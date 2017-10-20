Throwing The Challenge Flag: Tanger Is Not An Insane Discount

I read an article today about Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) being an “insane discount”, however I am throwing the challenge flag, and I believe Tanger Factory Outlet does not present an insane discount at current levels or even a discount at all. When factoring in slow FFO growth into my DCF calculations, shares of Tanger Factory Outlet are not trading at a discount. In addition, dividend growth slowed substantially over the last year and many of the top tenants have seen declining revenues over the last year.

DCF Valuation

To determine the fair value for Tanger Factory Outlet, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of Tanger Factory Outlet are overvalued by just over 42%. I used data from Tanger Factory Outlet financials on Gurufocus and growth data from company guidance in the most recent quarter. To determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

TTM FFO/Share: $279.6/95 shares = $2.94 FFO/share

LT Debt/Share: $1729/95= $18.20

Growth rate: 2.25%

Terminal growth rate: -3.73%

Discount rate: 5.57%

Calculator Assumptions

FFO grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 3.01 $2.85 2 3.08 $2.76 3 3.15 $2.67 4 3.22 $2.59 5 3.29 $2.51 6 3.17 $2.29 7 3.05 $2.09 8 2.94 $1.90 9 2.83 $1.73 10 2.72 $1.58 11 2.62 $1.44 12 2.52 $1.32 13 2.43 $1.20 14 2.34 $1.09 15 2.25 $1.00 16 2.17 $0.91 17 2.08 $0.83 18 2.01 $0.76 19 1.93 $0.69 20 1.86 $0.63 Year 1-5 Growth Value $13.38 Terminal Growth Value $19.45 LT Debt/share $18.20 Value $14.64 Current Price $25.46 Upside/Downside -42.51%

Slowing dividend growth

The following table shows that for 2017, the growth in the dividend is substantially lower than in 2016 & 2015. With dividend growth lower than the previous 2 years, this makes shares of Tanger Factory Outlet less appealing for dividend growth investors. Looking further back than the last two years, the last time dividend growth was this slow was in 2013 & 2014. When looking at the performance of the stock during this period of slow dividend growth, it does not give me much optimism if dividend growth stays slow in 2018. With the trouble that retail stocks have had, it is not a stretch to think troubles will continue into 2018, which could be a damper on dividend growth potential for Tanger Factory Outlet and in turn could lead to stagnant or declining price performance.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 0.3425 0.325 0.285 0.24 0.225 0.21 0.3425 0.325 0.285 0.24 0.225 0.21 0.3425 0.325 0.285 0.24 0.225 0.21 0.325 0.285 0.24 0.225 0.21 0.2 Total 1.3525 1.26 1.095 0.945 0.885 0.83 Y/Y Chng 7.34% 15.07% 15.87% 6.78% 6.63%

Declining sales of large tenants

When looking at the Y/Y sales for the top five tenants of Tanger Factory Outlet, there is not much to be excited about. Three of the top five tenants had declining sales Y/Y and Nike (NKE) barely posted positive sales. PVH was the lone standout, having posted strong y/y growth. Gap (GPS) announced they are closing about 200 stores over the next three years and Asecna Retail Group (ASNA) announced a minimum 250 store closings with the potential for an additional 400 closures. The condition for the additional 400 closures stated in the announcement was whether Ascena could negotiate lower rents. Therefore, since Ascena is a large tenant for Tanger Factory Outlet, the potential for rent reduction could have an impact.

1 yr ago MRQ % Change Gap (GPS) $3851 $3799 -1.35% Ascena (ASNA) $1812 $1658 -8.50% Nike (NKE) $9061 $9070 0.10% PVH Corp (PVH) $1933 $2070 7.09% Ralph Lauren (RL) $1552 $1347 -13.21%

BONUS: An Ominous Technical Outlook

If you look at a long-term weekly chart, it is easy to see that unless Tanger Factory Outlet breaks out of the downward channel it has occupied, the outcome leans toward further declines. Further confirming that the recent short-term rally could be nearing a point of exhaustion, is the fact that as the stock price has increased, volume has decreased, which the purple lines on my chart show.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, after looking at Tanger Factory Outlet, it appears that even though the stock has declined a significant amount, there is still more potential downside. With slow growth, slowing dividend growth and declining sales/store closures for top tenants, it looks like Tanger Factory Outlet is not an “Insane Discount”. It is up to the market now in determining whether the call stands and Tanger Factory Outlet is an insane discount or if the call will be reversed and the stock will resume its decline.

