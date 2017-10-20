Thomson Reuters Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q3 2017 Snapshot

Total net assets (TNA) in the conventional funds business continued their ascent in Q3, climbing $650.7 billion from Q2 2017 to $17.9 trillion for Q3.

The emerging markets funds macro-group witnessed the largest relative (+8.66%) increase in TNA for Q3.

There were a total of 343 new mutual funds and 230 new exchange-traded products (ETPs, aka ETFs) entering the marketplace over the past 12 months.

TNAs in U.S. ETPs rose 6.45% from $3.0 trillion for Q2 to just a little under $3.2 trillion for Q3.

The world sector equity ETPs macro-group experienced the largest relative increase (+12.60%) in TNA for Q3.