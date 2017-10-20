On episode 25 of the Epsilon Theory podcast, we're joined by Peter Cecchini, Chief Market Strategist, Head of Equity Derivatives and Cross-Asset Strategy at Cantor Fitzgerald, to discuss one of his recent notes, "Failure to Inflate." As Peter writes, "The theories that guide monetary policy fail to explain why growth and inflation remain so low in developed economies." Tune in to hear why this is and what might bring about higher inflation.