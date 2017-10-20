Thomson Reuters Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q3 2017 Snapshot

In this issue of Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets, estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products for Q3 2017, comparing those changes to prior quarters and highlighting the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends for the quarter.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.