I Love Earnings Season! Let's See How Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson And JPMorgan Did This Quarter

I love earnings season. For a few weeks every three months, investors are given a look inside of a company's fundamentals to get a chance to see how the business is executing. On the day of announcements, stocks often gap up on positive news or plummet if the report is less than stellar. Some stocks that have been going up and up for what seems like forever often have to have spectacular numbers in order to keep rising higher. The bar is so low for many struggling companies that any sort of good news will spark a rally for that stock. During these earnings announcements, companies sometimes hike their dividend or declare a new buyback program. Often times a lot of what the company's CEO, CFO and other management types say on the call can have an immediate impact on the stocks up or down movements. The point is, earnings releases often offer investors a lot of information into how the company is performing.

While some investors just care if there is an EPS or revenue beat, I try to dive a little deeper in order to have a firmer understanding of how each of the companies we own or would like to own are performing. I try to read as many earnings reports and Q & A sessions as I can. With almost 40 stocks under management and a watch list that numbers more than twice that, this can be a daunting task. But I think it is important to do this because I feel it helps me understand the strengths and weaknesses of each company and if management is on track to deliver future earnings growth that will help propel shares higher and fund future dividend increases. Over the next few weeks, I will attempt to cover as many stocks as I can. The following companies are rather large positions in my wife and I's March to Freedom fund.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Current Yield # Years div growth 4 Year Div Growth Rate 2.16% 45 22.32% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $53 $56.80 $47 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 4 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.4 19.1 Under $53

Abbott Laboratories reported 3rd quarter earnings prior to the opening bell on 10/18/2017. Earnings per share came in at $0.66, which was a 1 cent beat of estimates. EPS were up 11% year over year. Revenue was $6.83 billion, a beat of $110 million and up almost 29% from Q3 2016. Currency exchange actually benefited the company to the tune of 0.6%, which resulted in a 6.2% reported sales growth. On the conference call, management said that the acquisition of St. Jude Medical was a major reason that revenue was up so much. Even accounting for St. Jude's impact, sales were still up 5.6%. Breaking the company down by segments, Nutrition revenues were up slightly (0.8%), while Diagnostics (5.4%) and Established Pharmaceuticals (15.7%) showed much healthier gains from the 2016 3 rd quarter. Medical Devices, as you might expect with the inclusion of St. Jude, had some very impressive gains, almost doubling the revenue from the prior year's quarter.

While all segments of the company saw at least some growth, I really want to focus on the company's medical devices for a moment as almost 40% of revenues came from this single segment. Medical devices saw double digit growth in products for the heart, electrophysiology, neuromodulation and diabetes care. Some highlights from this area include FDA approval for ABT's HeartMate 3 pump, which allows helps keep heart failure patients alive while they are waiting for heart transplants. Neuromodulation was up 50% due to products that assist with improving relief for patients that suffer from chronic pain as well as those who have movement disorders. Another highlight was Abbott's FreeStyle Libre device that helps patients with diabetes manage their illness without the need for regular finger sticks. When the product launched in Europe, demand was quite high. More than 400,000 patients now use the device and Abbott says that Japan and the United Kingdom, two of the largest diabetes markets found around the globe, have given the product reimbursement status. During the 3 rd quarter, the FDA approved Libre's use in the United States for monitoring blood glucose levels. This is an example of Abbott's product lines being a leader in their industry and the possible growth such a revolutionary product can offer the company.

