Dry Bulk Shippers And The BDI

Because it offers wonderful preferred and even common investment opportunities for those willing to accept a bit of risk.

What is the BDI and why should it be of interest to you?

The BDI is finally trending in the right direction and it appears to be holding those gains.

For those of you who are afraid of shipping or have been living under a rock or in a cave, the Baltic Dry Index, BDI, has virtually skyrocketed considering where it was during February of last year. Because one picture is worth 1000 words:

On 2/19/16 it posted a low of 315.00. In fact, around that time it was recorded to even have fallen lower. What is the significance of this? To understand that, we first have to know what the BDI actually is. And for this, I have turned to one of my favorite sites, Investopedia.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is a shipping and trade index created by the London-based Baltic Exchange that measures changes in the cost to transport various raw materials. The exchange directly contacts shipping brokers to assess price levels for a given route, product to transport and time to delivery, or speed. The Baltic Dry Index is a composite of three subindices that measure different sizes of dry bulk carriers, or merchant ships: Capesize, Panamax and Supramax. The BDI is issued daily by the Baltic Exchange, which calculates the index by assessing multiple shipping rates across multiple routes for each of the BDI component ships. Analyzing multiple geographic routes for each index gives depth to the index's composite measurement. The BDI includes three component ships: Capesizes, Panamaxes and Supramaxes. Capesize ships are the largest of the ships included in the BDI with 100,000 deadweight tonnage, DWT, or greater. The average size of a Capesize ship is 156,000 DWT; this category can also include some very large ships with a capacity of 400,000 DWT. Capesize ships primarily transport coal and iron ore on long-haul routes and are occasionally used to transport grains. Taking a step down in size, Panamax ships have a capacity of 60,000 to 80,000 DWT, and are used mostly to transport coal, grains and minor bulks such as sugar and cement. Panamax ships require specialized equipment for loading and unloading. The smallest ships included in the BDI are the Supramaxes with a carrying capacity below 59,999 DWT. While they are not much smaller than Panamaxes, Supramaxes normally have specialized equipment for loading and unloading so they can be used at ports where Panamaxes cannot. A change in the Baltic Dry Index can give investors insight into global supply and demand trends, and is often considered a leading indicator of future economic growth if the index is rising or contraction if the index is falling because the goods shipped are raw, pre-production material, which is typically an area with very low levels of speculation. Because the supply of large carriers tends to remain very tight, with long lead times and high production costs, the index can experience high levels of volatility if global demand increases or drops off suddenly. The Baltic Exchange also operates as a maker of markets in freight derivatives, a type of forward contract known as forward freight agreements (FFAs) traded over the counter.

Okay, I know it was a mouthful, but its significance for the dry bulk shippers is enormous - so much so that it virtually assures the success or failure of these companies, individually and as a group. From a historical perspective, this segment of the shipping sector has just gone through one of the worst periods of its long history, as has been documented by the above BDI chart.

To further illustrate this point, the following Yahoo Finance chart will replace the next 1000 words. I have populated it with a number of the following dry bulk shippers: Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Safe Bulkers (SB), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), and Diana Shipping (DSX).

Notice how the charted dry bulk shippers performed since that February when the bottom of the BDI was breached. All except one, EGLE, the single outlier has responded to the increasingly favorable BDI rates. And the following should explain the reason why. It's taken from a Quantum Online screenshot.

EGLE happens to be flirting with bankruptcy; in fact I think they're engaged and almost married. It engineered a 1:20 reverse stock split on August 5, 2016. Its market value is a virtually nonexistent $17.6 million and, I predict, it will soon be gobbled up by one of its larger dry bulk rivals, probably among those on the above chart.

What should this mean to you? Actually, a lot. I could be wrong, but this might be the right time to consider the dry bulk shipping sector preferreds and commons as the perfect long and short-term investments. Obviously, as a preferred investor, I am partial to them - especially because they offer attractive yields that are otherwise difficult to find during this time of, as I see it, irrational preferred exuberance brought on by hoards of yield-hungry investors.

Symbol Yearly Dividend/Int. Price Dividend/Price Yield % NM-H 2.15625 15.52 2.15625/15.52 13.89 SB-D 2.00 24.10 2/24.10 8.30 SLTB 1.875* 25.20 1.875/25.20 7.44 SBLKL 2.00* 25.32 2/25.32 7.90 DSX-B 2.21875 23.65 2.21875/23.65 9.38

I eliminated EGLE for obvious reasons, and NMM because it offers no preferred. Some offer other preferreds; however, I chose only a single issue of each to make my point. I suggest you visit Quantum if you are interested, to see what each company has to offer.

* SLTB and SBLKL are notes, hence the lower yield available because of their perceived added security.

For those of you who are seeking higher yields and can afford the risk, I suggest the dry bulk sector for your consideration. But before you place a bid, be certain to do careful due diligence for each company before doing so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM-G, NM-H, SB-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.