Delta's Upgauging Strategy Continues To Deliver Investor Benefits

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has recently been thrust in the middle of the high-profile subsidy charges by Boeing (NYSE:BA) against Bombardier (OTCQX:OTCQX:BDRAF) because of Delta's order for the CS100. Originally due for delivery beginning in 2018, Bombardier's all new CS100 is part of Delta's larger strategy of upgauging aircraft size and service, a strategy that is neither new or unique to Delta but one in which the Bombardier CS100 will play a major role in expanding Delta's implementation of the strategy. In its most recent earnings call with analysts, Delta Air Lines management affirmed its commitment to the CS100 although it is possible that Delta's deliveries will be delayed by a yet unknown period of time as Bombardier develops an assembly line at Airbus' Mobile, Alabama facilities to support the Delta sale and, ultimately to gain additional sales in the US market. The purpose of this article is not to discuss the subsidy issues or the financial impact to Airbus or Bombardier from the Airbus/Bombardier partnership but rather to show why Delta is committed to an aircraft size that few other airlines want and how it fits into Delta's upgauging strategy.

Understanding Delta's Upgauging Strategy

Delta's interest in the CS100 is a result of its upgauging strategy, or the sequential replacement of smaller aircraft with larger aircraft throughout its fleet. While most US airlines are increasing their average aircraft size by acquiring larger Airbus and Boeing models sized from 130 seats and larger, Delta has been the most aggressive in extending its strategy to include smaller aircraft in its fleet and network. Delta's rationale in upgauging its average aircraft size is because average air fares continue to fall; Delta must add seats to its "average" aircraft in order to grow its revenue, limit unit cost growth, and increase its profitability. Upgauging is closely related to a confidence that one's network is broad enough to support larger aircraft so that increasing aircraft size on current flights is more important in driving revenue increases than is adding more flights.

For three decades, legacy carriers including Delta have used regional jets operated by regional carriers to supplement their networks with the smaller, contracted jets operating flights that could not support larger aircraft like Airbus (OTCPK:OTCPK:EADSY) A320 and Boeing 737 family aircraft, the predominant aircraft in worldwide narrowbody (single-aisle) fleets. While the smallest Airbus and Boeing aircraft operating for the US global carriers typically seat approximately 130 seats, 50 seat regional jets such as the market leader Bombardier CRJ along with Embaer's ERJ provided an aircraft size that helped build a number of deregulation era legacy/global carrier hubs.

Passenger preference for larger aircraft incentivized Bombardier and later Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to build larger regional jets that could include the space for first class cabins, larger overhead bins, and WiFi. Large regional jets typically seating between 65 and 76 seats now form the majority of regional jets operating for the three US global carriers American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta, and United (NYSE:UAL) plus Alaska (NYSE:ALK), which combined contract for most regional carrier flight capacity in the US. The fuel price spike in 2009 doomed the economics of the 50 seat regional while the current and growing pilot shortage is forcing up wages for airline pilots, harming the economics of 50 seat regional jets even in a relatively low fuel cost environment. In addition, each of the three US global carriers have limitations in their pilot contracts on the number of large regional jets that can be operated by other airlines for the global airline as well as limits on the number of seats those large regional jets can carry.

This chart shows the number of regional carrier seats/day offered by each of the four US carriers with regional carrier operations as well as the percentage of seats offered on larger two cabin regional jets.

Delta's upgauging strategy started by replacing smaller regional jets with larger regional jets. Delta removed nearly 400 smaller regional jets from its fleet of contracted aircraft over the past five years, the result of restructuring its domestic network after its merger with Northwest Airlines. Its remaining hubs were strengthened and grown while it also grew into larger markets such as New York and Los Angeles that can support larger aircraft to small and medium size cities with minimal connecting traffic.

As Delta reached the limits of the number of large regional jets permitted under its pilot contract, it acquired a fleet of nearly 90 Boeing 717 aircraft that became available as a result of Southwest's (NYSE:LUV) acquisition of AirTran Airways and LUV's decision to retain its philosophy of operating only the 737. The 717 is a re-engined derivative of the McDonnell-Douglas DC-9 and was acquired by Boeing as part of its merger with McDonnell-Douglas. The 717 did not sell well and Delta operates the majority of the 717s that were built. No US manufacturer makes an aircraft comparable in size to the 717 but Delta has extensively used the 717 over the past four years that it has been in its fleet, confirming its belief that there was room in its network for an aircraft that bridged the size gap between 76 seat large regional jets and the smallest A320 and B737 family aircraft.