Abbott Laboratories has made many of our shopping and watch lists this year. We finally added the health care company to our portfolio back in July, when we sold our stake in General Electric (GE). The very next month, we again bought ABT as we are trying to make our March to Freedom fund a bit more defensive. Much of what I wrote then applies now. Abbot has more than 4 decades of dividend growth. The average dividend increase since the company spun off Abbvie (ABBV) in 2013 is more than 20% per year. That is some high powered dividend growth backed up by one of the longest dividend growth streaks you can find.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current price to earnings multiple is 22.9. This is 16.6% above the company's 4 year average PE of 19.1 (I use a 4 year average PE ratio with ABT because the company spun off Abbvie in early 2013). CFRA forecasts a 1-year price target of $53, showing shares to be 5% overvalued based off the stock's 10/18/2017 closing price of $55.77. CFRA's fair value comes in at $56.80. By this measurement, shares are trading at a 2% discount to fair value. Morningstar says fair value is $47, or 15.73% below the most recent closing price. ABT is definitely a company I don't mind over paying for. Any price under $53 and I'll finish off of our position in Abbott Laboratories. Note: we've bought ABT twice. First on 7/24/2017 at $51.15 and then again on 8/14/2017 at $49.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.39% 55 7% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $153 $120.87 $118 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 19.6 16 Under $135

A little more than a week ago, I had an article published detailing why I thought Johnson & Johnson was a buy even near its 52-week high. In the meantime, JNJ released 3 rd quarter earnings and the company delivered another good quarter. Earnings per share was a 10 cent beat off of $1.80 estimates. Revenue came in at almost $20 billion dollars and was $370 million above what analysts had predicted. This revenue figure was more than 10% higher than Q3 2016. Currency exchange offered a benefit of 0.8% to this sales number. Sales grew 9.7% in the U.S. and international growth came in at 9.3%, which again saw a 1.6% positive benefit to growth.

Pharmaceuticals sales were up 15.4% year over year and was responsible for almost 50% of the company's 3 rd quarter revenue. JNJ's oncology drugs saw a combined growth of 24% year over year. Let's discuss some highlights. Darzalex is now available in 25 countries and saw revenues almost double from the prior year's quarter. Darzalex is used to treat multiple myeloma, a cancer that is caused by malignant plasma cells. Zytiga, used to treat castration-resistance prostate cancer in men, saw growth of almost 15%. Management feels that the market for drugs to treat this type of cancer have grown and Zytiga has captured more of this overall market. Stelara, one of the company's immunology drugs, grew its market share 1.8%. The drug, which treats patients who suffer from plaque psoriasis, arthritis and Crohn's disease, saw sales growth of almost 40%. With just 10% of patients with Crohn's disease using the drug, Stelara has opportunity to capture more market share. Not all sales for JNJ's drugs were so positive. Remicade, which treats Chron's disease, has seen competition with cheaper alternatives and saw sales drop 7.5% for the quarter.

Sales in the medical devices division saw growth of 7.1% and clocked in at 33.5% of the revenue for the quarter. Some highlights include, the company's contact lenses, which saw growth of 5.3% due to new products addressed consumers who have astigmatism. JNJ's cataract business saw growth of 10%, as the company's products were experiencing an uptick in adoption. Electrophysiology segment, products that assist with restarting the heart through the use of electricity, climbed 14%.

Consumer revenue made up 17% of the quarter's revenue and saw a 2.9% increase in sales from last year. The company's Beauty and Over the Counter products were each up 4.4%. Management noted that Vogue and Neutrogena had strong performances in markets outside of the U.S. Management also stated that adult and children's Tylenol captured more market share here in the states. These product lines drove growth for the Consumer segment as Baby Care faced more competition in the market place and actually produced lower revenue than the previous quarter.

After raising their forecast for 2017 revenue and EPS last quarter, JNJ once again raised guidance for both figures this quarter. Full year forecasted revenues were raised to $76.1 to $76.5 billion from $75.6 to $76.1 billion. EPS was raised to $7.25 to $7.30 per share from $7.12 to $7.22 per share. Companies that are able to beat earnings numbers and then raise full year numbers are those that are appealing because the current multiple is often too low for the growth the company is delivering.

