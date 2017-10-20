Allergan's Frown Lines Deepen: Time To Reevaluate Management

There’s often a fine line between cute legal strategies and smart legal strategies, and cute is rarely rewarded in the courts. Allergan (AGN), unfortunately, reinforced this point recently when it “sold” its Restasis rights to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York (“Saint Regis Strategy”). Restasis is Allergan’s #2 product by revenue, and the company is defending its patent rights from generic companies who are asking the federal court to invalidate Allergan’s patents and the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board to revoke the patents.

Allergan’s Saint Regis Strategy was intended as a legal maneuver for the latter proceeding, but had implications on the federal court trial. Now this issue has been covered extensively in the media given its irregularity (i.e., selling Restasis to the tribe so that it may invoke a sovereign immunity claim to negate the administrative board’s jurisdiction over the proceeding), so we’ll refrain from repeating that analysis.

What we wanted to focus on today is Allergan’s management team and the Board. Let’s consider something for a second. Two things fundamentally drive a company’s value in the public sphere: 1. your ability to generate sustained cash flows at high margins and 2. your reputation/perception of the management team to deliver it.

One drives the economic value of a company, and the latter the “multiple” that an investor is willing to pay on its earnings. Companies can range anywhere between a commodity producer (low cash flows and low multiples) and a tech company like Google where cash flows are healthy and there’s a perception/reputation premium on the stock price.

For Allergan, in the past few quarters, we’ve seen a significant erosion of both economic value and reputation, to which we ask.. WTH is this company doing???

That question isn’t hyperbolic and it isn’t a “hot take.” It’s a legitimate shareholder question. At some point in this entire Restasis fiasco/defense strategy, an outside attorney stepped into Bob Bailey’s office (Allergan’s Chief Legal Officer), and briefed him on the Saint Regis Strategy. We’re going to sell your #2 product to a Native American tribe so they can make a claim of sovereign immunity. At that point, someone, anyone on his team (or preferably him) should have asked two questions: 1. Won’t this be seen as a thinly veiled way to skirt the administrative proceedings and be considered a sham transaction? And 2. are you kidding me??

Entertaining the strategy is one thing, but underwriting it is another. Instead of discarding the idea outright, Mr. Bailey instead said on CNBC “My first reaction was: ‘This is brilliant,” which reminds us of that particular quote by Inigo Montoya in the movie Princess Bride:

“You Keep Using That Word, I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means”

At best, you’ll have preserved your patents in an administrative proceeding, while obviously invaluable, it comes at the cost of your reputation and that of your company’s. So save the cash flow, but sacrifice the reputation and compress the multiple? Where’s the value add there? At worst, it weakened your overall legal position, casting your entire defense strategy in a negative light.

Your strategy to defend the patent in one proceeding (USPTAB) also impacted the other (federal court). Almost any federal judge would have had to ask the questions posed by Judge Bryson, and immediately question the legitimacy of the entire transaction. Although he never based his patent invalidity ruling on this issue, it’s clear that he was highly skeptical of the entire ordeal.

The Public Arena

In the court of public opinion and even market opinion, the reaction was more immediate and negative, as the media questioned the overall ethics of the transaction and investors quickly decamped because it hinted at the weakness of Allergan’s position. Why undertake a legally questionable and reputationally controversial strategy unless you had to? The stock price had fallen by close to 10% even before Monday’s ruling.

Now the issue before the USPTAB has yet to be resolved, and perhaps it’s a moot point given Judge Bryson’s ruling on Monday to invalidate Allergan’s Restasis patent. Allergan now plans to appeal the ruling, and that appeal process will likely drag this case out in the federal courts until next year. Wall Street though has already zeroed out any revenue expectations for Restasis beyond 2018, and the stock price today reflects that.

What the stock price today also reflects is the market’s low regard for Allergan’s management team. Questionable M&A transactions, failed R&D projects, and a recently fired CFO coupled with a questionably competent CLO begs the question, shouldn’t this company be sold so that its assets will be better managed?

With a downtrodden share price, the volume of this question should and will get louder. Frankly, it’s a fair question to ask because you are your reputation, and today, Allergan’s management team deserves its reputation, but do Allergan shareholders deserve this management team? We don’t think so, and if you do, we have a patent to sell to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.