Johnson & Johnson Does It Again

I’ve been very upbeat on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lately and fortunately for me, that sentiment came at just the right time. JNJ has taken off higher this year and after a very well-received Q3 report from earlier this week, it is flying to yet another new high. I have to admit, however, that it seems to be getting to the point where it may be fully priced in the low-$140s and in this article, I’ll walk through why I think that. Indeed, that’s a change from my rather bullish tilt for much of 2017 so in fairness to you, I’ll explain myself.

First, the chart on this thing is absolutely beautiful. JNJ consolidated during the summer after a huge run higher and after the earnings report, it is making new highs yet again. The moving averages are going sharply higher and the momentum indicators are confirming the move as well by getting into overbought territory. Indeed, it is that last bit about being overbought that makes me think JNJ needs some time to breathe before going higher.

Every time the stock has reached overbought territory, as it is now, it has consolidated and/or pulled back rather quickly afterwards. That doesn’t mean JNJ is going to suddenly flat line starting tomorrow or that it has to pull back, but the stock is overbought and that means that continued bullish momentum is going to be a bit trickier until that condition is worked off. Overall, however, the chart continues to be exceedingly bullish.

I won’t spend a great deal of time on the quarter itself because that has been done a number of times, and you’re also perfectly capable of reading the report yourself. However, I would like to call out some of the high points that are relevant to the idea that perhaps JNJ is getting to be fully valued.

First, revenue continues to be strong. Total sales were up better than 10% and even without the benefit of acquisitions, operational revenue was still up almost 4%. That’s a very strong number from JNJ (on both counts) and it means that the basic bull case I’ve been touting this year – revenue growth begetting margin growth – is generally still intact. That’s a huge step for the bulls and I have to say that I’m pleasantly surprised at just how well JNJ’s revenue continues to perform. It isn’t just relying upon acquisitions and is going after growth in a variety of ways and most importantly, it is working.

The second leg of the bull thesis – rising margins – is intact as well as adjusted EPS was up over 13% in Q3. JNJ continues to see leverage from its higher levels of revenue and although headline EPS was lower due to many one-time costs, I still think the margin picture is bullish as well. JNJ has shown mastery of being able to reduce input costs over time and I’ve maintained that as it continues to integrate its big acquisitions, that will only get better. I don’t see anything that changes that view.

The problem is that at $142, I’m afraid much or all of this may finally be priced in. The stock I loved at $110 has lost a bit of its shine up here as I think that perhaps it is time for the shares to take a potentially prolonged break. Keep in mind I’m not saying I’m bearish here; I’m simply saying that perhaps taking profits is the prudent thing to do.

The stock is going for about 20 times this year’s earnings after analysts collectively raised their estimates and price targets earlier this week. Long term EPS estimates for growth remain around the 8% mark, meaning JNJ is about a 2.5 PEG at this point. That’s a bit dear to me given that the upside for those EPS estimates is pretty limited. After all, JNJ is already a very efficient operator and that its margin growth potential is incremental, not revolutionary. That makes seeing additional multiple expansion a tough case to make to me.

In addition, for those that are dividend seekers, and there are plenty of those that own JNJ, the yield is at the lowest point it has been at any time in the past decade. The chart is from Simply Wall St.

We can see that despite the fact that the dollar value of the dividend has risen significantly in this time, the yield is lower than it has been because the stock is at new highs. That’s great if you want to sell it but not so great if you’re looking to put dividend money to work. I fear that may put a damper on buying action in JNJ at least over the short term until the yield moves a bit higher again. This is not a reason to sell the stock but again, it is a reason that incremental buying pressure may dissipate.

Overall, I think the bull case for JNJ is still intact from a fundamental perspective, but I also think the stock is at or near being fully priced. The valuation is getting stretched and I think the case for additional multiple expansion from this point is difficult to defend. In addition, the dividend is telling you the stock is probably a bit expensive, as the yield is at its low for the past decade. In other words, I think I’m ready to declare victory on JNJ and move on. I’m not saying the bull case is dead but I am saying that with where the stock is now, the risk/reward just isn’t there for me at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.