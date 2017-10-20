3 Things, October 20, 2017: Gilead's Big Day, Celgene's Bad News In Crohn's, Bristol-Myers Stretches The Lung Portfolio

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Gilead scores the second-ever CAR-T cell approval

Company: Gilead (GILD)

Therapy: Axacabtagene ciloleucel, an anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy

Disease: Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

News: GILD's subsidiary KITE announced that the FDA has granted regular approval for their CAR-T cell program in several forms of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including DLBCL, after 2 or more prior lines of therapy. This follows rather quickly on the heels of Novartis's (NVS) historic approval of their CAR-T cell therapy on August 30.

Looking forward: This is what GILD bought into when they purchased KITE for almost $12 billion, to get in on a budding revolution in cancer care. DLBCL is currently fairly well-controlled, but patients with relapsed/refractory disease often run out of options very quickly, so the access to a new therapeutic modality is very important here; and as I mentioned back in my "Gilead is a bull" article, this is a multibillion-dollar market waiting to be tapped.

Celgene bows out of a Crohn's disease product

Company: Celgene (CELG)

Therapy: Mongersen, an antioligonucleotide drug targeting SMAD7

Disease: Crohn's Disease

News: CELG announced that development of mongersen in inflammatory bowel disease would be halted due to advice from their data monitoring committee, which found insufficient benefit to continue the REVOLVE and SUSTAIN trials. The phase 3 DEFINE trial will not be initiated and development of mongersen in ulcerative colitis will be re-evaluated upon data readout from another phase 2 study.

Looking forward: This was a big gamble that did not pay off for CELG, as the company spent over $700 million to acquire the drug back in 2014. So this represents a pretty big setback for the field at large and for CELG in particular. At this point, I don't think I would hold out too much hope for the ulcerative colitis program, but I certainly wish them the best of luck moving forward with this agent.

Bristol-Myers Squibb demonstrates promising data in mesothelioma

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab, an anti-PD-1 inhibitor

Disease: Malignant pleural mesothelioma

News: BMY presented findings from a phase 2 study involving nivolumab as second- or third-line therapy for mesothelioma at World Lung in Japan. The 6-month objective response rate was 29.4%, with 67.6% achieving 6-month disease control. A total of 85.3% reached 6-month overall survival.

Looking forward: These findings provide strong evidence that nivolumab is active in the treatment of mesothelioma. And this is great news for patients. While this form of cancer is not exceedingly common, there are parts of the country and certain occupations where mesothelioma remains a significant challenge. Once chemotherapy fails, traditionally there has been very little for clinicians to fall back on. Now it looks like nivolumab could provide a much-needed option for treatment!

