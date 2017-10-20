Entercom: CBS Exchange Offer Creates Arbitrage Opportunity

I recommend switching out of Entercom (ETM) into CBS Class B (CBS) as the exchange offer has been announced at a favorable conversion ratio, allowing CBS investors the opportunity to buy ETM at a 7% discount.

On October 19th CBS announced the terms of the exchange offer between CBS and CBS Radio (which will merge with Entercom as discussed in my article “Entercom: Tune In For 30% Upside From Transformative Merger”). The finalization of the exchange offer is an important milestone and removes some uncertainty around the deal.

The salient points of the exchange offer are:

CBS holders will be able to convert in CBS Radio (i.e. Entercom) at a 7% discount

The exchange ratio will be calculated as the average volume weighted price on the 10 th , 13 th , and 14 th of November

, 13 , and 14 of November The exchange offer closes on November 16 th

The maximum exchange ratio will be 5.7466

Based on today’s closing prices, each share of CBS would be exchangeable into 5.48 ETM shares; stated another way, I can replicate the ETM shares in my portfolio trading at $11.35 for $10.56. Of course, the actual exchange ratio will only be known after the close on November 14th, so this is illustrative only.

At Current Prices At the maximum exchange ratio ETM Price (A) $11.35 $10.82 ETM less 7% discount (B) = (A) x (1-7%) $10.56 $10.06 CBS Price (C) $57.83 $57.83 Exchange ratio (C) / (B) 5.48 x 5.75 x

Source: Bloomberg; author’s analysis

What is the likely market reaction going to be?

I suspect there will be a fair amount of selling pressure on ETM as arbitrageurs get involved and investors trade out of ETM and into CBS in order to capture the discount. The level of activity is likely to increase as we get into November and get a better sense of what the likely exchange ratio will be; therefore, ETM will not trade on its own fundamentals but rather as a function of CBS for the next four weeks. Assuming the CBS price stays relatively constant, I suspect there is likely to be little buying support for ETM below $10.82, the level at which the exchange ratio is capped (the exact level will move up and down alongside any movements in CBS over the next four weeks).

Because of this dynamic (selling in ETM and buying in CBS), I expect the final exchange offer to be somewhere between 5.5 and 5.7x.

What am I doing now?

As long as ETM trades above $10.82, I will start switching my holding in ETM into CBS – my bullish thesis on ETM remains intact, and finalization of the tender offer is a positive catalyst; the discount on conversion is sufficiently large to make CBS the more efficient way to play this

Closer to the end of the exchange offer, when there is more comfort on where the exchange ratio will settle, I will look to both increase the size of my directional bet and add a fully hedged arbitrage position in order to capture the 7% spread

The bullish thesis on ETM remains intact. The finalization of the tender offer removes some uncertainty and creates opportunity to profit from the spread embedded in the terms of the offer.

As always, do your own work, form your own conclusions, and size appropriately.