Heritage-Crystal Clean: Take Advantage Of This Fast Growing Market At A Discount

The company operated 83 business locations but has the entire west coast of the US and Canada to easily expand its service to by organic expansion or through acquisitions.

A recovery in the Oil & Gas sector to further aid the company's Oil Business segment and drive overall growth.

Thesis Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) provides environmental services and oil business solutions. The company is returning to solid sales growth with increased demand for its core business services and is projected to grow EPS low double digits through 2022, projecting valuations to nearly double their current share price of ~$20.00.

Industry Breakdown

Heritage-Crystal Clean's core Environmental Services segment includes industrial parts cleaning, waste management, both hazardous and non-hazardous, and recycling services for antifreeze and other solvents. Environmental services generate 65% of the company's revenues.

The company's Oil Business includes used oil recycling, re-refining activities and oil filter services through its 75M barrel/year re-refinery in Indianapolis, Indiana. Oil business generates 35% of the company's revenues.

The company operates through 83 branches across the US and part of Ontario, Canada to service its 107,000 active customer locations:

Environmental services growth is being driven by:

Industrial parts cleaning 5% CAGR on behalf of increased small and mid-sized businesses third-party services cost savings and lower chemical costs.

Waste management 8.9% CAGR on behalf of increased industrial output following increased demand from population rise and production efficiency. Hazardous waste management is expecting a 6.66% CAGR.

Antifreeze and solvent recycling 7.91% CAGR on behalf of increased adoption and market dominant solutions of management.

Oil business growth is being driven by:

Motor oil recycling 0.7% CAGR is expected to slow in the next 3-5 years on behalf of increased efforts of sustainability and efficiency.

Engine oil lubricants 1.9% CAGR on behalf of aforementioned oil prospects.

Oil re-refining whopping 23% CAGR from industry wide cost saving initiatives and a robust small business growth environment.

Oil filter services 4.52% CAGR with solid demand for increased efficiency and durability of engines and industrial equipment.

Growth Thesis

Heritage-Crystal Clean's core business serves small and mid-sized companies which have the advantage of seeking third-party operators to service their waste or recycling activity, which come under great government regulations from the EPA. Unlike larger businesses, it is not cost effective for these smaller companies to hire professionally regulated servicing individuals to handle operations.

The company is focused on organically growing its locations services by exceptional customer service through its training and compensation incentive programs allowing for cross-services with its existing customers and a high level of referrals. 88% of the company's 2016 revenues were from customers they serviced in 2015, a high industry retention rate.

Another high growth factor for the company is expanding its locations and services. Currently, out of its 83 branches, only 74 offer used oil collection and 51 vacuum truck services, allowing for organic service expansion. The company's location concentration in the east coast, due to high opening costs out west, allows the company to strategically expand in current locations and out west where they have only 3 operating locations.

The company is committed to performing strategic acquisitions to grow inorganically in a market with intense small business competition. The company's previous acquisition of Phoenix Environmental Services Inc. allowed the company to penetrate the west coast's Arizona market.

Diversification & Uniqueness

The company is in a unique position where they don't rely on single large customers for their revenue, with the top ten customers in their environmental services and oil business amounting to only 3.2% and 17.8%, respectively.

The company services 107,000 customers around its 83 locations. It pioneered two programs to allow for unregulated collection of lubricants and used oil to be used in ceiling-grade asphalt, amounting to lower costs for its customers and recycled material buyers.

A Look at Financial Stability

On behalf of the aforementioned growth factors, markets are optimistic on the company's sales and net income growth over the coming years.

The company is expected to grow sales 4.46% to $363.13 Million in 2017 followed by a 7.12% increase in 2018 to $389 Million.

Net income is expected to grow substantially in 2017, up 160% to $0.65 and a subsequent 32.3% for 2018 to $0.89.

The company's balance sheet is equally impressive. The company holds substantial assets with its re-refiner, solvent and other facilities wholly owned by the company alongside 11 of its branches amounting to over $130 Million.

The company has over $18 Million in inventory for future sales.

The company's debt obligations weigh slightly on the balance sheet but maturities remain highly executable and even more so as the company continues to pay down debt with cash flow. Although 2018 debt maturities will likely be higher than the company's cash flow, their remaining cash and assets will allow them to easily cover or stretch payment through 2020.

The company generated over $22 Million in cash flow in 2016 and with sales rise with some but limited investment for the year, cash flow is expected to be flat to up slightly, around $25 Million.

Risks: Price of Crude Oil and Competition

Crude Oil

As a business offering a large amount of its services to the Oil & Gas sector, industry demand for re-refining and recycling are adversely affected by the lower price of crude oil, lowering demand from industry companies.

Contrary to the effect on its oil business services, its environmental services segment enjoys higher operating margins with a lower price of crude oil since the majority of waste collection mechanisms, both transportation and mechanical, enjoy lower overall costs. Machinery used for waste management and cleaning processes enjoys a lower operating cost with a lower price of fuel as well.

With the majority of the company's inventory being solvent and oil, the fluctuating price of crude oil effects overall selling prices.

Competition

The largest risk to the company is competition. Heritage-Crystal faces stiff competition from market leader Safety-Kleen, a Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) company. Safety-Kleen operates as the largest US re-refiner and parts cleaner and enjoys a better market condition with better financing and operations environment being part of a much larger parent company.

Heritage-Crystal Clean is committed to drive market share capture from its competitors through the aforementioned growth factors, but its direct competitors influence on the market with pricing capabilities and service expansion remains the company's number one risk.

Safety Kleen's last reported revenue in 2012 was around $750 Million, so when compared to Heritage-Crystal Clean's $253 Million puts overall market share distribution at a clear disadvantage. Notably, management confirms that although the company is significantly smaller than its largest competitor, the difference between them and their next largest competitor is significant, defeating competition from smaller players eating into market share.

Debt

The company's debt load is also worrisome, limiting the company's future acquisitions, cash flow use for expansion or shareholder value, create a vulnerable environment to economic conditions and limit overall capture of different business opportunities. The company's $56.1 Million in long term debt, although being paid down with solid cash flows, remains a weigh on the company's future prospects.

Valuations

The company has an impressive sales growth record following a dip in 2016 from significant pressure from the Oil & Gas sector. With equaled EPS growth at a 5 year rate of 16.25%, far higher than industry averages, I believe the company is currently greatly undervalued.

A DCF model concludes a $40.00 to $45.00 price range, valuing the company at $915 Million to $1.1 Billion. I believe the used valuation metrics including the 5 year EPS forecast and proceeded growth is highly obtainable by the company with compound growth rates well above 5% for the majority of its business segments.

Investment Thesis

Looking and valuing the company's business segments and their respective growth opportunities, I believe the company is greatly undervalued at current prices and should do very well as Oil & Gas markets recover and its environmental services continue to expand and gain customers around the US and Canada.

High organic growth market servicing industrial cleaning needs.

Recovering Oil & Gas market driving re-refining business.

Expansion opportunities outweigh competitors.

Unique cost saving services in growing waste management services.

As a leader in multiple fast growing markets with an experienced management and driven employees able to effectively execute, I'm confident Heritage-Crystal Clean is in a prime position to capture further market share and grow both organically and inorganically.

