Handelsbanken Q3: The Markets Got It All Wrong

Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF, OTCPK:SVNLY) published its Q3 report on October 18. The initial market reaction to the report was rather bleak as the shares dropped almost two percent during that trading day. Markets were focusing mainly on increased costs and ignored all the positive signs mentioned in the report.

Handelsbanken generates the majority of its revenue through net interest income and net fees. As can be seen from the below figure, net interest income increased once again by 8% while net fees increased by a solid 4%. Net interest income is currently at all time high and net fees are performing extremely well too.

Source: Q3 report

However, total income still decreased by 2% during Q3 when compared to same quarter last year. The reason for this can be found when looking at net gains on financial transactions which is not actual recurring business for Handelsbanken. During Q3 there was SEK 769 million less income from the sale of financial instruments and during Q1-Q3 SEK 1679 million less. If we exclude these one-time profits, total income increased by almost 7% during Q3 and by 5% during Q1-Q3. These are really solid figures which indicate that the underlying business is in excellent condition.

Source: Q3 report

What about costs, then? After all, this was one other factor where markets put too much focus. Normally Handelsbanken invests a portion of its profits to Oktogonen. Last year these investments were halted due to tightening capital requirements. Now the Oktogonen profit sharing program can be continued again, and that makes it look like costs have increased too much. However, if we assume that Oktogonen had continued normally last year, we can see that the total expenses actually decreased by 4% during Q1-Q3, an excellent performance. (In this case I assumed that the Oktogonen cost would have been identical during Q1-Q3 2017 and 2016.)

Source: Q3 report

However, the real surprise can be found from the depths of the Q3 report. Below is an excerpt from the Q3 report, where I have put the most important parts in bold.

The Bank’s goal is that its common equity tier 1 ratio under normal circumstances should exceed the common equity tier 1 capital requirement communicated to the Bank by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority by 1-3 percentage points... The common equity tier 1 ratio at the end of the third quarter was 23.6%... Based on the

SREP, the Bank’s assessment is that the common equity tier 1 capital requirement at the end of Q3 amounted to 20.1%. Thus the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 0.5 percentage points above the upper limit of the target range. If the current situation with capitalisation above the target range remains at the year-end, the capital level will be calibrated.

What the above means in practice is that we will either see major increase in core dividend or a special dividend distribution in 2018. During the last few years, Handelsbanken has paid a special dividend but for 2017 it was halted because of tightening capital requirements. This is why the dividend decreased quite sharply. However, now that the capital requirement targets are securely exceeded, the path for further dividend increases is wide open once again. The current 4% yield looks extremely enticing at the moment. As a result, I strongly recommend purchasing one of the world's best banks, Svenska Handelsbanken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVNLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.