As stated in my previous article, JNJ has raised dividends for the past half century. The average raise over the past 5 years is 7%, with the most recent raise coming in at 5%. Let's once again examine the stock's valuation to see if shares have gotten more appealing post earnings.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that JNJ's current PE is now 19.6. The average PE over the past 5 years has been 16. This means that shares are trading at an 18% premium. CFRA raised their target price $5 to $153. Based off of the stock's 10/18/2017 closing price, shares now trade at an 8.76% discount to the target price. CFRA's fair value is essentially the same when I wrote previously about JNJ. With a fair value of $120.87, shares are 14% overvalued. Morningstar raised their fair value from $114 to $118. Based off the recent close, shares are 16% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find JNJ to be 10% overvalued. A little more than a week ago, you could have bought shares of Johnson & Johnson at a level that I considered to be a little more than 6% overvalued. Today, those same shares are slightly more overvalued. That is what happens to a stock when the company delivers its earnings numbers and then raises future ones. JNJ is a top 5 holding for us, so we aren't looking to add to the name today. If we were looking to add more JNJ, I would be willing to break my 5% rule and pay a bit more over fair value for the company. Any price under $135 would qualify Johnson & Johnson for purchase.

JPMorgan (JPM)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.29% 7 18.10% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $106 $99.36 $83 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 14.6 10.4 Under $88

JPMorgan, a name we have a full position in, reported 3 rd quarter earnings before the opening bell on 10/12/2017. Q3 earnings per share came in at $1.76. This was an 11 cent beat, or almost 7% above analysts' estimates. During the quarter, JPM managed $26.2 billion in revenue, which beat estimates by $970 million. This number was 2.7% higher than Q3 2016. On the call, management said that JPMorgan now ranks #1 out of all banks in terms of total deposits and deposit growth. Due to rising interest rates, JPM was able to grow net interest income 10% this year. During the quarter, net interest rose another $1.2 billion. If the FED continues to raise interest rates, JPM stands to be a big beneficiary of such action. Core loans were up 8% year over year. Mortgage loans were up 12% from Q3 2016 while business banking, card and auto loans saw growth of 7%.

Not all the news was good though. The firm's trading revenue for the quarter was down 27% year over year, coming in at $3.164 billion. This was slightly below estimates. JPM also saw a 17% rise to $1.5 in credit loss provisions. This figure was $200 million more than last year's credit loss provisions.

While it is true that JPMorgan cut their dividend in 2009, the company has managed to raise its dividend for the past 7 years. This year, the company gave shareholders two dividend raises. First, the company raised the dividend 4.2% on 3/31/2017. Later, after gaining approval for its capital return policy, the company raised the dividend 12% on 6/28/2017. JPM also announced a $19.4 billion buyback program. The average raise over the past 5 years is north of 18%. While that percent raise has slowed in recent years, JPMorgan's recent actions should help shareholders rest a little easier that the company is serious about the dividend.

F.A.S.T. Graphs lists a current price to earnings multiple as 14.6. Compared to the stock's 5-year average PE of 10.4, JPM is almost 29% overvalued. CFRA gives a price target of $106, which means shares are 8.17% undervalued from the 10/18/2017 closing price of $97.99. CFRA says fair value is $99.36, meaning shares are 1.40% undervalued. Morningstar sees fair value as being $83 per share, meaning shares are trading at a 15.30% premium to their fair value. Average these numbers out and I find JPMorgan to be 8.62% overvalued. With less than 10 years of dividend growth and a dividend cut in the stock's recent history, I would require JPM to be at least fairly valued for me to make another purchase. Any price under $88 and JPMorgan would qualify as a buy for our portfolio. Note: We have bought JPM twice. The first time we purchased shares was on 2/14/2011 at $47.07. The second time we bought JPM was on 10/28/2011 at $37.06.

Conclusion

Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan are three of the bigger positions we own. While JNJ and JPM are full positions, I would like to add to ABT one more time to complete that position. Feel free to leave a comment about these stocks. Which is your favorite? Why? What other stocks are you looking at during this earning season? If you enjoyed what you read, please consider hitting the "follow" button up top. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, JNJ, JPM, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.