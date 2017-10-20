The Market Loves Buybacks

Another day, another oil stock crushed. In a previous article, I reviewed some opportunities from the market's dim view on Apache's (APA) outspend in the Permian, and contrasted that to the positive response to Anadarko's (APC) reduction in capex to spending within cash flow, along with a multi-billion dollar stock buyback.

The recent share price performance diversion between the two similar large cap E&Ps is staggering:

APA data by YCharts

A similar contrast can be drawn with Earthstone (ESTE) and some of its Southern Midland Basin focused peers after Earthstone executed an equity offering to pay down its credit facility. There is some chatter about Earthstone doing this offering in anticipation of a potential acquisition, but the announced use of proceeds was for debt paydown and working capital. Here is a chart of ESTE vs. its peers:

ESTE data by YCharts

The difference is even more overwhelming when looking over a longer time scale, shown below. The market is still digesting prior equity funded acquisitions by Parsley, and reacted negatively to Earthstone's recent equity deal, but has rewarded Prime (PNRG) for its buybacks and sell down of acreage to fund drilling with a flat share price (albeit still trading at a large discount to comps):

ESTE data by YCharts

Elsewhere in the Permian, but on a similar vein, Elliot Management is pushing Energen (EGN) to sell itself. Another Energen shareholder, Corvex Management, has also been pushing Energen to sell. The market seems to be listening, as Energen's share price has outperformed similar sized peers such as Parsley recently:

EGN data by YCharts

This goes to show... corporate governance matters. And buybacks or potential asset or corporate sales can drive share price performance. And not just in the short run. Prime has been buying back shares to the point where its stock is less liquid, but has driven substantial out-performance over a multi-decade period, while retaining low valuation multiples and an attractive proposition for new investors. Perhaps investors like Elliot and Corvex will successfully re-position companies like Energen to similarly outperform, whether through buybacks and spending within cash flow (like Anadarko) or through outright sale. The historical share price performance and strong current numbers are compelling:

EGN data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.