Delta's success with the 717 led it to seek a new generation 100 seat aircraft, believing that the A320 and B737 families had been stretched to offer improved economics for versions seating 160 passengers or more but leaving those aircraft families not cost-efficient in their 100-130 seat versions. Delta believes that not having aircraft which are too large for a market helps it to maintain its double-digit revenue premium to the industry which it believes it can continue to sustain. Delta identified the CS100 as the best choice in the 100 seat class for an all-new aircraft with lower costs, more passenger amenities, and higher performance that any other alternative small narrowbody aircraft.

Delta CS100 Source: Delta Air Lines

C Series interior Source: Bombardier

With an understanding of what Delta's upgauging has accomplished so far, we'll look at what the strategy for produced for investors and how it will bear fruit in the future via increased revenues, improved customer service, improved labor relations, and reduced costs. We'll also seek to understand how potential delays in delivering the CS100 might impact DAL investors.

Upgauging Supports Revenue Growth

The CS100, like the 717, is domestic aircraft. The domestic market has been the strongest for US airlines over the past several years, the result of consolidation involving the big four US airlines, American, Delta, Southwest, and United. Even though the big four have fought falling RASM (unit revenue) due to the growth of lower fare carriers in the midst of a relatively low fuel cost environment, margins have generally improved for the largest US airlines as a strong domestic revenue environment has allowed airlines to focus on improved efficiencies to maximize profitability.

Low cost carriers have long understood that revenue growth is necessary to keep unit cost growth down; they accomplish growth largely by stimulating new traffic with low fares esp. in historically large industry markets. Growing revenue via fare stimulation is harder for legacy/global carriers such as American, Delta, and United since they have higher unit costs than low cost (and the rapidly growing US ultra-low cost carriers which are now putting pressure on low cost carriers). On their domestic systems, the global carriers risk diluting their high-value business revenue by attempting to stimulate traffic with low fares. The global carriers have increasingly used their expansive domestic networks to feed their international networks and also to grow the size of their hubs in order to increase the number of connections, growing revenue via larger networks rather than from lower fares.

During the 2014-2016 period, DAL's domestic revenue increased by over 4% ($1.2 billion) while AAL and UAL's domestic revenues over the same period were flat. For the 3rd quarter of 2017, Delta posted a 5% increase in domestic revenue driven by increased capacity and yield. AAL's domestic strategy for the past several quarters has been to shrink domestic capacity and push up RASM while UAL is adding domestic capacity accompanied by falling domestic RASM. AAL and UAL's strategies are likely to continue their trajectories of flat to limited domestic revenue growth. Given that international markets are also under pressure from yield erosion and because domestic systems provide the majority of revenue for AAL, DAL and UAL, an inability to participate in domestic revenue growth will likely result in limited to no bottom line revenue or profit growth.

Source: Delta Air Lines

Domestic revenue growth is closely tied to airline networks and the aircraft they use to serve those networks. Two key factors differentiate Delta's network from its global peers at AAL and UAL and from low cost carriers. First, compared to American and United, Delta has the highest local market share in its primary domestic connecting hubs (Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Salt Lake City) and, notably, all four of those hubs are in cities with only one primary commercial airport; Delta's local market share at each of those airports, and in the metro regions they serve, is above 50%. In addition, Delta operates the world's largest airline hub at Atlanta with nearly 40% more seats than the second largest hub, American's hub at DFW. Increased hub size results in increased ability to connect passengers including higher revenue passengers as well as to decrease costs. Of the nearly 1000 flights/day that Delta operates at Atlanta, over 80% are operated on mainline Delta aircraft (operated by Delta rather than regional carriers) while most other US legacy carrier hubs have 40-50% of the flights operated by regional carriers. In addition, the average aircraft size for Delta's Atlanta hub is 140 seats/flight compared to an average for US legacy carrier hubs of less than 120 seats/flight. It is also worth noting that all of the functionally low cost US carriers (Southwest, JetBlue and Alaska) carry significant amounts of connecting traffic at their hubs or focus cities; Delta's average aircraft size in Atlanta is far closer to the average aircraft size of low cost carriers while Delta's premium cabins result in higher revenue generating potential. Delta's Atlanta hub offers a minimum of three to five times more seats and flights than low cost carrier hubs helping that hub generate higher average revenues at similar unit costs compared to low cost carriers. Delta's strategy of upgauging at Atlanta has resulted in larger aircraft, a higher percentage of mainline operated flights, and far higher efficiencies which has allowed Delta to gain higher market share and a revenue premium to other carriers in cities connected to the Atlanta hub. Delta still has potential to upgauge flights in Atlanta particularly with larger versions of the A320 and B737 families.

