expected to rise by 225 to 325 bps;

Corporate expenses would fall by ~$44 million versus 2Q, boosting earnings by about $0.05.

Opinion: Generally rising earnings estimates, management's demonstrated ability to meet or beat the Street, and some positive 3Q developments are likely to provide an earnings tailwind.

Options Activity

Heading into earnings, unusual options activity may signal a precursor.

On October 18, Halliburton saw 9000 December 47.5 strike calls presumably purchased at $0.432. It's presumed a purchase since the option contract transaction occurred at the Ask price. Previous open interest was only 1511 contracts. At the time, HAL shares traded at $43.805. This buyer now controls 900,000 shares through the middle of December.

Opinion: While this is a soft data point, at least one large investor expects Halliburton stock to rise into the end of the year. For this investor to simply break even on the trade, shares must rise by at least 9.4%. Indeed, a favorable earnings report is likely anticipated, since it's the only scheduled report before these options expire.

Short Interest

The mid-October short interest report isn't scheduled to be released until after Halliburton reports. However, the previous report (end of September data) indicated short interest rose slightly versus mid-month. As a percentage of the float (3%) and days-to-cover (2.8 days), these figures are low.

Opinion: Into earnings, HAL short sellers do not appear to be material.

Recent Newswires

Newswires have been pretty quiet. Recently, there was market chatter about Halliburton acquiring the Fluor Corporation (FLR). I find the rumor to be unlikely, given Halliburton's debt situation.

The company did an investor presentation in September.

Since the end of the last quarter, WTI oil prices rose from the mid-$40s to the low $50s. While oil prices are not a proxy for the price of the stock/company performance, there is some correlation. I view this as net positive.

The Charts

I used to be strictly a fundamental investor. However, over the years I've come to appreciate technical analysis; perhaps even becoming a closet chartist. The technicals can offer a glimpse into investor sentiment, and how institutional investors may be behaving.

Let's take a look at a couple HAL charts.

First, a short-term 9-month daily:

We find the stock fell throughout most of the year, though it rebounded in late August and September. However, going into earnings shares are rolling over again. The MACD and Chaikin Money Flow studies reinforce the point. Volume has been moderate. What's discouraging is the fact October oil prices firmed, but the stock didn't.

Nonetheless, if shares stay above $43, I'll have no particular concerns. The benchmark is the 50-SMA.

Opinion: An uninspiring chart, but lacking any clear catalysts I suspect traders are largely marking time. In October, shares began drifting lower. A good earnings report could perk things up.

Next, here's a long-term, 3-year weekly:

A 3-year weekly chart offers greater perspective. As an investor (versus a trader), I prefer to helicopter up to the weekly charts. We can see how HAL reacted during the energy commodity crash, protracted downcycle, and recent price rebound. Currently, shares are nestled between the 8-week and 40-week SMAs. Recent weekly volumes are below average.

The associated studies appear mostly neutral.

Opinion: Given a good report on Monday, I expect HAL to continue to meander, though the stock should stay above the 8-week moving average. A breakdown below the shorter MA could signal a fall back to the $40 range. If I'm wrong and the company reports weak earnings, the report could trigger such a reaction.

Summary and Conclusions

Historically, Halliburton's management offers positive earnings reports, meeting or beating Street estimates. I expect no difference on Monday. Several pre-earnings data points are aligned with this view. This is somewhat offset by neutral to negative charts.

At a fundamental level, I want to see strengthening North American performance coupled with Halliburton's international operations holding the line. Total revenues should advance markedly to about $5.3 billion. Overall, operating margins are likely to beat last quarter's 8.2%. Management expects to grow N.A. business revenues faster than the rig count growth.

In conjunction with the earnings release and call, I'll track several key metrics:

Asset utilization (annualized revenue/total assets) – 2Q 2017 registered 78%, a boost from 69% and 59% in 1Q 2017 and 4Q 2016, respectively. Another utilization rate increase further confirms market rates and equipment supply/demand is stabilizing.

Cash Flow – Through mid-year, operating cash flow was positive (a great improvement versus 2016), but the results are still anemic. Free cash flow remained underwater. The company needs to show much better figures in order to demonstrate it can operate in a $50/bbl environment. I believe we'll see that.

Debt Management – The aborted Baker-Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) deal shot holes in what was once a pristine balance sheet. An extended energy bust compounded problems. In 2017, long-term debt decreased modestly, but total net debt hasn't. Upon last check, the interest coverage ratio was below 2x. I'll be looking for better overall debt metrics. In addition, I plan to listen carefully to what management has to say about the situation.

I'll also keep an eye on the diluted share count. It's been creeping up.

Bigger picture, I don't expect any changes to management's basic strategies. The Halliburton "winning" prescription remains:

weather the current energy commodity storm; position the company defend and grow North America market share; focus the business upon unconventional plays, mature fields, and the deepwater.

Notably, major competitor Schlumberger (SLB) is running for margins/returns, not market share. Over time, we shall see how that plays out.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.





