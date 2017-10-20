What Netflix's 'Binge-Racing' Data Means To The TV Industry

Nielsen recently announced plans to attempt to release ratings for Netflix and other streamers which could impact certain perceptions – even if the Nielsen data can’t be verified.

Netflix usually releases this type of data in lieu of actual ratings because the company wants to steer the conversation in a specific way.

While Netflix has had success with the “binge” model, some argue the approach negatively impacts long-term exposure especially over social media, which regularly benefits traditional hour-long content.

The new data seems to show more audiences tend to binge the network’s shorter-form content with a few outliers that carry shorter overall per-season run-times.

Timing is everything in Hollywood.

The other day Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), coming off another quarter of solid earnings news, chummed the waters a little bit by putting out ratings info – well its version of ratings info. Netflix loves doing these types of stunts because it lets them control the narrative of how they are being written about in the media.

And to be honest – it also works.

Here Netflix knew following earnings news they would be talked about and decided to give people exactly what they wanted them to talk about, beyond the traditional “how long can they sustain this growth/spending?” conversation that happens at least four times a year.

This time what they wanted the conversation to be around was binge-watching…so they released a list that spotlights which programs are binged the fastest. In other words, what shows are more likely to be watched all-at-once verses over-time. The results themselves are interesting but first I want to stay on why Netflix is even bothering to go down this road.

Netflix effectively re-invented and re-defined binge-watching…it put them on the map. While other streamers have jumped between the traditional weekly method and the “all-at-once” model, Netflix has largely stayed consistent. Yes, it’s worked very well for them and yes that’s a big part of their success, however people do overlook the value of the weekly method.

Netflix isn’t dumb, its team knows that by dishing out every episode at once it doesn’t give its audiences time to fully digest what they just watched. They just don’t care because it is their model and it works for them.

However, imagine if HBO dumped all the episodes from the most recent season of Game of Thrones all at once – the Internet may have actually broken. This season of the Emmy-winning HBO hit was insane. Producers jumped from a slow burn to madcap race to the finish faster than any show in recent memory.

It was TV whiplash…but it got people talking.

We had a whole week in between to let what happened marinate and because of that buzz the show saw record ratings. It also fueled countless coverage in the media for over two months. Recap after recap, theory after theory, it was the same drill for the entire run.

By doing the all-at-once model, Netflix denies itself that type of reaction from the media. Instead we get one big drop of recaps/spoilers/Q&A’s/speculation over a period of a week or two. Now the tried-and-true Netflix investors will defend this until their last breath and good on them for staying loyal – but there is loyalty and there is reality.

The reality is while being a disrupter has been the company’s bread-and-butter it is clear that opportunities are being left on the table. So, if the company can put the spotlight back on how binge-watching is a “thing” and which programs benefit the most from it, they accomplish two goals. The first is they spotlight just how much original programming they have and the second is showing how this trend has caught on worldwide – both points flip the narrative.

These types of lists are like catnip to analysts and the media. Netflix basically just threw down a shiny object and said “have fun.” If you also do a quick search of whose covering this you’ll notice very few of those articles go beyond the first layer of analysis. Few are actually focused on why Netflix is doing this type of data drop and that’s the genius of this approach.

And don’t get me wrong, I give them complete credit for this type of campaign because again it puts them in full control over the story being told. Yet I will say this particular story had a few twists that Netflix probably realized it had spin around to make this work within the story they are trying to tell.



Here's the list:

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Fuller House Marvel’s The Defenders The Seven Deadly Sins The Ranch Santa Clarita Diet Trailer Park Boys F is for Family Orange Is the New Black Stranger Things

Now for example, six of the top ten shows listed are of the 30-minute variety- including three of the top five. And yes the fastest-binge show is a long-form series (Gilmore Girls), but it is also just four episodes and runs around 6 hours. It would actually take less time to watch all four of the Gilmore follow-up mini-movies than it would to watch the 13-episode seasons of Fuller House.

The reason that is important is because if you look at the shows that Twitter and social media explode over they mostly are all dramas, which in some ways undercut the point of Netflix’s list. It actually proves consumers would rather take their time watching these programs than speeding through them in one marathon session.

It makes sense that comedies (or short-form series) would be binged faster than dramas. They are shorter and you usually can watch at least two (in some cases three) in the same time it would take to watch a drama. I fully acknowledge this is a “to each their own” situation and many people reading may not enjoy having a break in between episodes, but the Netflix list of shows seems to point in a specific direction.

Marvel’s The Defenders is an outlier and I would venture to guess that’s because its episode count (of 8) is less than the episode count of the four series that fed into it (i.e Daredevil, Jessica Jones, etc.), which each had 13 episodes. As a result, people may have been more inclined to power through the episodes quicker.



Now there is another side to the coin though I wanted to call out here because it is something I find fascinating - and that’s the symbiotic relationship that is possible between the old and new models. A funny thing happened last week when Riverdale returned to The CW (NYSE: CBS) and it is that its ratings skyrocketed. And I don’t just mean they went up, I mean they hit stunning new levels. You can read more here, but to topline it this was the network’s highest-rated telecast in the teen demo in five years and massively above where any of its freshman episodes rated, including the pilot.



So why the boost?



Over the summer reruns of Riverdale ran on Netflix which allowed them to build an audience. Keep in mind, Riverdale’s linear ratings were not impressive and if it hadn’t been for the combination of time-shifted increases and strong network support, the show would have been cancelled. The CW saw value in this show and stuck by it and that patience is being rewarded.



The season also ended on a big cliffhanger and that made people want to tune back in. Now even though the second episode of the season dropped off roughly 25% in both key rating groups (viewers/demo) it was still the second-highest episode of the series. If those hold in week three or even slip slightly and stabilize, that is a big win The CW and a great example of what could happen is more networks worked with Netflix.



It’s also important to note The CW’s deal with Netflix is for FULL seasons – the individual episodes stream exclusively on The CW’s site. Again, that speaks to the value of the weekly model. Also keep in mind Netflix’s “binge” list was only original content, we don’t know how acquired content fared and it would very interesting to compare.



That brings me back to the question I asked earlier about why Netflix was focused NOW on binge-watching. A new report just came out the Nielsen, the main player in TV ratings, will soon look to start releasing ratings information on Netflix and other streamers. Netflix has made it clear they are not participating in the initiative and because of that the numbers will go un-verified. Still, Nielsen is a big player in this field and their reputation has value to the point that people will believe what they report.



As a result, the gap between the traditional networks and the streaming networks could start to shrink as the playing (slightly) narrows. Netflix not releasing any real data points was always a big reason why it was gaining traction. When you withhold ratings you can better manipulate public opinion.



Going back to The CW – without ratings you could say its rookie series Valor was one of the network’s most impressive performers in network history and nobody would ever know if it was true. Yet when people see Valor barely cleared a million viewers and couldn’t top a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo that argument falls apart.



Funny how that works right?



With ratings info now possibly being made more freely available (to some extent) Netflix needs another area to latch onto for PR purposes…and binge-data could be an option.



Or it could be something else, but there was a definite reason behind Netflix’s news this week and investors should keep that in mind. Again, to be clear, I’m not Netflix’s stock is going to drop overnight or the end is near for the streamer’s dominance (it’s not). I’m just saying things could get a little more interesting.



Remember Hollywood is all about timing.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS.

Business relationship disclosure: As mentioned in the disclosure, I do have a business relationship with CBS, however it is with a area that has no impact or ties to this story. I'm also not a full time employee of CBS nor am I receiving any compensation from them for this story. All views expressed are my own.

Additional disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of CBS, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.