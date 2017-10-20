Credit Check: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Turns out “National Cut Up Your Credit Card Day” was this past Monday. Who knew? Maybe yesterday was “National Bury Your Credit Card Day,” per the little story about Mark and Mary. I would not normally let such an occasion to get away without comment, so consider this your belated NCUYCC Day message.

10-year Treasuries pay 2.3%, but the national average rate of interest on a credit card today is 16.15%, according to CreditCards.com. That’s quite a spread! Sure, the average American doesn’t have the standing of the U.S. Treasury, and given America’s fiscal management over the past several decades, that’s saying something.

Reports I’ve seen indicate that the statistically average amount a person pays for an item after it is finally paid off is 300% of the original price. The savvy investors who frequent this site will surely agree that that is not a good investment!

But it’s not just about numbers. There’s an important cultural backdrop for people’s financial decisions. Several years ago, NPR ran a story about a couple that lost it all after the financial crisis. What did them in, in this particular case, was the large suburban home they bought but couldn’t quite afford, prompting their bank’s foreclosure. Most astonishing of all was that the husband was a professional financial advisor. Going public with his story must have taken extraordinary guts. (As a side note, one of the most brilliant financial advisors I have ever known once routinely carried balances equal to his entire annual income – he overcame this challenge and has used the experience to help others.)

I often quote Citibank CEO Charles Prince’s quote to the effect that when the music is still playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. I think that pretty well describes the blithe recklessness that led to the global financial crisis. But this advisor portrayed by NPR made the personal financial-equivalent statement in explaining how it was that he and his wife purchased a home they really couldn’t afford. He noted that as they surveyed prices in their target neighborhood going up, up, up, they felt they needed to hop aboard the housing train lest they never get on.

I think the same kind of thinking permeates human behavior in general, from tulips to FAANG stocks to run-of-the-mill keeping-up-with-the-Jones. Today people are pretty enthused about the stock market. We should certainly invest in the stock market as part of a broadly diversified program. But you’ve got to have a system that protects you from the downside.

History suggests that only fools think they’re invulnerable to the cultural trends that are in the very air we breathe. Yesterday it was housing; today it is stocks. Both then and now spending on credit has been part of that cultural air. Only by setting up a system that protects you in advance from “irrational exuberance,” to quote Alan Greenspan, can you go the long haul with your finances intact and improved. Take risks, yes, but take precautions as well. Keeping your credit cards in check, if not in fragments, is one good place to start.