While Delta's three other interior US hubs are more similar to other US legacy carrier hubs, Delta's New York and Los Angeles hubs offer very large local markets which make them different from other interior US hubs. In both Delta's larger interior US markets as well as at New York and Los Angeles, Delta offers an average of more than 10 seats per domestic departure higher than the average of its peers. From its Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Salt Lake City hubs, the number of block hours of flying done by large regional jets for Delta are collectively down by double digits on a year over year basis while mainline flying has increased, indicating improved efficiency. Delta's upgauge potential at its interior US and New York and Los Angeles hubs is highest using aircraft the size of the CS100; large regional jets can and are being replaced by mainline aircraft, currently predominantly the 717 with the CS100 likely to allow even more replacement of regional carrier flights. In major airports such as Los Angeles and the New York City airports, upgauging will allow Delta to use its slots and gate space more efficiently at airports such as LaGuardia and JFK airports where slot controls limit the addition of more flights and where terminal expansions are very costly. My SA article discusses the potential for Delta in New York and Los Angeles as a result of their terminal expansion projects that are currently in progress.

Upgauging Drives Customer Service Improvements

Delta has believed for a number of years that improved customer service translates into a greater ability to gain higher value revenue; Delta's RASM premium is certainly partly structural due to its hubs but its average fares have fallen at about half the rate of industry average even in competitive cities like New York City and Los Angeles where low cost carrier expansion has been very aggressive. Delta executives have stated that its ability to offer more first class seats and operate a higher percentage of mainline flights is part of the reason for its better revenue performance in competitive markets; higher customer service translates into higher revenues.

Carriers such as JetBlue and Southwest do not contract any of their domestic flying to regional carriers and customer satisfaction data supports the thesis that carriers that do not contract out their flying are able to deliver more consistent customer service and to resolve passenger inconveniences more effectively. Both JetBlue and Southwest underperform industry averages on several DOT metrics but have lower than average customer complaint ratios, an indication of their ability to resolve customer problems closer to the first point of contact. In contrast, regional carriers usually have lower customer service metrics than the mainline carrier for which they operate. The DOT will be soon implementing new reporting requirements that include regional carrier customer service statistics as part of the mainline carrier's statistics for which they operate. Delta's move to upgauge supports its desire to better control its product; its stronger than industry average revenue metrics even in competitive markets indicate that Delta is using levers including higher customer service metrics to gain higher quality revenue than its peers.

Delta has said that its surveys show that business travelers are willing to pay a premium for its more reliable service. The latest DOT monthly air travel report shows that Delta has the highest on-time rating of any mainland US-based airline, beaten only by Hawaiian Airlines. Delta also cancels a lower percentage of its flights than its competitors and has lower baggage mishandling, involuntary overbooking, and customer complaint ratios. Delta's upgauging strategy, particularly by moving capacity from regional carriers to mainline operated flights, should continue to allow Delta to offer a more reliable product with lower costs which it believes leads to its ability to win contracts for premium revenue especially in highly competitive and rich markets. Delta's upgauging strategy should result in continued revenue growth in its New York City and Los Angeles where there is a halo effect on travel to other parts of an airline's network.

Upgauging Manages Labor Costs and Improves Employee Relations

Yet another benefit of Delta's upgauging strategy is to manage labor cost increases and improve employee relations. Since most airline employees move up the pay scale as their seniority increases, adding flights reduces average costs since new-hire employees start at below-average salaries. Shifting flights from regional carriers to the mainline carrier allows the mainline carrier to control employee cost growth. Further, larger aircraft are generally more efficient than smaller aircraft esp. with respect to pilot costs since all current commercial aircraft are flown by two pilots; additional revenue potential with larger aircraft is usually greater than the additional pilot costs since pilots generally make more money by flying larger aircraft. Delta's addition of smaller mainline aircraft such as the 717 and CS100 "smooth" the revenue/cost transition between large regional jets and mainline jets since the 717 is generally a low seniority aircraft at Delta while the CS100 is also smaller and will heavily be used in operational bases where seniority is expected to be lower.

