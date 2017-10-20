MongoDB Update: After 33% Pop, Stock Retains Vast Opportunity

MongoDB's (NASDAQ: MDB) Thursday IPO was surrounded by plenty of hype, and for good reason. The company is the leading developer of enterprise-grade, open source NoSQL databases, and it's also one of the only prominent New York City software companies to go public in recent years - Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the location management software developer which went public this spring, being the other.

MongoDB's initial pricing range of $18-$20, released about a week before its IPO, intended to value the company below $1 billion, stripping it of its "unicorn" status. Perhaps all parties realized this was untenable, despite the company's desire to have as big of a Day 1 "pop" as possible (the lower you price your IPO, the higher the percentage gain the media outlets can report), and the company revised its range to $20-$22 in the week leading up to its IPO, taking the valuation a notch above the psychologically important $1 billion mark.

Perhaps the company was shy in the beginning of asking for too high a price, given the recent trading weakness of fellow open source database peer Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR), but by the time it actually finalized its pricing, MongoDB set the bar high and set the IPO at $24, raising a total of $192 million from its sale of 8 million shares.

This article will update readers on where MongoDB's valuation stands after its IPO and Day 1 pop; for more background, read my prior article. Overall, trading at around ~7x EV/FTM revenues, MongoDB isn't yet "overvalued" - plenty of software IPOs can push the 9-10x valuation multiple in their early months, especially when they are growing at 50%+ like MongoDB. Yet with such a big uptick from its initial pricing range, MongoDB's risk/reward profile definitely has shifted out of the favor of opportunistic investors buying in after the initial offering. It's no longer a "cheap" stock, as it was when it announced its original $18-$20 pricing range. At that range, you could buy and shut your eyes for guaranteed gains. No more.

Overall, however, I believe it's realistic for MongoDB to achieve a $2 billion market cap in the near future (a share price of $40, or 9x EV/FTM revenues). The company's first earnings release and initiation of guidance will have a big impact on MongoDB's trajectory, and it's too early to tell how the company's first few months play out - but valuation aside, one thing is certain: MongoDB is backed by superior fundamentals and a leading position in a critical big data sector. It's not Cloudera - it has fewer competitors in NoSQL than Cloudera has in Hadoop - and it has a favorable, popular positioning as an upstart threat to Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), as exemplified in this Barron's article.

MongoDB's CFO, interviewed in the article, said this of his company's product:

"MongoDB was built for cloud"

While Oracle has seen increased strength in the cloud of late, its database products certainly weren't built for cloud, they were adapted to it. Oracle has for years been famous for locking customers into its on-prem products and squeezing expensive maintenance fees from its customers, and it has only recently transitioned into a more customer-friendly, cloud-friendly enterprise software company. MongoDB, however, wants to position itself as the "everyday database" that was designed with big data and cloud agility in mind.

It's the thematic narratives like this - the positioning of MongoDB as a future Oracle - that can capture investors' imagination and drive increased hype for the offering. In IPOs, after all, hype carries the day as much as fundamentals do.

Final Offering Details

Here's how the chips fell in the MongoDB offering:

8 million shares tendered at $24 apiece, indicating a launch market cap of $1.2 billion

$192 million raised; we expect the company to receive $178.5 million in net proceeds after deducting standard underwriting fees of 7%

Lead underwriters were Morgan Stanley (lead left) (NYSE: MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS)

Underwriters still have an open option to purchase 1,200,000 additional shares (standard 15% greenshoe option) at the IPO price, indicating another $28.8 million of gross proceeds if the option is exercised, though this would also induce further dilution

The 8 million shares tendered represent 16% of its total undiluted share pool of 48.97 million shares

39.6 million of these shares are currently "locked up" and will be released into free float 180 days after the offering, or April 17th of next year

The major holders of the company, who are all essentially restricted from selling shares until the lockup expiration, are shown in the table below (taken from the company's S-1):

Figure 1. MongoDB cap table Sequoia Capital, the venerated Silicon Valley venture capital firm which led MongoDB's $20 million Series D in 2011, still retails 17% of the company's shares. CEO Dev Ittycheria owns 6% and Kevin Ryan, the company's co-founder and Chairman, owns another 7%.

Valuation update

At its Day 1 closing price of $32.07, MongoDB trades at a $1.57 billion undiluted market cap. Netting out its $92.5 million of balance sheet cash and $178.5 million of estimated IPO proceeds, for a total net cash position of $271 million, MongoDB trades at a 7x EV/FTM revenues multiple.

This is essentially in-line with the average of its software peers who went public in 2017. See the trading comps below:

Figure 2. MongoDB trading comps Extracting Cloudera, the severe outlier which has been punished in recent weeks due to its ill-timed secondary offering, this peer set actually trades at a simple average of ~7.5x.

It's clear that MongoDB's IPO can either take one of two directions - it can either be a smashing success, like Okta, or trade at a severely depressed valuation to Cloudera. Unfortunately for MongoDB, Cloudera is the closest comp - in fact, it's probably the closest public competitor, despite the two companies catering to different use cases (Cloudera's Hadoop software handles distributed processing of big datasets; MongoDB is a database). Regardless, the company's similar taglines might confuse generalist investors.

Overall, however, MongoDB's valuation isn't excessively demanding. Its growth rate of 50% is extremely high (though it's also coupled with a high rate of losses) and deserves to trade at a 7x or greater multiple. As long as momentum continues and coverage on the stock remains positive, a rally to 8x ($36) is virtually certain; an extended rally to 9x ($40) is a possibility. Anything further than that, however, is probably extremely unlikely in the near term, capping the short-term profit potential on this trade to ~15-20%.

Key takeaways

As expected, MongoDB's IPO was a hit with Wall Street, and investors should be glad the company hiked up its pricing to $24 to minimize money left on the table. With ~$270 million of cash post-IPO, MongoDB has many years of liquidity left to fund its (admittedly large) losses, and it has ample time to grow into its valuation.

MongoDB's IPO - though effectively a down round, as the IPO brought in $192 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion - performed well in its first day of trading and ended its first session at a market cap of $1.57 billion, essentially in-line with its previous private market valuation. There's still some room to tack on upside to that number, as MongoDB is truly a powerful infrastructure software offering that has few close competitors. Its growth trajectory is virtually unencumbered, and open source companies like Red Hat (NASDAQ: RHT) that preceded MongoDB have dispelled the rumor that open source makes for bad business.

While it's no longer a home run stock - this isn't an IPO that's likely to allow you to double your investment - MongoDB still has some upside. Coverage on the stock is positive, the headlines all point to the company's strong 30% pop, and thematic narratives like that of MongoDB as an Oracle killer are all tailwinds to the stock's initial trading momentum. Keep a close eye for dips as buying opportunities, and time your purchases wisely.