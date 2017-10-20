Ayala Land Inc: A Play On The Philippines' Property Market

Despite the rally seen year-to-date 2017, shares are still trading at a discount, with an estimated fair value of Php 50.84 ($0.99) using a Net Asset Value approach.

Growth prospects are very attractive as it will benefit from the gov't infrastructure plans and trends in decentralization. They have a huge landbank in areas adjacent to Metro Manila.

Ayala Land is the biggest property developer in the Philippines with diverse product offerings and strong company profitability, a good avenue for investing in the country's promising real estate market.

Largest Property Company in the Philippines

Ayala Land Inc (OTCPK:AYAAF) is the biggest property company in the Philippines in terms of total revenues, earning Php 124 billion of revenues from property development and property leasing for the full year 2016, considerably higher than its closest peer, SM Prime Holdings (OTCPK:SPHXF), which only had Php 79 billion in total revenues.

Source: Bloomberg Data

The company is 47.09% owned by the Ayala Corporation, a conglomerate that has businesses across industries such as banking, property, telecommunications, technology, utilities, energy, education, and hospitals. The conglomerate was founded and owned by the Zobel de Ayala family, one of the richest families in the country and had a Spanish and German ancestry.

Strong Brand and Diverse Offerings

The company operates in several segments:

Property Development of residential, office, and commercial lots

Commercial Leasing of shopping centers, offices, and hotels & resorts

Services such as Construction and Property Management

This business model is similar to others in the industry, where property companies typically diversify by having exposures to both property development and property leasing.

However, what sets Ayala Land apart is their higher exposure to property developments, with 69% of total revenues from developments while other peers such as SM Prime Holdings, Megaworld Corporation, Robinsons Land Corp have 32%, 58%, and 32%, respectively.



Source: Ayala Land FY 2016 Presentation

This higher exposure may, in my opinion, be attributed to their success in residential developments (88% of total property development revenues), with Ayala Land having established a strong brand in the property space, being widely known in the country for its high quality products and offerings (which maybe justifies the higher price point compared to others).

It may also be due to their broad offerings that encompass all income segments. The residential segment is divided into 5 units/brands:

Ayala Land Premier (ALP) which focuses on the luxury and high-end residential lots and condominiums

Alveo Land (Alveo) which offers offers various residential lots, and residential and office for sale tower products in the middle-income segment

Avida Land (Avida) which develops affordable housing projects to the

affordable income segment

affordable income segment Amaia Land (Amaia) which caters to the residential development operations of the country’s economic housing segment

BellaVita Land (BellaVita) which aims to establish the country’s first social

enterprise community development targeting minimum wage earners and members of the informal business sector.

This is product mix can be considered more diverse compared to SM Prime's which current only offers residential condominiums in Metro Manila, mainly to the low-to-mid income segments. Meanwhile, Megaworld focuses only on residential condominiums to the mid-to-high end segments.

Source: Ayala Land FY 2016 Presentation

Overall, the strong brand recognition for Ayala Land and its diverse product offerings translated into residential sales growing steadily year-over-year. Ultimately, it enabled them to generate record profitability, with their ROE constantly outpacing industry averages and peers.

Source: Bloomberg Data

Huge Land bank in Key Growth Areas

As of the end of 2016, the company has 9,852 hectares of develop-able land bank across the country, most of which are in strategic and key growth areas near the country's capital, Metro Manila.

Source: Ayala Land SEC 17-A for FY 2016 (Annual Filing)

As seen above, a large percentage (62%) of their current land bank are in areas near Metro Manila, such as Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna. In the picture below, the multi-colored areas are the cities that make-up the Metro Manila region while the brown-colored areas are provinces adjacent to the capital.

Economic growth in these areas are expected to increase as issues on decentralization become increasingly important and are addressed by the government and as investments pour in on these areas, particularly Business Process Outsourcing (NYSE:BPO) companies which are slowly transitioning to these areas (link).

The decentralization from Manila has been a long-standing issue in the country, especially as the capital has been seeing high economic growth (compared to other provinces), horrendous traffic, higher pollution levels, higher population density, surging crime rates, and deterioration in public service.

