Consider Disney As A Value Play

The company's new growth strategy is based on OTT offerings, which is a risky bet and may take some time to offset weakness elsewhere.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is facing structural headwinds that have led to a new growth strategy based on OTT offerings. Whether this will offset weakness from traditional distribution channels is a risky bet, but seems to be the most logical step for the company, and if successful, may lead to substantial upside in the medium term.

Business Overview

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company with operations in media networks, studio entertainment, theme parks, consumer products and interactive media. The company was founded in 1923 and is listed since 1940. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of about $150 billion.

It is the world’s largest media conglomerate, with assets across movies, television, publishing and theme parks. This includes cable programming services like ESPN, Disney Channels and Freeform (formerly ABC Family). Like other media conglomerates, Disney depends on a wide array of entertainment offerings across its business segments to generate revenue. A substantial part of its business also comes from ancillary products, mostly aimed at children.

The company's operations are divided across four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The largest segment is Media Networks, accounting for more than 40% of total revenue, followed by Parks & Resorts (30%), while Studio Entertainment and Consumer Products have smaller weights within the group.

Geographically, even though Disney is a global company, the large majority of its revenue is still generated in North America, accounting for more than 75% of its revenues. Europe is the second-largest region but only represents 12% of revenue, while Asia and Latin America have smaller weights.

Disney has a relatively good business diversification, but one of its most important assets is cable networks, especially ESPN. This network is 80% owned by Disney and is one of the biggest profit contributors to the company, while the other 20% is owned by the Hearst Corporation.

ESPN has a very strong business with about 90 million subscribers, deriving the majority of its revenues from affiliate fees. It generated close to $10 billion in 2016 affiliate revenue, or close to 20% of the industry’s total revenue. Its affiliate fee per subscriber is much higher than that its peers at about $7.50 per month in 2017, way above the average monthly fees of other networks. For instance, Time Warner (NYSE:TWX)-owned TNT's monthly fee is about $2 per subscriber.

Strategy

This makes ESPN a very important revenue source for Disney, showing the high value of sports content. However, even though ESPN is highly valuable for Disney, its large weight in the group also exposes the company to some structural changes occurring in the media industry.

The increasing penetration of streaming services is leading to subscriber losses and lower growth rates than in the past for cable networks, creating doubts about the long-term sustainability of their business models. Given that affiliate fees make up more than 75% of ESPN’s total revenue, this structural trend is clearly harmful to its business prospects. ESPN has lost close to 12 million subscribers in the past five years, a trend that is not expected to reverse in the near future.

Showing that it is aware of this risk, Disney has recently announced that it will debut an online ESPN service and direct-to-consumer movie and TV streaming, a move that makes sense and shows that the company is adapting itself to the evolving landscape of its industry, as consumers are leaving traditional distribution platforms at an accelerated pace. However, whether this will be enough to offset subscriber losses elsewhere is highly uncertain and may take some time to have an impact on its total subscriber base.

Reflecting this business backdrop, Disney’s growth strategy is based on expanding its existing and new businesses, including investments in the international expansion and creating new business lines, like EPSN’s streaming services. Therefore, Disney’s growth strategy is quite different from the past because it is focused on direct-to-consumer offerings (usually referred as OTT services).

Additionally, Disney will end its output deal with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in 2019, which should enable the company to sell its movies and TV shows directly to consumers. This is a risky decision because it will lose more than $300 million of annual Netflix revenue, but the company is betting that its popular brands and new products will enable it to grow more rapidly and adapt faster to shifts in the market.

The expected launch of ESPN and Disney OTT services in the next two years is Disney’s most important strategic priority and will require significant investments, even though the company did not disclose how much it will cost. These services may provide long-term revenue upside, but visibility on their success will take some time to emerge and is a major risk for Disney’s business prospects in the next few years.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Disney has delivered strong growth over the past few years, both regarding revenues and profits, even though its momentum has decelerated significantly in the past few quarters. Investors should be aware that its fiscal year ends in October, thus its last fiscal year (FY) ended in October 2016.

In FY 2016, its revenues amounted to $55.6 billion, an increase of 6% from the previous year. Despite this higher top line, Disney’s EBITDA margin was stable at about 30%, showing that its costs are also rising. Indeed, its expenses increased by 5% in the past fiscal year, which means that the operating leverage is quite low and its cost control is not particularly brilliant.

Due to the nature of its business, the company invests considerably in marketing and advertising costs to generate publicity and consumer interest in the release of its films and subsequent home entertainment market. Over the past few years, this has been about $2.6 billion per year and is not expected to reduce in coming years.

Another issue with its cost control is Disney’s sports commitment for the next few years, which amounts to close to $50 billion. This includes $5.8 billion related to fiscal year 2017, a 15% increase compared to the previous fiscal year driven by higher NBA annual broadcasting fees. This is a negative trend that is not expected to reverse in the next few quarters, given that competition for sports broadcasting should remain intense in the future.

Despite the issue with costs, the company’s net income was $9.4 billion, up by 12% during the year, while its earnings per share increased by 17% due to a lower number of shares outstanding. Its return on equity was above 20%, which is a good profitability level.

During the first nine months of fiscal year 2017, Disney’s operating momentum has been quite weak. Growth has decelerated especially at its media networks unit due to slowing affiliate fee growth, while theme parks have had a very good performance due to its international ramp-up, especially in Shanghai. Disney's total revenues amounted to $42.4 billion, flat from the same period of the previous FY. Its operating income and net profit decreased by 5%, while its diluted EPS was down by 2% to $4.55 per share.

This performance is quite worrisome and reflects, to a large extent, the changing media landscape, which is increasingly defined by direct relationships between creators and consumers. Disney is changing its growth strategy to adapt itself to changing consumer habits, but this has considerable execution risk and makes its financial prospects over the next few years much more uncertain than in the past.

This new strategy may require considerable financial investments, which should consume some part of its cash flow generation in the next few years. Disney has a robust balance sheet with a conservative financial leverage profile which may be increased to finance investments in the business.

This also puts negative pressure on its shareholder remuneration policy. Even though the company should be able to deliver a growing dividend, its share buyback program may be revised downwards to a slower pace to preserve cash flow. The current dividend yield is only about 1.6%, based on its expected dividend of $1.61 per share expected related to FY 2017. This is a low dividend yield and doesn’t make Disney an interesting stock for income investors.

Conclusion

Disney has very strong brands that are recognized worldwide, which is an important competitive advantage in the long term. Despite this, it is not immune to changing consumer habits, namely the increasing use of streaming services. This has resulted on poor operating momentum recently, forcing the company to change its growth strategy for the launch of OTT services.

This is a risky bet, and it is quite uncertain whether its standalone OTT offerings will be successful and how much it will cost, making the company's financial prospects for the next few years a gambling bet at this stage.

This situation seems to be reflected in its valuation, given that Disney trades at about 15.6x forward earnings, at a discount to the S&P 500 versus a historical premium. This seems to already discount lower growth and the structural headwinds the company currently faces, namely long-term concerns regarding the sustainability of ESPN’s pay-TV subscriber base and investments in new OTT services.

This valuation may seem to be undemanding, and Disney may re-rate to higher multiples if growth resumes, but this should only occur if its OTT services are a success, which may take some time to happen. Thus, Disney seems to be an attractive long-term value play rather than a rapid turnaround story, with potential upside in the next 2-3 years.

