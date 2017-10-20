Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/13/17)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of October 13, 2017.

This week's report is brought to you by Hurricane Nate. If last week was the calm before the storm, this week brought wind, rain and fury, effectively removing over 1M bpd of crude oil production from the Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”) as oil platforms evacuated ahead of the approaching hurricane. Hurricane Nate’s lingering effects will continue to impact oil data, as production slowly returned. Given lag effects in oil inventory flows, we should see more Hurricane Nate effects next week. For this week at least, crude oil production declined by over 1.07M bpd as the GOM production fell off-line. Production was also affected by EIA's “re-benchmarking”, which we’ll discuss in more details below. Let’s first walk through the big three items, and then we’ll provide some additional thoughts later.

Interestingly, we view this week's report to be an understated draw despite crude inventories declining by 5.73M barrels (6.49M barrels, if we include SPR reductions). With GOM production falling by over 1M bpd, we had anticipated inventories to draw even deeper (+10M barrels). We think there’s a lag effect, however, and the reductions will likely be felt in the next report. Oil exports at 1.27M bpd increased by over 520K bpd versus last week, coming close to eclipsing the all-time high from two weeks prior. Exports will also continue to remain high as the WTI/Brent spread remains wide open at over $5/barrel, which means US crude inventories will continue to be sold and shipped overseas. Imports held relatively steady near 7.5M bpd.

Refinery utilization plummeted by 4.7% to 84.5%, which represents close to 865K bpd of crude demand falling off (i.e., 6M barrels for the week). This rapid decline largely explains why inventory draws were not larger than the 5.7M barrels, having largely offset the decline in crude production due to Hurricane Nate. 84.5% of refinery utilization would actually be closer to the “norm” for this time of year given refinery maintenance. If it persists into the next few weeks, we’ll know that maintenance season is fully upon us and should last until early November.

Gasoline and distillates increased by 908K and 528K barrels, respectively, continuing the recent trends of inventory builds. Given lower refinery utilization, we believe products will begin to destock, so this may be a temporary anomaly.

Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

The EIA, this week, announced that it had re-benchmarked its production data to narrow the gap between recent trends in the Petroleum Supply Monthly ("PSM") reports and the WPSR. It appears the EIA reduced Lower 48 production by about 100K bpd, which will help narrow (but not eliminate) the wide divergence between the more reliable PSM data and the WPSR.

If the Short-Term Energy Outlook ("STEO") released last week is correct, the discrepancy continues to be fairly large even with this latest adjustment. The latest STEO reported that US production in August averaged 9.05M bpd, but the WPSR showed a 4-week average of 9.5M bpd, a delta of over 450K bpd. This discrepancy has likely carried over into September in totality. Thus, while the 100K bpd reduction in forecasted US crude production is a first step, it should be viewed as just that - only an initial step. Ultimately, though, inventories are what matters, and regardless of how accurate the EIA estimates are, oil inventories appear to be drawing down at an alarming pace, and we believe that pace will only continue as we head deeper into year end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.