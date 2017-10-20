Does Uniti Win With Windstream Bond Swap?

Windstream (WIN) just announced a tender offer to swap its 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 senior notes into newly issued 6 3/8% 2023 notes and in some cases 8.625% secured notes due 2025. It can be hard to tell who this is good for, who it is bad for and we have heard various conflicting opinions swirling around on the subject. Thus, we will analyze it step by step in an attempt to ascertain the beneficiaries. Given the ties with Uniti Group (UNIT) we think this move is material to UNIT shareholders as well as those of WIN.

Timeline

The tender offer officially expires at the end of November 14 th, but the more relevant deadline will be the 31 st of October as this is the early tender date. Given that the early tender offer is significantly better than the late tender offer, we suspect anyone who will tender will do so in the early tender period.

The tender offer

While it may appear convoluted at first, the tender offer is about as straight forward as it could be, given the circumstances. For each of the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 notes, WIN is offering an exchange of some combination of 6.375% unsecured notes due 2023 and/or 8.625% secured notes due 2025. In each case, WIN is offering a better deal if the tender is accepted before the October 31 st deadline, with the late exchange tender providing a reduced principal amount in the exchange.

The potential exchanges are summarized in the table below and the considerations refer to the amount given in exchange for each $1000 of principal of the exchanged notes.

To fully understand the impact of the tender offer, one must anticipate 2 things:

Whether or not a significant percentage of noteholders will accept the tender offer. The implications if a significant percentage do accept.

Will noteholders take the deal?

The willingness to accept the tender offer could depend on any number of factors including the random whims of individuals, but for the purposes of this exercise, I will assume all parties act in their own economic best interest. Bond holders are generally an institutional crowd with access to advanced analytics, so I suspect this assumption will not be far off from reality.

I will begin by setting the record straight on the yield tradeoff. Some people have been suggesting it is a bad deal because the yield is lower. In the immediate sense this is true. If we look at the 2023 and 2022 potential exchanges, each $1000 principal of untendered bonds will yield annual interest of $75 while the replacement issues will only provide $68.85 for the 2022 and $68.53 for the 2023.

However, the YTM is unequivocally higher in accepting the tender due to the higher principal amount. The 2022 and 2023 noteholders who accept the exchange will respectively receive 8% and 7.5% extra at the end of the roughly 5 year period due to the new principal balances being $1080 and $1075 respectively.

Thus, from a total yield perspective, it is clearly better to accept the tender. That is the positive side of the tradeoff. The negative side is that in accepting the tender, a noteholder would be giving up the right to declare default as it relates to the spinoff of Uniti. If there is some sort of forced event of default, those who accept the tender will no longer be pari passu with the bondholders claiming default in the distribution of liquidation proceeds. Essentially, the breakdown goes like this.

If there is a near-term default related to an Event of Default or EoD triggered by the Uniti spin-off which allegedly breached covenants, then bondholders would likely be better off REJECTING the tender offer. If there is not an EoD specifically related to the spin-off, the negotiation math gets a bit more complex.

While all of the unsecured senior notes are technically pari passu, there is a natural pecking order based on maturity dates. Those maturing earlier can, in certain cases, be effectively senior to those maturing later in the sense that the balloon payment of principal will happen first chronologically. Thus, the 2022, 2021, and 2020 noteholders would also be giving up some of this chronological seniority in exchange for accepting the tender offer. For this reason, the earlier dated notes are getting a slightly juicier deal in the offer with higher principal balance on the replacement 6 3/8 notes.

I would argue the juicier deal financially makes up for the chronological seniority, so essentially, the viability of the tender offer comes down to whether or not people believe there is a legitimate chance of a near-term EoD from the Uniti spinoff.

Until this day, the chances of this were a matter of guesswork, perhaps informed by legal expertise. Today, however, the chance of an Event of Default is heavily influenced by game theory, a subdiscipline of economics specializing in predicting the decisions of various parties involved in some sort of game.

The game

Simultaneous with the tender offer, Windstream announced a consent solicitation in which they will give $2.50 for each $1000 worth of seniors note that was allegedly affected by the Uniti spinoff. If they can get 50% of noteholders to give consent, they will effectively shut down the EoD before if begins. However, if they fail to get 50%, nobody gets paid the $2.50. Thus, the game looks like this.

