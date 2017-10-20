Exxon Mobil Q3 Earnings Preview

The oil & gas behemoth Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is getting ready to report its Q3 results on October 27. High on the agenda will be commentary on Exxon Mobil Corporation's 2018 capex budget, the impact $55+ Brent prices are having on its upstream cash flow generation, and what a lower corporate tax rate in America could have on its bottom line. Here are some things to keep in mind and be on the look out for during Exxon Mobil Corporation's upcoming earnings report.

Below is a look at WTI and Brent during the third quarter. Keep in mind prices were weak entering Q3 but picked up in mid-August through the end of the quarter. Upstream cash flow generation should have marginally improved quarter-over-quarter, but really the benefit of higher oil prices will be felt in Q4 as the "rally" during Q3 was off a low base. Downstream operations should have performed well, but keep in mind the impact of hurricane-related damage.

Cash flow generation should perk up versus Q2, but investors should be cautioned that Exxon's capital expenditures will also pick up in 2H versus 1H. Exxon set a capex budget of $22 billion for 2017, and has spent $8.1 billion of that so far in 1H, implying a $13.9 billion spend for 2H.

Exxon generated $7 billion in operating cash flow in Q2. $3.3 billion in dividend payments plus $6.95 billion in capex as an estimate for Q3 spend implies that Exxon spent more than it brought in, unless its 2017 budget is cut and/or its cash flow generation really picks up.

Divestment updates, anti-dilutive share repurchases, and possible commentary on dividend growth (which should be taken with a major grain of salt as that is dependent on something outside of Exxon's control) should be looked out for.

Other than financial updates, Exxon Mobil Corporation has a chance to offer up operational updates on key assets. Such as its promising Permian and Guyana positions.

Permian update

In late September, Exxon announced that it had added 22,000 net acres to its Permian Basin footprint since May, with that acreage split between the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin. Those two basins within the Permian are home to the unconventional opportunities energy firms are targeting through hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

This comes after the big announcement at the beginning of 2017 when Exxon Mobil acquired the leasehold on 275,000 net acres in the Permian from the Bass family for about $6.6 billion at the time ($5.6 billion in shares, plus contingent payments). Most of that acreage, 250,000 net acres, is in the Delaware Basin (with 227,000 net acres being in the core).

Even before these deals Exxon Mobil had a huge Permian position. Now it has almost 2 million net acres in the play, but keep in mind it is about quality acreage first then quantity. The size of its core Delaware Basin position is unknown, something investors should look out for during this earnings update, but management did recently note that Exxon's core Midland position was now around 140,000 net acres. Decent but not enormous.

Its core Delaware position appears to be significantly larger. However, what's interesting is that the majority of Exxon's Permian rigs are currently running in the Midland Basin (14 as of its latest update) versus just four in Delaware. Commentary on why that is the case will be key. For instance, is Exxon seeing better results in Midland versus Delaware? Exxon recently acquired a new oil terminal in the Delaware Basin to support operations on the acreage it recently acquired.

Investors should look out for comments on the size of Exxon's Permian well inventory (especially the size of its core Delaware versus its core Midland inventories), improving well productivity (wells producing more over their life-cycle), operational improvements (such as faster drilling and completion times), reductions in total well costs (which brings down DD&A/BOE expenses) and/or ongoing operation expenses (cheaper LOE, G&A, midstream expenses on a BOE basis), and what kind of incremental returns these wells are generating.

Also important, how much capex Exxon plans to deploy to the Permian next year and how many rigs will be running across its acreage. This will determine the pace of its growth trajectory, which is being used in the medium term (through 2020, and growth will probably continue thereafter) to offset declines at mature fields elsewhere. Exxon was running 16 rigs in the Permian during the second quarter, which was up to 19 as of late-September. Where additional rigs are expected to be deployed is significant, especially in light of most of Exxon's current rigs targeting the Midland Basin.

Guyana update

Off the northern coast of the small South American country Guyana, Exxon Mobil has struck liquid gold several times. The Liza Field is what underpins the nation's nascent oil industry, with current estimates pointing towards ~2.5 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (mostly crude) situated in the field. Exxon's management team sees the first phase of the Liza development, which seeks to target the field through an FPSO (floating production storage offloading) vessel with 120,000 bpd of production capacity, achieving double digit returns even in a $40 Brent world.

These resources were discovered in 2015 and first-oil is expected in 2020, showing how fast operators can capitalize on exploration & appraisal success when there is a lot to capitalize on. Commentary on how the appraisal (there have already been several major upward revisions in recoverable resource estimates regarding the Liza Field with plenty of room for upside after the successful Liza-4 well) and future development plans (Liza 2 project being considered) should be monitored.

In early October, Exxon announced that its Turbot-1 exploration well had "encountered a reservoir of 75 feet (23 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone in the primary objective." This was its fifth discovery in Guyana. Investors should see how Exxon plans to develop the Payara, Snoek, and now Turbot prospects. Currently it looks like these finds are tie-back opportunities considering Exxon appears set on a second Liza development. Liza Phase 2 could see another FPSO vessel placed off the coast of Guyana, with production from the other fields being routed to those floating facilities.

Exxon will tout its Guyana asset during this earning cycle as this space has been a great success for the firm and should continue to perform well going forward. News on how new discoveries will be monetized plus commentary on future Liza Field developments come high on the agenda.

Final thoughts

The third quarter of 2017 didn't start off great but ended with a bang in light of recovering global oil prices. Exxon Mobil Corporation needs Brent to be in the $50s to have a chance at covering its capex and dividend payments organically. With Brent above $58 as of this writing, Exxon Mobil Corporation's outlook has gotten much brighter. It appears Exxon Mobil Corporation is set for a decent Q3 and a very strong Q4 if things hold.

Exxon Mobil Corporation announced (on October 17) that part of its massive polyethylene production expansion in Mont Belvieu is starting up. Interested investors can read more about the firm's petrochemicals upside by clicking here.