Flexible Solutions: Drought is coming

Flexible Solutions (FSI) is a small company with big potential and surprising technology at a very reasonable price. The stock is very volatile, and it is critical to know what to expect.

FSI products reduce the use of water in several industries and increase the yield of agricultural activities. Because of the effects of climate change, water cost will increase and so will the cost of food. These changes will make the company´s products more financially attractive, which will increase its demand

Food and water scarcity are arguably the most worrisome problems in the world right now. For example, about 50% of the food consumed in the US is produced by California; if the state does not manage to retain its water reservoirs, the consequences would be very severe for the industry and the economy. The 2015 drought in California was the first serious warning. Drought is coming.

The company in a nutshell

Flexible Solutions is a small company in the range of 20M Market Cap that focuses of water soluble products. It has 2 divisions Flexible Solutions limited (FSL) and Nanochem Solutions (NCS).

(Source: Investor relations)

The NCS Division is divided in two sectors: BioPolymers and AgriSciences. Biopolymer produces several products based on Thermal Polyaspartic Acid (TPA) for the Oil industry. The products reduce scaling and corrosion in some processes, and are also used in the production of some detergents. AgriSciences makes products that dissolve in irrigation water to enhance the effect of fertilizers. This is achieved by reducing crystallization and increasing the availability of the nutrients in the ground.

FSL division has 3 products (Heatsavr, Ecosavr and WaterSavr), Heat and Eco Savr are aimed to the commercial and residential pool market. Heatsavr is a liquid that reduces the cost from heating and reduces water loss by evaporation; Ecosavr is a fish-like device that distributes Heatsavr in the pool.

The most interesting product of this division, and of the whole company in my opinion, is the WaterSavr. It is a granulated product that dissolves in water, and forms a protective layer over the water surface that reduces water evaporation. It can be used for many applications but the main one is reducing the evaporation on large reservoirs of water (ponds, lakes and dams).

The company had a fire on one of its plants, which affected sales and will continue to have effects of the financials.

Valuation

Traditional valuation for this stock is obscured by one thing: The Talber plant fire.

On the positive side, the company received a hefty insurance payment on Q1, and a might receive an additional payment in Q3. At some point, the land where the plant stood will be sold; which should give a nice profit. This was discussed on the Q2 Earnings call

On the other hand, the company will increase its capital spending for the foreseeable future, in order to replace the production capacity lost because of the fire. The silver lining is that the fire impacted the production of EcoSavr and HeatSavr, which provide a minor part of the revenue and have, in my opinion, the least growth potential.

All this makes the stock price quite volatile, but I believe it's worth every penny.

Those of you who follow me know that I love the Peter Lynch´s ratio, which divides the expected earnings growth and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is a fairly priced. The higher the number the more underpriced the stock is.

With the current P/E the lynch ratio tells us it would only have to grow 5% a year to be fairly priced; however, because of the insurance payments, I believe this is not the right valuation. Last year earrings where 1.5M which with the current price would make a P/E of about 15.

Adjusting the Price minus the cash per share we have a PE of 10.

From 2014 to 2015 the company more than tripled its earnings, which would be reason enough for believing it can grow more than 10% annually. Since then, the company has had a very decent market expansion and there are several other catalysts soon to come that lead me to believe the company is heavily underpriced.

Possible catalyst in the following months

Q3

As mentioned before, there was a fire at one of the plants (Taber plant). The company received a total of CAD 5.7 million from insurance and may receive additional funds in Q3 after all details of the equipment lost have been reviewed by the insurer. If so, this would make a big change in the Q3 Earnings. This was discussed on the Q2 Earnings Call

Q4

On the Q2 Earnings call the CEO mentioned that there is a potentially big new customer for the NCS division. If successful, the earnings from this undisclosed customer would begin to show in Q4 2017.

There is a negotiation in progress for the sale of WaterSavr in Honduras. If successful would be shown in Q4 results. (from Q2 Earnings Call)

Next year

The company has made many successful trials of WaterSavr, including some in California. The city of San Diego finished additional research of the product, and had a very successful trial earlier in the year. If the last trial was successful, it would be breakthrough for the company. Because of the drought season, it is likely that purchases will be made next year. (Full details of the test)

The NCS division has a relatively new sales program in Latin America. The agricultural pattern of Latin America is countercyclical to the one in North America. This could stabilize sales for the next year, and improve the profit margin.

The Silver Bullet

As I mentioned before, WaterSaver is the most important asset of the company. I believe it has the potential to grab a substantial market share in the future, and there is only one technology that could rival WaterSavr. Shade Balls.

During the 2015 California drought the "Shade Balls" received a lot of media coverage. It is only fair to compare the WaterSaver Tech to this alternative.

Benefits of the WaterSavr

Cost: Purchase of Watersavr is relatively cheap and can be adjusted according to the needs and seasonality whereas Shade Balls represent a fix capital purchase. As it can be seen in the chart the price per square meter of the WaterSavr is much lower (almost 15 times lower), and it has the advantage of having a very low initial cost. Many ponds or lakes are used for recreational purposes, or at least as a touristic attraction. Watrsavr is virtually invisible so in all those cases it has the market won.

Revenue Cycle: Depending on the application Watersavr is applied continuously or at least few months a year. Shade Balls have a 25 year life span. From an investment side it is obviously preferable to have predicable and continuous sales rather than big purchases spread over long periods of time. From a consumer side, it is really a matter of cost.

Transport and Purchase: WatrSavr can be shipped easily in bulk. Regardless of the long term production strategy of the company, transport costs should remain a low percentage of the final product price. This allows greater flexibility when expanding the market, as it reduces the capital expenditure, especially internationally. In contrast, the Shade Balls have to be shipped in their final form which requires more space, and higher transportation costs.

Cons of the Watr Savr

WaterSavr reduces around 35% of the water evaporation vs. 80-90% reduction of the Shade Balls. There are many pros and just one con, but it is a big one. A performance gap of this size implies that the added cost of the balls could be offset by the increased performance. The Shade Balls could be a better fit with extremely high water costs that justify the cost difference.

Ultimately both solutions are interesting and depending on the characteristics of each particular application is whether the WaterSavr or the balls will prove to be the best.

As it is difficult to patent the Shade Balls, and it's relatively easy to produce them, there are several suppliers. This is a very different situation with Water Savr, as FSI has clear patented technology.

In Conclusion



FSI is a very volatile little stock with huge potential. It has strong financials and will not go under any time soon. The WaterSavr tech alone could be reason enough to invest and as soon as some of the catalysts are triggered the Value of the company could increase substantially. The company has many risks for revenue continuity and heavy capital investments will make for irregular quarterly earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks. Please consider the high volatility of this stocks and the increased due diligence they require. If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further I would sincerely appreciate leave a comment and I will address it as soon as possible. As I am long on this position I will continue to write about it.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.