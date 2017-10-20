Atlas Copco Showing Some Muscle

Atlas Copco seldom trades cheap; the shares don't look like a bargain on a DCF basis, but there is upside into the mid-$40's on the basis of margins and EV/EBITDA.

As is often the case with great companies, Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY)(ATCOa.ST) continues to find new ways to do better. The shares pulled back after disappointing second quarter results, but the shares are still up close to 10% from my last write-up on the company (outperforming peers like Sandvik (SVDKY), SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), while lagging Illinois Tool Works (ITW)) and up almost 40% over the past year.

With orders up 17% organically in the third quarter, and the strongest order growth in Compressors in six years, it’s hard for me to argue that the end of the good times is near at hand. That said, valuation remains a sticking point for me. Unless you’re comfortable assuming a nearly double-digit long-term FCF growth rate (possible, yes, but probable?), it’s hard to say that the shares are cheap on the basis of cash flow, though shorter-term metrics can argue for some upside into the mid-$40’s.

From Strength To Strength?

There were some worries after the second quarter results that sluggish performance in Compressors (revenue up 1%, orders up 5%, and flattening trends in small/mid-sized compressors) marked a slowing recovery. Third quarter results showed still-sluggish revenue growth (up 2%), up 14% growth in orders and strong momentum in small/mid-sized products and especially in the U.S. and China.

All told, revenue rose 10% in the third quarter, with Vacuum (up 23%) and Mining (up 17%) leading the way. Compressor, the largest business and one that contributes about one-third of revenue, was the softest, while Industrial was up 8% and Power was up 11%.

Margin leverage continues to develop nicely, with very strong incremental margins in Vacuum and improving margins as Mining recovers. Gross margin improved almost two points, while adjusted earnings rose 18% and margin expanded by about one and a half points. Both Vacuum and Mining saw strong segment growth, up 67% and 24% respectively, and Power was hardly a laggard with 18% growth. Profit growth was more muted in Compressor and Industrial, though, with 2% and 4% (adjusted).

Strong orders suggest that Atlas Copco’s opportunities to grow remain healthy. Overall orders grew 17%, with 14% growth in Compressors. Vacuum orders grew 32% on ongoing strength in semiconductors, while Mining orders rose 22% as equipment continues to improve. Industrial orders rose 11% and Power rose 9%. In terms of end-markets, management noted ongoing strength in semis and autos, while metal fabrication and industrial assembly have started moving up.

Compressor Feeling A Little Pinch?

Compressors are used across a wide range of industries and end-markets, including process industries, HVAC, and “general industrial”. Close to half of Atlas Copco’s compressor business comes from manufacturing (and around 30% from process industries), but no particular end-market accounts for 10% of sales, so it’s a good play on an overall industrial global recovery.

It’s also worth remembering that this is a strong business for Atlas Copco. The company has about twice the market share of its biggest rival (Ingersoll-Rand) with around 25% to 30% share in its targeted markets. Ongoing innovation and product performance remains a powerful advantage for Atlas Copco; energy costs are about three-quarters of the lifetime cost of a compressor and Atlas Copco’s products are routinely 10% to 15% more efficient than its rivals’ products (although Kaeser is a notable exception and its growing share is worth watching).

In the short term, Atlas Copco’s ability to reap the benefits of market recoveries may be somewhat limited. The company has run into some capacity issues, and while it is working with suppliers to resolve them, it could limit near-term growth.

Vacuum’s Upswing Could Last

Around 60% of Atlas Copco’s Vacuum sales go into the semiconductor sector, and the company is benefiting from ongoing spending growth on semiconductor equipment (particularly in high-end/next-gen applications). Although this cycle has gone on for a while, the rise of EVs could perhaps stretch the semiconductor capex cycle – estimates vary, but EVs could demand 10x or more chip content than conventional cars, and supplying that demand could keep companies investing in new equipment for some time to come. Not unlike Compression, though, management has noted some capacity issues emerging here.

Industrial Leveraged To Change

Slowing auto production has been a concern for many companies supplying the sector (like Illinois Tool Works), but there reasons to believe that Atlas Copco isn’t just a volume story here. With new models, auto OEMs are using new manufacturing techniques, including using self-piercing rivets and greater use of adhesives. Retooling, then, gives Atlas Copco an opportunity beyond unit production and ongoing retooling needs for hybrids and EVs should contribute for years to come. Outside of autos (auto OEMs are about 50% of the Industrial sales base), increased use of automated assembly, electric tools, and adhesives should support future growth.

Mining Ready To Show Its Stuff

Atlas Copco’s mining business is due to be spun off (along with the Power segment) as “Epiroc” next year. As I’ve written before, the company offers unusually good margins (at least relative to Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY)/Joy Global) and is a veritable duopoly with Sandvik in the drill-and-blast mining approach used in hard rock mining for metals like gold and copper. With more freedom to reinvest in the business, and perhaps expand into automation and materials handling, Epiroc’s future could be promising.

In the meantime, business should do well as mining companies return to capital investments. Looking ahead, underground mining is likely to become more common in copper mining as surface operations deplete, and alternatives to drill-and-blast (like continuous mining) are a harder sell given added wear-and-tear. Both Komatsu and Caterpillar (CAT) are trying to get traction with continuous mining offerings, but then so are Atlas Copco and Sandvik, and I think it will be difficult to dislodge Atlas Copco and Sandvik in underground mining.

The Opportunity

As is often the case with Atlas Copco, price, not performance, is my main concern. I have no problem with the idea of buying great companies and hanging on for the long term come hell or high valuation. That said, I try to get into those situations at relatively lower valuation levels whenever possible.

I’m still valuing Atlas Copco with Epiroc in the fold. My base-case still calls for 6% long-term revenue versus a trailing 10-year compound growth rate closer to 5%. I’m looking for FCF margins to hit the high teens and drive FCF growth close to 7%. That’s below the trailing growth rate (around 14%), but Atlas Copco has improved its FCF margins from the high single-digits into the mid-teens and I don’t a similar level of improvement is too likely – even great industrials like Illinois Tool Works and Fortive (FTV) find it hard to get past the high teens with FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

My modeling assumptions leave me with a fair value in the $30’s unless/until you’re willing to forecast higher growth rates/better margins or use a lower discount rate. The notion of what is the “right” discount rate could (and has) support entire books, so I’m not going to get into that here other than to say that I would want at least a high single-digit total annual return from Atlas Copco and it doesn’t seem priced for that now.

With that, I’m back to where I usually am with Atlas Copco – love the company, have enormous respect for management, and would love to own it at the right price. There are other metrics by which Atlas Copco shares look undervalued; if you plot out what investors are willing to pay (in EV/EBITDA or EV/revenue terms) for various levels of margin or ROIC, Atlas Copco could trade into the mid-$40’s. I’ve had some success investing/trading that way in the past, but I usually prefer the added comfort of DCF undervaluation. So for the time being, I’ll continue to be a cheerleader on the sidelines for Atlas Copco shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.