Finally, airline employees like to see their employers grow because it increases the employees' upward career mobility and their earning potential. Delta has been the most active US airline in hiring new pilots both as a result of the retirement of senior pilots - which is taking place at all airlines with larger numbers of retirements at legacy carriers - as well as the addition of smaller aircraft. Pilots are not the only employee group that benefit from growth and most employees benefit from larger employee ranks. Further, because Delta has chosen to grow its fleet of small mainline aircraft, it is less likely to be in a position to require engaging in difficult negotiations to add more large regional jets, the only option some other airlines have to grow capacity below the size of Airbus and Boeing aircraft models.

Upgauging Leads to Reduced Costs

While several of the topics above include cost reduction efforts, one of the most direct benefits of the CS100 is that it offers unit costs for a small aircraft comparable to larger versions of the A320 or B737 family. Bombardier claims the C Series offers per seat costs that are double digit percent lower than new generation aircraft in the A320 and B737 family. The C Series also offers the lowest trip costs of any mainline operated narrowbody aircraft. This chart highlights the seat and trip costs of the CS100 and CS300 compared to other aircraft.

Source: Air Insight

Harmonizing Possible CS100 Delivery Delays and Delta's Upgauging Strategy

News of the Airbus partnership with Bombardier for the C Series aircraft this week has cast a great deal of uncertainty on Delta's plans to deploy the CS100; deliveries for the type were due to begin in the first half of the year with revenue flights expected next summer. News that the CS100 will be built in the USA for Delta and other US customers casts doubt on how quickly assembly of the aircraft can ramp up in Alabama. With 75 out of 245 of Delta's firm order new aircraft on order, the question arises whether Delta's upgauging strategy is at risk during the time it takes for the CS100 to enter service.

The CS100 forms one part of Delta's upgauging strategy, primarily via increasing the average size of smaller aircraft on its network. As occurred with introduction of the 717, the CS100 is expected to coincide with a further reduction of 50 seat regional jet operations and upgauging of large regional jet flights to mainline aircraft. Based on Delta's statements that the CS100 would be initially deployed in Los Angeles and New York, Delta might lose the ability to upgauge some flights to mainline from those two competitive markets. However, while it isn't known how long CS100 delivery delays might be, the CS100 amounts to just 40 of Delta's firm order aircraft through 2019. Almost three times that number of new 737-900ERs and A321s will enter the fleet and both types are larger and more efficient than the average aircraft they will be replacing. While Delta will undoubtedly make adjustments to its fleet plan, deliveries of Airbus and Boeing narrowbody aircraft are likely sufficient to cover necessary aircraft retirements over the next two plus years. While Delta's upgauging strategy not be as extensive with likely delivery delays on the CS100, their upgauging strategy will continue but might be more heavily concentrated with large narrowbody domestic aircraft.

So What is Upgauging Worth?

While there are many components that go into Delta's domestic revenue strategy, it is clear that they are doing what AAL and UAL cannot in terms of growing domestic revenue. Add in that Delta has had a double digit domestic revenue premium to the industry and is on track to widen it and DAL investors could see revenue growth that is more in line with what low cost carriers have been able to achieve than that of legacy carriers. In the 3rd quarter of 2017, Delta's domestic passenger revenue increase amounted to over $300 million, about half of its total revenue increase on a year over year basis and has grown since the 2nd quarter of 2017. If Delta is able to continue its domestic revenue expansion, it could add more than $1 billion in revenue on an annual basis; since upgauging comes at low incremental costs, much of the increased revenue drops directly to the bottom line.

While the upgauging concept works somewhat differently in international markets, Delta's international markets are showing some of the industry's strongest revenue improvements. I addressed some of the factors contributing to Delta's improving performance in its international regions in this SA article.

Conclusions

Delta's upgauging strategy has delivered solid revenue growth esp. in the domestic marketplace.

Delta has acquired and is using Boeing 717's, the only US-built 100 seat aircraft and has clearly been pleased with its results for that aircraft size on its network. The C Series, when delivered will continue Delta's upgauging strategy.

Delta's network and fleet provide further opportunities for Delta to increase its unit revenue premium to the industry.

Delta's domestic upgauging strategy might be altered due to CS100 delivery delays but will continue with Airbus and Boeing narrowbody domestic aircraft.

Delta could add $1 billion or more in additional revenue to its network at minimal incremental costs through its upgauging and other domestic revenue strategies.

