Lockheed Martin: Time To Get Defensive?

The company is one of the most reputable defense companies in the world, which should help propel them higher.

I have to be honest, I have always known about Lockheed Martin (LMT) to be one of the great American Defense companies of its time, but I never have taken a deep dive until now, and I must say, the company's results are extremely impressive. Driven by a quality management team, the company continues to excel. With current market analysts continuing to fear market valuations are being stretched, is it time to get defensive with LMT? Let's take a look at the company's recent results and their plans to sore higher in the future to determine if an investment in LMT is warranted.

Source: LMT Investor Relations

Recent Results

In this piece, I have taken a look at LMT's recent five-year history, as well as their trailing 12-months data. Since Election Day on November 8th, Lockheed Martin stock has increased approximately 35%. Initial speculation was that the new Trump administration would look to increase the defense spending budget, similar to prior republican administrations. The increase in spending was confirmed when the company finalized negotiations on the sale of its F-35 fighter jet to 11 countries, including the United States, in a deal valued at over $37 billion.

During the same time period, other defense stocks such as Raytheon Company (RTN) and General Dynamics Corporation (GD) are up over 30% as well. Boeing (BA), another competitor in the defense aerospace sector, is up over 80% in the same time period. So all in all, defense stocks have performed extremely well since Election Day.

Over the past five years, LMT revenues are actually flat since 2012, but increased 17% in 2016 from the prior year. The 2016 year included the first full year of operations from the company's Sikorsky acquisition in late 2015. Though revenues were flat over the five year period, net income increased 93% during the span with operating income increasing 25%. This is a positive sign showing management efficiency while having the same revenue from five years ago. From 2015 to 2016, the company saw net income and operating income increased 47% and 18%, respectively. Looking at the bottom line, EPS has increased 109% since 2012, which is attributable to higher income growth, as stated above, as well as stock buybacks.

In terms of efficiency, the company increased return on assets from 7.1% in 2012 to 11.1% in 2016. This is a common metric viewed by investors to determine how profitable company management is relative to total assets. Gross margin and operating margin have increased 180 and 230 basis points since 2012, suggesting management has continued to leverage their pricing power.

Turning to the dividend, the company paid out $2 billion in dividends in 2016 and increased the dividend 10%, which marked the 14th consecutive year that the dividend rate has been increased by a double digit percentage. In terms of free cash flow (FCF), which is an important metric to view concerning a company's ability to pay future dividends and increase dividends going forward, the company has increased FCF over 566% since 2012, and flat from 2015 to 2016. The company currently has a payout ratio of about 63%, which is a little high compared to recent years, but nothing that overly concerns me.

Going Forward

When thinking in terms of defense stocks, the first couple of things that come to mind are that we have a Republican administration in the White House, who tend to side on higher defense spending, and the threat of North Korea. Defense stocks have seemed to move higher on every major headline out of North Korea as of late. Since North Korea launched their ICBM on the 4th of July, LMT stock has increased over 15%. The fears of a nuclear war drive money into these defense stocks. Is the increase warranted? We will answer this question when we look further into some of the valuation metrics I like to view when determining whether a stock is a buy or not.

In terms of growth, the company will continue to benefit from its late 2015 acquisition of Sikorksy, which is known for building the most popular military helicopters in the world. In addition to United States military, US allies also purchase Sikorsky made Black Hawk helicopters, which will be a growth driver going forward. As of Q2 2017, Sikorsky secured a $3.8 billion five year contract to build 257 Black Hawk helicopters for the US Army, as well as the Saudi Arabian National Guard. The contract also includes an option for an additional 103 aircraft, which would bring the total value of the contract over $5 billion. The company also received an order for 74 F-35 jets totaling $5.6 billion. Also, as mentioned above, the company secured the $37 billion contract with the United States government and 11 other countries for the F-35 jet. The significance of this deal shows the company's growing international presence, lessening the reliance on United States government's defense budget rifts.

Other positive factors of growth going forward relate to President Trump's request to increase the Department of Defenses' FY18 budget by 10%. LMT also has an agreement from Saudi Arabia to purchase $28 billion worth of LMT products varying from air to missile defense products in order to boost their national security. Overall, from a growth perspective going forward, Lockheed Martin's operations appear to be set up for the foreseeable future.

As of the company's Q2 earnings release, management increased 2017 guidance as seen in the chart above. The main driver behind the increase relates to the company's space segment and the higher volume that segment is seeing throughout the year.

Valuation

As the stock has catapulted to $315, is it still worth of a buy? Currently, the stock trades at a P/E multiple of 18.4x, compared to its recent five-year average of 12.7x, which suggests the stock is overvalued. When looking at various analysts stated fair value for the stock, Morningstar suggests a fair value of $279, while CFRA suggests a fair value of just $232, both suggesting the stock to be overvalued at its current price. However, I do not base whether I buy on those reports, but do like to compare as part of my due diligence. Turning to Price to FCF, the stock currently trades at a P/FCF of 22.3x compared to their five-year average of 14.1x, again suggesting the stock is overvalued. One last valuation metric I will leave you with is Price to Sales, currently the stock trades at a P/S of 1.9x compared to their five-year average of 1.1x, again suggesting the stock is overvalued.

Source: Created by author from information within company financials

Conclusion

In conclusion, the macroeconomics appear to be in favor of the company and the growth prospects still remain strong. Lockheed Martin is led by a knowledgeable management team and is a strong company, and from a long-term perspective I see no reason why this stock won't continue to thrive. When comparing LMT's metrics mentioned above to its direct competitors, things do not look as out of whack as one may think we comparing to the company's most recent history. They are one of the best when it comes to defense companies, but with Q3 earnings expected next week, I am going to take the wait and see approach before initiating a position in this fine company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.