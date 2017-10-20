GE First Look: The Elephant Can't Dance

I keep my hands off the stock until I have better visibility into what the industrial powerhouse might be able to pull together.

The decision to trim the dividend has been deferred pending an insurance reserve review, which to me sounds like a nod that the cut is coming.

General Electric (GE) can't catch a break.

This Friday morning, the Boston-based company reported mixed results that sent the stock down about -7% in pre-market trading. The revenue beat of $910 million on total company sales of $33.5 billion was sizable. But the +14% YOY improvement was almost entirely inorganic, mostly confined to the wobbly oil and gas business and driven by the acquisition of Baker Hughes.

Credit: TechCrunch

Aviation, GE's crown jewel and by far the biggest single generator of op income for the company (despite accounting for only 21% of sales this quarter) was up a solid +8% on the top line and +12% on segment profits. This business seems to be one of the healthiest and most prosperous within the company's portfolio. Countering the resilience was Power, a division that got management's finger pointed at as one of the key drivers of downside in the quarter. Oil and gas did not fall much behind, even though M&A-driven growth masked some of the headwinds caused by a crude oil price recovery that remains anemic.

Farther down the P&L, a 220-bp decline in non-GAAP industrial op margins certainly failed to excite. It looks like management's cost reduction efforts, reportedly ahead of schedule, have been insufficient to support profitability so far. Non-GAAP industrial operating and verticals EPS of $0.29, even if adjusted up by 16 cents to account for impairment and restructuring costs, must have displeased investors who were expecting better bottom-line performance.

The hotly-debated issue of an imminent dividend cut was deferred until GE completes an "insurance reserve review". Call me a gossiper, but the statement sounds like fancy talk for "get ready for a dividend cut, I'm just not ready to deliver the bad news along with soft quarter results". The further dip in GE's cash flow from operating activities, -94% down YOY from $7.6 billion in 3Q16 (last year, GE Capital helped by providing $5.1 billion in dividends to the mother ship), seems to support the case for capital preservation. I could be wrong, but I am fairly confident that more news on the subject will surface on November 13th, when GE provides its formal investor update. Mark your calendars and prepare for some stock price volatility (either heading up on optimism or down on confirmed fears).

My thoughts on GE stock

Before today, I had not looked at a GE financial statement since I left the company's prestigious corporate audit program nearly 10 years ago. The company looked much different back then -- from the behemoth that was GE Capital to NBC Universal to the old C&I (Consumer and Industrial division that included appliances). Looking at GE today is like staring at a new company that is more foreign than familiar to me.

But different does not always mean better. The company seems to be shuffling to find solutions for soft organic sales growth, burning cash and macro challenges (e.g. low crude oil prices) even as the global economy has remained resilient for the past several years. The stock price is telling the story of that struggle (see graph below) and reflecting the market's fears that, at first glance, seem reasonable to me.

GE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I am looking forward to following GE a bit closer from now on. I believe the attempted recovery story will be an interesting (and long) one to watch. Regarding the stock, I will certainly keep my hands off until I have better visibility into what the industrial powerhouse might be able to pull together.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.