Adobe Soars 10% On Fresh FY18 Guidance; Still A Strong Buy

Each of its product lines continues to grow in double-digits, and management has indicated it believes its TAM to expand to $87 billion by 2020.

Adobe remains a fantastic long term investment, with its slight valuation premium more than compensated by its stellar growth on the top and bottom lines.

Adobe released its preliminary FY18 guidance in its annual analyst day, pointing to $8.7 billion in revenue and 20% y/y revenue growth, beating consensus expectations of $8.68 billion.

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) investors have something new to cheer: fresh, fantastic FY18 forecasts. Adobe is now several years into its cloud transformation, and the bearish camp was worried about saturation in its core products. Adobe's guidance, however, debunks those concerns, with each of its product lines expected to grow in the double-digits in 2018 and overall revenues expected to increase 20% y/y.

As I wrote in my previous article, Adobe's Q3 print was met with little fanfare. Despite beating analyst consensus on both the top and bottom lines, shares were knocked off course and had been under pressure. Investors who saw the Q3 dip as a buying opportunity were richly rewarded when Adobe's FY18 guidance sent shares up double digits:

ADBE data by YCharts

Despite the stock's vigorous run, I believe Adobe remains well positioned for further outperformance. Momentum is strong on the stock, and it's well supported by fundamentals as well. At $171, the company trades at ~30x its adjusted EPS guidance for FY18, which should be seen as a discount when comparing its earnings growth potential.

Recall that Adobe's GAAP EPS grew a stunning 55% in Q3 (and in the year 2017 to date, EPS has grown 56%), and this continued earnings expansion - driven by both top-line growth and increased operating leverage - is fully expected to remain on track in FY18. With this outstanding growth in mind, it's the PEG ratio that is the most apt yardstick for Adobe's stock - and a 30x P/E coupled with ~50% growth implies a PEG ratio far below 1.0x, a classic indicator of an undervalued growth stock.

Fresh FY18 Guide Indicates Growth in all Products

Let's take a moment to draw a parallel to Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), which is considered the first company to deploy a subscription-only software sales model and is also considered the first true cloud/SaaS company. In less than two decades since its founding, it has grown to a multi-billion dollar company, valued now at $70 billion.

Part of the reason underpinning Salesforce's success is that it's built on top of several disparate product lines, all of which are sustaining growth. Salesforce is best known for its Sales Cloud app - just as Adobe is best known for its Photoshop app - and both companies have been able to extend the powerful branding of their core applications into a variety of related products and services. The core businesses might be slowing down, but they are still growing at modest rates - while newer applications and initiatives support the company's top-line growth.

All of this growth is built on top of recurring subscriptions, which have high 80%+ gross margins, setting up the stage for incredible profitability.

Adobe, like Salesforce, is experiencing tremendous growth in all of its product lines, including sustained growth in its core Creative Cloud products (which includes Photoshop). See its preliminary guidance below:

Figure 1. Adobe preliminary FY18 guidance Adobe's Experience Cloud - its secondary product segment which includes is marketing and adtech offerings - is expected to support the company with 15% y/y growth. Digital Media, its largest segment which comprises of its Creative Cloud product suite as well as newer initiatives like its Document Cloud (a competitor to Docusign), is still expected to lead the growth charge with 23% y/y growth.

Despite the maturity of Adobe's products - applications like Adobe Acrobat and Photoshop have certainly been around for a long time - Adobe is still finding success in converting its existing customers to a subscription model, as well as finding new subscribers through the appeal of lower upfront costs. No-commitment subscriptions, after all, are much more enticing to a new buyer who wants to try out the software, as opposed to a large upfront perpetual license cost for a product you might not end up liking or using.

The company also affirmed its Q4 guidance of $1.95 billion revenue and $0.86 GAAP EPS, setting up the company to achieve $7.14 billion in revenue and $3.27 in GAAP EPS for FY17.

Key Business Indicators Trending Positive

Adobe also unveiled key metrics across its product lines at its analyst conference. The slide below, taken from Adobe's analyst day deck, snapshots key metrics in its core Creative Cloud business:

Figure 2. Creative Cloud highlights

A doubling of Creative Cloud ARR, as well as strong growth in new subscribers who have never before touched Adobe products, indicates that Creative Cloud still has ample room for upside. The company is also releasing updates to its flagship products. Continued updates keep Adobe's subscriber base engaged and empower subscription retention.

Adobe believes Creative Cloud's TAM (total addressable market) to be $24.2 billion by 2020, indicating that the company has barely yet cracked a quarter of its potential.

Adobe's Document Cloud initiative - encompassing Adobe Sign, which becomes increasingly relevant as paper-laden processes are shifting over to digitization - is also another important growth anchor, and Adobe estimates its 2020 TAM to be $5.3 billion. 33% of its subscribers are completely new to the Adobe franchise, indicating Adobe's ability to use its brand presence to draw users in and spark possible cross-sales into its other Clouds.

Experience Cloud - which is partially built on acquisitions such as Adobe's $540 million acquisition of ad tech platform TubeMogul - is expected to contribute the lion's share of 2020 TAM at $51.5 billion (of which ~$30 billion is attributed to marketing software), more than half of Adobe's estimated total TAM of $87 billion. See the Experience Cloud TAM breakdown, taken from Adobe's analyst day deck, below:

Figure 3. Experience Cloud TAM breakdown Adobe's 15% y/y growth projection for Experience Cloud may be overly conservative and leave room for upside, given the variety of products in this segment and the mammoth TAM it addresses. Experience Cloud has grown at a 20% CAGR from 2015-2018; a drop to 15% in FY18 would imply a marked deceleration and is probably unlikely.

Massive Earnings Growth Potential is the Key Takeaway

The chart below offers a succinct visual capstone of Adobe's earnings momentum:

Figure 4. Adobe growth trajectory

In each year (in fact, every quarter), Adobe has been able to steadily march up its operating margins, squeezing more and more profits out of a growing revenue base. With its FY18 top-line guidance pointing to a secure 20% growth rate, Adobe's earnings potential is incredible.

Adobe is an old-school technology company, but it's also one that refuses to be left in the dust. Rather than resist the cloud era (a decision several software peers have come to regret), Adobe has fully embraced the subscription model, and it expects nearly 100% of its Creative Cloud revenues to be subscription-based.

The rally in Adobe's stock is not yet overdone, there's still plenty of gains to be had.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.