This issue is expected to be tackled in the coming years, as the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pushed decentralization as his key platform, together with his plans to transition the country into federalism (link).

At the same time, there are also other on-going efforts to decongest Manila such as the construction of key infrastructure projects thru Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). Relevant projects are:

LRT Line 6 Project: 19 km rail line connecting the existing LRT Line 1 in Manila to Dasmarinas City in Cavite. This is expected to provide a cost-effective and efficient mode of transport for people travelling within Cavite and to/from Metro Manila. STATUS: Ongoing pre-construction activities (link)

19 km rail line connecting the existing LRT Line 1 in Manila to Dasmarinas City in Cavite. This is expected to provide a cost-effective and efficient mode of transport for people travelling within Cavite and to/from Metro Manila. STATUS: Ongoing pre-construction activities (link) MRT Line 7 Project: 9.4 km rail line connecting the existing MRT Line 3 in North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan. This is expected to provide a cost-effective and efficient mode of transport for people travelling within Bulacan and to/from Metro Manila. STATUS: On-going civil works; 9.47% completed. (link)

9.4 km rail line connecting the existing MRT Line 3 in North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan. This is expected to provide a cost-effective and efficient mode of transport for people travelling within Bulacan and to/from Metro Manila. STATUS: On-going civil works; 9.47% completed. (link) LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension: The current LRT Line 1 will be extended starting from its existing Baclaran Station (Manila) to the future Niyog Station in Bacoor, Cavite which is approximately 11.7 km. STATUS: Ceremonial Groundbreaking for the Common Station held on September 29, 2017; Ongoing pre-construction activities. (link)

The current LRT Line 1 will be extended starting from its existing Baclaran Station (Manila) to the future Niyog Station in Bacoor, Cavite which is approximately 11.7 km. STATUS: Ceremonial Groundbreaking for the Common Station held on September 29, 2017; Ongoing pre-construction activities. (link) Cavite-Laguna Expressway: The provinces of Cavite and Laguna are growing industrial and commercial centers in the Southern Tagalog Region. This, however, is causing traffic congestion in major road networks in the area particularly the Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, and Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road. The proposed expressway project aims to provide faster, safer, more comfortable and reliable route between Bacoor and Kawit, Cavite areas, and the Laguna and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) areas; thus enhancing trade and socio-economic activities around them. STATUS: Ongoing ROW acquisition-related activities (link)

Overall, Ayala Land will benefit from these on-going trends in decentralization and rising economic growth in the provinces, considering their large land bank in these key areas. Currently, one of the more well-known on-going development of Ayala Land is an estate in Laguna called NUVALI, a 2,290-hectare mixed-use development that straddles the cities of Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao and Calamba in Laguna. This integrated self-supporting eco-city is home to a vast gathering of residential communities, business spaces, prestigious schools, shopping centers, and the 150-room Seda Hotel. The community is less than an hour’s drive from the city.

Share Valuation and Performance

Shares of Ayala Land in the Philippine stock market have rallied by +35.47% year-to-date, outpacing the broad index's rise of +24.07% and its closest competitor, SM Prime Holdings, which had +29.81%.

Despite this considerable rise, I still expect further upside on Ayala Land shares for the next 1-2 years, considering I have an estimated fair value of Php 50.84 ($0.99), a 17.3% upside from current price of Php 43.35. This was derived using a Net Asset Value approach of their properties and business segments.





However, all these are just about the pricing and share performance of Ayala Land in the Philippine stock market. In the US OTC market, shares of Ayala Land are trading at $0.75, equivalent to Php 38.54, which is an 11% discount to the pricing of shares in the Philippine stock exchange. The large discount is mainly due to the very low to non-existent liquidity, barely having any trades for the past years. As seen in Google Finance:



For now, a more viable alternative to investing in Ayala Land is through the iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE), which has 9.37% holdings in Ayala Land, the 2nd highest, just next to SM Prime Holdings (link).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPHE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.