What Factors Are Driving Emerging Markets Returns?

With strong emerging markets local currency bond returns this year thus far and institutional emerging markets FX exposure at a post-crisis high, according to J.P. Morgan, investors may be asking whether there is still room for additional returns in the asset class. We believe there is, and a closer look at the drivers of returns explains why.

The J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index (the "Index") has returned 13.9% year to date through September. Local interest rates (which include both carry and price movements from changes in local interest rates) contributed 8.1% to total return, while currency appreciation contributed 5.4%. However, there were notable differences from a regional perspective.1 Asian, Latin American, and Middle East/African countries experienced strong rate performance, but only modest currency returns. European currencies, on the other hand, have returned nearly 12%, contributing over 50% to overall currency return on the Index despite only comprising 25% by weight.

J.P Morgan GBI-EM Core Index YTD Return

As of 9/30/2017

As of 9/30/2017

Source: VanEck and J.P. Morgan.

European emerging markets currencies such as the Polish zloty, Hungarian forint, and Czech koruna are more closely tied to the euro and have benefitted this year from signs of growth in the eurozone. The recent U.S. dollar rally, however, may pose a risk to these gains if it continues.

With improving economic growth and controlled inflation, fundamentals appear to remain supportive for emerging markets currencies. Given that there has not been a broad-based rally this year, we believe that the asset class is not overbought and there may be room for additional appreciation. Further, emerging markets local currency bond yields remain attractive.

1We classified these regions as follows: Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand; Europe: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia; Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay; Middle East/Africa: South Africa, Turkey.

J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index tracks bonds issued by emerging markets governments and denominated in the local currency of the issuer, and are accessible by most international investors.

