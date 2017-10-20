Axon Enterprise: New Disclosure Of SEC Scrutiny May Validate Our Prior Concerns

Disclaimer: We recommend that every investor conduct his/her own due diligence before buying or selling any security. We do not guarantee in any way that we are providing all of the information that may be available. You should be aware that we hold a short position in the securities discussed in our research. This document expresses opinions, which are based upon, among other things, publicly available information, third-party buy-side or sell-side research, our own due diligence, and inferences and deductions through our analysis. The information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. No representation, express or implied, is being made, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and we are not obligated to update any of our opinions or research after making it available.





We are short Axon Enterprise (AAXN) because we believe that the company is worth far less than its current market value. We believe that Axon has overstated its underlying profitability and inflated its revenue growth through aggressive accounting, where future revenue and profits are pulled forward and associated costs are deferred far into the future.1

As detailed in our report earlier this week2 we believe:

Aggressive accounting changes have dramatically inflated Axon’s reported profitability by more than 50% and revenue growth by over 33% Material weaknesses in internal controls, CFO resignation, potential ongoing SEC investigation, delayed filing of 10-K and accounting adjustments further highlight our concerns about Axon’s aggressive accounting Free cash flow is collapsing (and now negative) while adjusted profits soar There exists a disturbing pattern of questionable payments to politicians, police officers and other key decision makers Weapons division sales and profits are dramatically inflated due to aggressive accounting and catch-up demand Body camera hype is fading and Axon is rapidly losing market share Axon shares are overvalued by 39-56%

After the market close yesterday (October 19, 2017), and shortly after the release of our report suggesting that Axon had a previously undisclosed SEC investigation, Axon disclosed that they “became aware” of a letter from the SEC to the company “relating to the SEC’s review” of Axon’s most recently filed 10-K and the 10-Q from Q1 2017.3

Based on new filings uploaded to the SEC website yesterday4 we can see that there have been even more discussions between Axon and the SEC than the twenty two letters we had already highlighted in our previous report.

In a September 20, 2017 letter from the SEC to Axon, the SEC states that Axon has “not provided a substantive response” to their earlier comment letters and ominously says that they “will take further steps as we deem appropriate.”5

As mentioned in the letter above, the SEC did indeed proceed with “releasing publicly… all correspondence, including this letter, relating to the review of [Axon’s] filing…”

In these SEC letters, we can see that the SEC asks questions about many of the aggressive accounting issues that we cited in our report (where we believe Axon’s choices have dramatically inflated reported profitability by more than 50%). For example, in a letter to Axon from the SEC dated August 10, 2017, the SEC asks about:

TASER 60 revenue and expense recognition

2. Revenue recognition policies from “new subscription programs in 2017”

3. Cash flows

To quote from our previous report:

“We filed a FOIA request with the SEC to collect any documents related to current or past investigations of Axon by the SEC. Commonly, when federal agencies have an ongoing investigation, they will not release documents to a FOIA request – this is exactly the response we received. We believe that the response letter indicates a possibility that Axon is currently being investigated by the SEC, and – given the questions in the 2015 review – it is reasonably possible that it relates to revenue recognition policies.”

The letter we received from the SEC is pasted below:

We reiterate our view that Axon is dramatically inflating its financial performance through aggressive accounting. Specifically, we think Axon is overstating its true EBITDA by more than 50% and its revenue growth by over 33%. We think Axon is pulling-forward revenues from as far as five years into the future while deferring associated costs as far as five years into the future.

Axon has disclosed a number of material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including weaknesses in revenue recognition. Its long-time CFO resigned earlier this year and has been selling stock aggressively. We believe we may have uncovered evidence of a potential undisclosed SEC investigation. And lastly, Axon has now disclosed an unresolved SEC inquiry mere hours after the publication of our original report. We continue to believe Axon shares are overvalued by 39-56%.

[1] In our view, this accelerated revenue recognition is aggressive. Accordingly, references to “aggressive”, “inflated” and “exaggerated” accounting practices, profits, revenue, EBITDA and earnings throughout document reflect our view of Axon’s accounting practices.

[2] This report should be read in conjunction with our previous report, and all supporting detail and qualifications in that report are incorporated herein by reference.