Each box represents the payout to the bondholder. Those who agree to give consent have a chance to get $2.50 per $1000 share if the measure passes. In all other cases, the bondholders receive 0 from this solicitation. The bondholder cannot independently choose whether the measure passes or not, they can only choose to give consent or not, or in other words if they want to be in the top row or the bottom row.

Those who follow game theory can immediately discern that consenting is pareto superior. Regardless of outcome, the top row is equal to or better than the bottom row. Even if one does not give consent they still lose the right to claim an EoD because the majority of noteholders providing consent will prevent an EoD from going through.

There may be exceptions such as Aurelius or other bondholders who own credit default swaps or have an interest in Windstream failing, but for the overwhelming majority of noteholders their best economic interest is to give consent. We expect this measure to pass with well over 50%.

The consent solicitation takes place well before the tender offer as the outcome of the solicitation will be determined on October 24 th. Noteholders would be wise to hold off on tendering until after this information is known.

If the solicitation passes, noteholders would no longer have the primary risk in accepting the tender, so I suspect most would tender their shares.

If the solicitation fails, we will return to the courtroom drama with unknown results. Failing to pass the solicitation will not in any way force an EoD, it will simply not eliminate the possibility. If the courtroom drama continues, I anticipate significantly lower tender rates with exception to the secured portion of the tender offer.

For both the 2020 notes and the 2021 notes I anticipate the full $50mm of secured note tenders to be allotted regardless of the outcome of the solicitation. Quite simply, the secured nature of these notes would impart superior seniority regardless of whether there is an EoD.

Implications to interested parties

Uniti Group wins in all outcomes, but it wins more in certain outcomes. The best case scenario for Uniti would be that the consent solicitation passes and the tender offer has high subscription rates. As noteholders tender their shares, it gives Windstream more financial certainty in the near and medium term as the debt wall would be pushed off until 2023. This gives Uniti another 5+ years of reliable rent payments. If only a small portion of the debt is tendered it has the same effect, but to a diminished extent.

Windstream (the common holders) wins if the consent solicitation passes. A triggered EoD could send the common straight to $0 so it is clearly in their best interest to avoid this. The bribe attached to the consent solicitation could cost around $6mm, but that is a small price to pay for the security it would provide. As for the tender offer, we view it as fairly neutral to the common holders. Absolute debt would go up due to the swapping out of $1000 principal balances for ~$1080, but this would be weighed against the benefits of lower current interest payments and longer maturities.

Windstream noteholders are benefitted and hurt in various ways. In my opinion an EoD would be disastrous to bondholders as they would likely not be made whole. So in some ways they are rooting for the same outcome as the common holders. Regarding the maturity ladder, I think the tender is more beneficial to the 2023 and 2022 holders than it is to the 2021 and 2020, since it will bring their maturities into parity. Since there will be creation of as much as $100mm of secured debt all unsecured holders will be made junior to this small slice. The consent solicitation is beneficial to the noteholders because they both want to avoid an EoD and will get to enjoy the free 25 basis points of extra return.

There is a lot of talk that this move checkmates Aurelius, but I do not see it that way. Perhaps it will hurt the value of their credit default swaps (if they still have any), but it will not hurt their long ownership of the 2023 note. Aurelius can benefit from the same consent solicitation payment and tender offer as the other holders. Acceptance of the tender would increase their principal by 7.5% (same as the others 2023 holders).

Adverse scenario

While I find it unlikely for the reasons discussed above, it remains possible that the consent solicitation does not pass and the courts rule in such a way that eventually triggers an EoD. This is the adverse scenario that already existed but it is partially mitigated by the tender offer.

Whatever fraction of debt moves over to the new notes will no longer be part of the EoD. If the fraction accepting the tender is high enough, WIN may be able to scrape together enough cash to handle the remaining notes attached to the EoD.

Overall, the news that came out on 10/19/17 both reduces the chance of an EoD and mitigates the damage in the result of an EoD. We view it as clearly positive for Uniti and likely positive for WIN’s common holders. It is more of a mixed bag for the noteholders.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long UNIT. I am personally long UNIT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.