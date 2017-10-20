CalAtlantic: Misunderstood Homebuilder

Small-cap stocks are often overlooked and forgotten. One such small-cap is CalAtlantic Group (CAA), where the market isn't valuing the company properly. In particular, its stock price doesn't reflect the sum of its parts.

That is to say, since the merger of equals of the Ryland Group and Standard Pacific Corp. residential construction groups at the end of 2015, the stock of CalAtlantic Group remains undervalued.

The fourth largest home builder in the U.S. has been realigning its portfolio for national growth while some parts of the housing market is experiencing a rough patch. In addition to rising construction material and labor costs, residential builders are challenged by a tightening mortgage lending market for home buyers and a decline in single family home sales.

Over the medium-to-long term, a tight supply of residential homes and economic growth bode well for home sales. All considered, U.S. homebuilder sentiment remains high at 64, but beaten down from a 12-year high of 71 in March by the higher material costs after a nasty hurricane season.

Aligned for National Growth

The combined CalAtlantic Group is better positioned for national growth in higher value markets. The company currently builds homes in 43 metropolitan areas across 19 states. In Q2 2017, the builder's home sales increased 4 percent to $1.6 billion. However, adding to the higher material and labor costs, the builder of single family and detached homes is also reporting higher selling expenses as part of its growth strategy. In 2Q 2017, net new orders increased 4 percent to 4,078, while order value grew 7 percent.

The top line growth was not enough to offset the higher expenses. Gross margins declined 1.9 percent to 20 percent, in line with the industry average. Gross margins were affected by the increase in construction costs and land costs, which increased 2.9 percent to $406.1 million. On higher expenses, net income declined 14 percent to $112.8 million. Before expenses, trailing EBITDA over the 12 months grew to $770 million, an increase of 31.6 percent. Lots of numbers, we know.

In 2018, CalAtlantic expects the investment in higher value markets to start paying off. Of the current 7,534 home backlog, a 4 percent increase to $3.6 billion over the prior-year quarter, the average home price ($473,000) and margin (20.8%) are higher. The builder of single and detached homes moved into two top 20 markets with higher unit prices in the quarter, Sacramento and Salt Lake City. Seattle registered the highest housing price increase of 10.75 percent nationwide in 2016. Thing are looking up, and maybe that's what the market is missing.

Residential Building Market Challenges

Homebuilding sector challenges disproportionately affect small home builders. On buyer affordability, according to the IMF home price-to-income ratio, the average US home price exceeds the average US income by 5.6 percent. The Northern California wildfire, which destroyed more than 5,800 structures, could further raise construction costs. Mortgage rates remain at historically low levels, although interest rates are expected to rise further and increase the cost of mortgage financing. The average rate of a 30-year fixed mortgage in the first three quarters of 2017 was 4.02, a 5 percent increase over the same period in 2015.

CalAtlantic homes sell for $473,000 on average, placing it among the top five builders at the high end of the market, with the highest priced homes being sold by Toll Brothers in the range of $800,000-$825,000. The supply shortage of homes for sale, which was only 2.8 months in August, is increasing home prices. A high level of institutional investor buying is contributing to the housing shortage. Only 70 percent of housing sales in 2016 were for residential purposes, according to the National Realtors Association. Northern California's wine country is among the regions where home construction was meeting only half the needs of population growth, creating $140 billion in lost economic opportunity for the state, according the McKinsey Global Institute.

Value Proposition

Given the different competitive dynamics for large versus small home builders, the below chart compares the top residential builders in terms of average home sales price. Earnings growth forecasts are based on analysts' estimates of earnings over the next 12 months.

On its price-to-earnings growth ((NYSE:PEG)) measurement, CAA is the most undervalued at 0.74 among its peers. Its price-to-sales is also low at 0.62. The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is $10.54 versus 14 for the Homebuilders' industry group. Notably, CAA and its premium homebuilding peers are trading at a more attractive P/E than the overall industry: TOL 12.3, TPH 11 and TMHC 12.2. Over the last six months, short interest in CAA has fallen from 15 percent to 10 percent of the 100.2 million shares outstanding.

EPS PEG P/S 2017 Earnings Growth Est. 2018 Earnings Growth Est. 5-year Earnings Growth Est. Toll Brothers (TOL) 2.69 1.03 1.19 45.99 12.87 12.88 TRI Pointe (TPH) 0.84 1.00 0.96 9.92 11.9 11 CalAtlantic 3.59 0.74 0.62 -5.91 18.66 8.3 Taylor Morrison (TMHC) 1.88 0.92 0.73 11.7 19.72 12.75 Homebuilding Industry 12.9

Source: NASDAQ/Zacks Research

All Wrapped Up

CalAtlantic's overall financial health has strengthened. In 2016, free cash flow turned positive for the first time since 2009 and is currently $259 million. In the second quarter, CAA was busy in the capital markets refinancing its debt to lower interest expense and repurchasing $150 million in shares. Among the major homebuilders, CalAtlantic is the most enticing from a valuation perspective and it's heavily exposed to the growth ends of the market, such as higher-end homes and areas like California.

