Fools' Goldman? Leveraged Capital Flow Provides Clarity In The Face Of Expert Opinion

In our previous two SA articles "Follow The 'Smart Money'...", and "History Repeating?..." we examined the presence of herding behavior and the cognitive dissonance of expert opinion at macro price extremes which often provide asymmetric opportunity. In this article, we will examine the third of three case studies on this subject, Goldman Sachs.

July 2017: Goldman Warns Of Sub $40 Oil

This Zerohedge article from 11 July 2017 communicates Goldman's view (for public consumption at least) at the time of oil's base case three-month outlook of $47.50 (with oil trading near $43). However, Goldman continues to state that barring OPEC "shock and awe" or sustained inventory draws and US rig count declines, oil was vulnerable to sub $40 pricing. Perhaps more notably, they note that evidence of OPEC action will be required for crude prices to move higher. Yet again, we see an analytical process which seems to account only for supply/demand fundamentals, devoid of interest or analysis for the posture of leveraged capital. For argument's sake, let's look at the key fundamental data points as noted by Goldman:

US Rig Count

From early July 2017 to October 2017, the industry standard Baker Hughes US Rig Count saw no material decrease as total rig count in early July stood around 940 versus October's most current data of 928.

US Inventory

Ending stocks in the US (excluding the SPR) have declined from early July to early October 2017 from approximately five-hundred million barrels to four hundred-sixty million barrels.

OPEC Production

OPEC crude oil production is essentially unchanged from July 2017 through October 2017 around thirty-three million barrels per day. Our view of the inventory decline is that it is negligible, but apparently for Goldman's sake one out of three ain't bad. As a practical matter, none of Goldman's key catalysts (OPEC production cuts of "shock and awe", sustained rig count declines, or sustained US inventory declines) occurred. Subsequently, did crude decline and breach the $40 area as Goldman inferred? No, rather, crude rallied approximately twenty percent through Q3 2017 from $43.60 to $52.90. Amazingly, crude rallied despite no verifiable evidence of OPEC action as Goldman had stated was necessary for higher prices.

As noted before, when the market generated data of leveraged capital is analyzed, it reveals its truth. The Managed Money (MM) Commitment Of Traders (COT) in early July 2017 reflected a MM short posture around 167k contracts coupled with a MM COT Long: Short Ratio of 1.9. Bullish extremes of MM short positions reside around 175k contracts (and higher) with Long: Short ratios of 2:1 (and lower). These conditions reflected an extreme of bearish sentiment in the actual market positioning. In other words, the leveraged capital had concentrated positioning on the short side following the $11 move lower from $54 to $43.60 from February 2017 to July 2017. Herding behavior was once again present. Following the price low near $43, the Goldman research appears in early July coinciding with the leveraged capital posture necessary for bullish reversal. Subsequently, WTI traded higher through the remainder of Q3 2017 toward $52.

Goldman's neutral/bearish view is an excellent example of how humans are hardwired (and thus vulnerable to) herding behavior. Even institutions as renown as Goldman are not immune. Widening the aperture, it is instructive to recall that Goldman's view in 2008 (again for public consumption) with crude trading near all-time highs $147s was for $200 oil in a new era of peak supply. As noted before, the intent of this analysis is not to denigrate Goldman, but rather to illustrate the importance of understanding the psychological trap that herding presents and how susceptible all humans (and institutions of humans) can be to this phenomenon.

From an asset management perspective, knowledge of these conditions which develop within leveraged capital positioning provides insight into the risks of oil derivatives and meaningfully correlated energy equities (royalty trusts, MLPs, offshore drillers, and onshore independent drillers as examples). Addition of these types of long energy allocations would have been prudent in May, July, and Late August 2017 consistent with the leveraged capital posture and Goldman's neutral/bearish bias. Further, properly constructed long delta/long volatility directional plays would have provided additional asymmetric risk: reward profiles.

Markets are probabilistic, dynamic systems exhibiting fractal behavior. Leveraged capital flow can reveal locations of extreme herding behavior within these systems. This herding behavior is often substantiated in the mainstream financial press by supporting expert opinion. Focus on the market generated data that confirms herding behavior, and asymmetric opportunities will often present themselves. Put another way, watch what the leveraged capital does, not what they say.

