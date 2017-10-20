Alibaba Vs. Amazon: Determining The Best Growth Stock With Ratios

Intro

Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) both have tremendous upside in terms of growth, and I think most people would have a hard time disputing that. With this article I have analyzed different financial ratios and will make an argument for the stock that has the best growth potential.

I realize that the sole use of ratios cannot predict the future of companies, but if used correctly, they can give important perspectives which will aid you in deciding to invest or not invest in that stock, which is my goal in writing this article. After analyzing a few ratios for each company, I believe Alibaba is established as the clear leader of present and future growth over Amazon. Here are my findings:

Defense Interval/Current Ratio

Alibaba Amazon Defense Interval 532 days 98 days

Source: E-Trade

In the table above, Defense Intervals are shown for each company. In short, a defense interval shows how long a company can remain in operation using only its existing cash balances. It's evident that the cost of running Alibaba's business is much less than that of Amazon's because Alibaba could last more than a year longer. These figures also show how Amazon burns through cash much quicker than Alibaba. Proponents of Amazon may say that the company goes through so much cash because it is constantly reinvesting in its own business, which is true.

However, despite the fact that Amazon spends more cash relative to Alibaba, Alibaba is still experiencing much higher revenue and EPS growth rates. Thus, Alibaba is being much more efficient with its cash while still spending less than Amazon. Why does this mean Alibaba has greater growth potential than Amazon? Alibaba has a low operating cost relative to Amazon, and adding on the fact that Amazon is less efficient with its cash, it becomes clear that Alibaba still has much greater room to grow compared to its rival Amazon. A similar trend can be seen with the Current Ratio:

Current Ratio Current Ratio 1 year ago Alibaba 1.74 1.85 Amazon 1.01 1.09

Source: E-Trade

Any Current Ratio over 1 is considered sufficient, however, Amazon is nearing that benchmark in a bad way. If Amazon's trend continues, they will have more current liabilities than they do current assets. This means that when they need to pay their short-term creditors, they will come up short on payment. A cycle will ensue as Amazon will take on more debt to pay back its current debt, therefore continuing to lower the current ratio and increase the company's liabilities.

This will negatively affect the growth of Amazon because they would have to put more money to debt and less money into the business, which will eventually hurt profits and revenue. Looking at Alibaba's current ratio, it is obvious they have nearly 75% more current assets than current liabilities, so they should keep up with paying their short-term creditors with ease and still have plenty of leftover assets to invest in the business.

One way that Amazon could put an end to the decrease in its current ratio is to spend cash at a lesser rate. However, I don't think this is an option that management is looking at, as Amazon is known for its attempts to rapidly expand and spend its cash.

EPS/PEG Ratio

Current EPS EPS 4 quarters ago Alibaba 1.44 .76 Amazon .41 1.81

Source: E-Trade

A huge factor in the growth of a company is how much it is able to increase its EPS by. Just by a quick glance of the table, you can see that Amazon has decreased in the past year. This decrease in definitely not synonymous to growth. One explanation for Amazon's drop in EPS could be lower profits. Investigating this led me to discover that Amazon's net profit margin is 1.29% and Alibaba's is 30.10%. While Amazon and Alibaba don't have the exact same business models, the difference in these margins is alarming nonetheless.

I'm a strong believer that one of the main reasons Alibaba is able to grow so much is because of its huge margins. In order for Amazon to keep up pace with Alibaba, it needs to figure out how to increase those margins to a more efficient level. If they don't, their growth will continue to be overshadowed by Alibaba's.

One reason for such a stark difference in margins of the two companies is ROA. Alibaba has an ROA of 11.36% while Amazon sits at 2.54%. Since Alibaba is so much more efficient than Amazon in generating earnings from its assets, it enjoys a much higher profit margin, which in turn affects its EPS ratio positively through increased earnings. These ratios also relate to the forward PEG ratio of these stocks:

Alibaba Amazon Forward PEG Ratio 1.52 14.48

Source: Nasdaq

The Forward PEG Ratio indicates how expensive a stock is trading relative to its projected growth rate. This ratio shows that Alibaba is a significantly cheaper buy compared to Alibaba. To me, these figures seem like they should be flipped around based on previously mentioned ratios. Alibaba has been growing much more than Amazon and faces much less headwind with debt; however, it still trails Amazon in this category by a large amount.

This is another reason why I think Alibaba is set to grow much more than Amazon in the future. As Alibaba stays efficient and still increases its revenues, the PEG ratio should increase drastically, causing a dramatic increase in its share price. I'm not saying Amazon is greatly overvalued, but based on its current forward PEG ratio and its relatively low ROA and margins, it's definitely not an undervalued company.

Bottom Line

All things considered, both Alibaba and Amazon will continue to grow and reward investors. However, I think they are at different stages in that growth process. Alibaba's growth story reminds me of an early Amazon. Investing in Alibaba will reward you with rapid growth of all aspects of its business. There will come a time where 50% YOY revenue growth just isn't possible, but the trick here is there is still time to jump on board as Alibaba is still in the early stages.

Amazon by no means is in trouble as a company. Their influence, especially across the United States, is astounding. That being said, based on the metrics that I reviewed, it doesn't quite have the growth capabilities that Alibaba does. In my opinion, Alibaba is the better growth stock in these circumstances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.