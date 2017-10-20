Wall Street Breakfast: Tax Reform Steps Move Dollar, Treasuries

Economy

U.S. fund investors regained an appetite for risk over the last week, rushing into American and emerging market equities, as the Dow breached 23,000. Stock mutual funds and ETFs overall attracted $5.4B in the week ended Oct. 18, while emerging markets pulled in $2.3B, the most cash since March, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit.

The Mexican Auto Industry Association has rejected U.S. proposals to increase North American content for autos produced in the region and require, under a new NAFTA deal, that half of all content come from the U.S. "Our position is to not touch the rules of origin that have allowed this sector to be successful in the three countries," AMIA President Eduardo Solis told an event in Mexico City.

Theresa May implored European leaders on Thursday about a "clear and urgent" need to move Brexit talks to the next phase, saying both sides needed an "outcome that we can stand behind and defend to our people." Her promise to honor the U.K's financial commitments amounts to about €20B, but EU negotiators believe Britain's liabilities are at least €60B.

North Korea is likely just "months away" from being capable of striking the U.S. with a nuclear missile, CIA Director Mike Pompeo warned at a forum in Washington, stating that he's "deeply worried." "Accept and deter is unacceptable," National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster said at the same event. "We're not out of time but we're running out of time."

Venezuela's government has banned opposition governors from taking office in five states, replacing them with ruling party substitutes. It comes after the opposition released evidence it said proved fraud in Sunday's elections in Bolivar state, a crucial industrial region. The move effectively deprives the opposition of most of its remaining elected offices in the country.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell is the leading candidate to become the chair of the U.S. central bank after President Trump concluded a series of meetings with five finalists Thursday, three administration sources told Politico. Powell has been heavily favored by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is leading the search for Fed chair, and is seen as a safe bet who would not veer much from current Fed policy.

Meanwhile, Janet Yellen will speak tonight on "Monetary Policy Since the Financial Crisis" at the NEC Herbert Stein Memorial Lecture and Annual Dinner. The lecture includes an audience Q&A. It comes as the Fed continues its broad debate about inflation, and any comments along those lines could shape expectations for a December rate hike.