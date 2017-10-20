Buy Activision Blizzard For eSports - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/19/17)

There is limited upside for International Game Technology.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 19.

Bullish Calls

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): Buy ATVI, as it will be the king of eSports. Cramer's trust owns it too.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): It's one of the few good MLPs to be in.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): Xilinx is making a comeback. If it goes down, someone will buy it.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN): "I like Global Payments. I like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) more. I like MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V). I think this is a very smart area to be in," Cramer said.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM): There are better stocks out there, but Cramer thinks this one's fine.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN): "I think you're fine with Priceline. Priceline is a play on the way people travel in this world, and Priceline's good. I did like Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) more, but the CEO left, so we have to make some changes."

USG Corporation (NYSE:USG): It's going to go up more, as it is the registered trademark of U.S. gypsum.

Bearish Calls

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT): There isn't much upside left here. Book profits.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI): Cramer likes Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in this group.

