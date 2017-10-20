Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

If EIA does report a storage injection of 65 Bcf, it would be compared to +74 Bcf last year, and +75 Bcf for the five-year average.

EIA reported a +51 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf higher than our forecast of +50 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Oct. 13 storage report here.

For the week of Oct. 20, we expect an injection of +65 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

On the supply side, Lower 48 production gained ~1.7 Bcf/d this week or regaining the production lost last week from the impact of Hurricane Nate. Canadian gas net imports moved lower by ~0.2 Bcf/d leading to overall supply increase of ~1.5 Bcf/d.

Power burn led overall demand lower at ~3.3 Bcf/d, but higher residential/commercial and industrial demand offset some of the decline totaling ~2.7 Bcf/d. LNG and Mexico gas exports, while already at hefty levels, moved higher again this week bringing total US gas exports to the highest level in history.

But due to production recovery and drop in total demand, we expect this week's balance to be looser than the previous week.

