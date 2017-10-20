Uniti Group: Win With Windstream Holdings' Exchange

UNIT appears to be the real winner here as pressure is increased on shorts.

There are several benefits for WIN and it appears this is a creative way to avoid litigation.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) has announced a series of debt exchange offers and consent solicitations. The move was no doubt brought on by the ongoing conflict with Aurelius Capital Management, which has been thoroughly discussed here, here and here.

What does this bond exchange mean? First, we need to look at the benefit to current bondholders, then the benefit to WIN and most importantly (for me) what that means for Uniti Group (UNIT).

WIN Bondholders

7.5% 2022 or 2023

Those holding 2022 or 2023 notes, currently at 7.5%, are being offered new notes due in 2023 at 6.375%.

In consideration for the offering, 2022 noteholders are being offered $1,080 in new notes per $1,000 that they currently own. 2023 noteholders are being offered $1,075 in new note per $1,000. That price decreases to $1,030 and $1,025 respectively if the noteholders fail to convert by the early tender date at 5:00 PM EST on October 31st.

For those noteholders, they are accepting slightly lower coupon payments, in exchange for a higher total return upon maturity. For example, someone who holds $10,000 in 2022 notes would receive $10,800 in the new notes. That $800 premium would be payable upon maturity. Their current annual coupon is $750, that would go down to $688.50. Therefore, they are accepting a reduction of $61.50/year in their income stream in exchange for a lump sum of $800 upon maturity.

This exchange results in a higher total return if the bonds are paid at maturity.

7.75% 2021

The exchange for the 2021 notes becomes slightly more complicated. Noteholders have the option of exchanging for the same 6.375% notes, due 2023, in which case they will receive $1,100 per $1,000 if tendered before the early tender date.

However, they also have the option of exchanging for new senior secured notes at 8.625%, due 2025, up to an aggregate principal amount of $50 million. They would receive $950 in new notes per $1,000. Holders who take advantage of this offer would receive larger coupon payments in exchange for a reduction in principal and a much later maturity. Notes in excess of the $50 million maximum would be converted to the new 6.275% notes.

Someone who holds $10,000 in notes could receive $9,500 in the new secured notes. Their coupon payments would be increased to $819.375 from $775 per year.

7.75% 2020

The 7.75% notes can only be exchanged for the new secured notes at the same rate as the 2021 notes.

The secured notes should be very attractive, not only do they pay a higher rate, but in the event of a bankruptcy, they would get paid before the other debt.

In all cases, note-holders are incentivized to exchange early through significantly better exchange rates. Additionally, WIN is offering a consent solicitation which clarifies that the UNIT spin-off was not a default. Noteholders who consent to the new covenants before 5:00 PM October 24th will receive a payment of $2.50/$1,000, those that consent between October 24th and November 2 will receive $2.00/$1,000.

Below is a chart showing the change in principal and annual coupon payments for $10,000 in current principal assuming the exchange is before October 31st.

The Benefits to WIN

I think the benefits to WIN are fairly clear. First, they render the entire legal battle with Aurelius moot. Even if WIN is very confident they can win, the litigation is a distraction and lawyers are not free.

Second, they are essentially refinancing a portion of their 2020, 2021 and 2022 notes, pushing the maturities back to 2023 and 2025. While the 2023 portion will remain very large and continue to be a potential concern, it provides the company more time.

As for ongoing interest payments, if 100% of 2022 and 2023 notes converted before the early deadline, and 100% of the 2020 and 2021 notes converted to the secured notes before the early deadline, the interest payments are essentially a wash.

The $784.6 million in 2022/2023 notes would become $845.6 million, which would reduce interest payments by approximately $4.9 million annually. The $1.46 billion in 2020 and 2021 notes would become $1.387 billion and interest payments would rise $6.48 million annually.

Naturally, it is not realistic to expect 100% of notes to be exchanged prior to the first deadline. Also, at least some entities hold more than $50 million in 2020 or 2021 notes and cannot exchange all of them for the secured notes.

Most likely, WIN will obtain a more laddered debt structure and interest payments will be similar to what they are now.

WIN Common Shareholders

This deal has little impact on the fundamental risks to common shareholders. If it is effective, it does remove the immediate threat of bankruptcy and pushes the practical threat back to 2023. From that perspective, it protects shareholders from an immediate threat of bankruptcy.

However, there will be a very large amount due in 2023, and whether WIN will be able to handle that debt is not any more clear today than it was last week. Common shareholders would likely lose everything in the event of a bankruptcy and that threat will continue to exist until WIN can demonstrate performance suggesting they will be able to handle the new debt in 2023.

Dividends are unlikely to come back and common shares will remain high risk. A bet on WIN common is still a bet that WIN can develop sufficient cash flow to avoid a bankruptcy.

Impact on UNIT

While the threat of a future bankruptcy for WIN will still exist, UNIT has an advantage that WIN common shareholders do not have. A near term bankruptcy, and the risk that the lease would be rejected or renegotiated is a much larger deal in 2018 or 2021 than it will be in 2023.

Every year UNIT has to grow their non-WIN business, decreases the risks to UNIT. UNIT management has remained committed to diversifying away from WIN, and it is a good bet that in 5-years WIN will contribute a much smaller percentage to UNIT's revenue than they do today.

With 23.8 million shares in short interest, the idea that WIN might declare bankruptcy sooner rather than later was a central theme of the bear argument. While other bear arguments remain relevant, if this exchange is accepted, bankruptcy becomes a future issue. With the high dividend, UNIT is an expensive short long-term.

The first week of November is going to have a huge impact on the long and short arguments. We will know whether the exchange was accepted and have more detailed numbers for future debt, we will know whether the Earthlink merger is showing positive progress on WIN's financial statements and we will see what UNIT's finances look like with their acquisitions. These items will likely provide a strong catalyst for either direction.

Conclusion

This offering appears to be a creative way for WIN to avoid extended litigation with Aurelius, a notoriously litigious hedge fund. The largest question mark for all involved is whether current note-holders will accept the exchange. Since the 2020 and 2021 notes needed to be refinanced anyway, WIN seems to be killing two birds with one stone.

As a shareholder in UNIT, I hope this exchange is successful. It pushes out bankruptcy risk for WIN into 2023, which should help the share price for UNIT to recover. The week of October 30th is going to be a huge week for UNIT, with a lot that can go very right and a lot that can go very wrong. UNIT is a potentially high reward stock, but one that investors should keep a close eye on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.