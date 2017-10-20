Sprint: Short It With Conviction

Sprint (S) has run into some trouble recently, and with a number of negative catalysts building, the wireless carrier looks like a potential short opportunity. Sprint's price action looks to be rolling over near record highs, with selling pressure picking up. Moreover, its continued poor perception, as well as lack of economies of scale make a merger in coming years essential, or its share price could fall further. Additionally, with debt coming due soon, the company's balance sheet looks under duress. In order to take advantage of this short opportunity, using a put spread strategy could make a lot of sense.

Price Action

Sprint's share price has been rolling over in recent years as investors lose faith in the company's ability to complete a merger, as well as its worsening capital structure. Leading into 2017, Sprint's share price rose to record highs with strong upward momentum. As merger talks with T-Mobile (TMUS) became less certain however, investors began to re-price the company based on its potential risks, as opposed to the optimism associated with the merger. Sprint breaking below its $8 level was a significant violation of support, and now selling pressure is picking up. Until a positive catalyst is introduced, riding this trend lower looks like a potentially profitable strategy.

Fundamental Narrative

Although Sprint has made efforts to improve its operations in recent years, it is still plagued by similar problems. For example, the wireless carrier's perception is still relatively negative among consumers. Moreover, Sprint's lack of economies of scale leave it at a major disadvantage to larger competitors in its space.

In the most recent quarter, total wireless service revenue fell 6% annualized to $5.7 billion, with the firm adding 88,000 net postpaid phone customers versus 173,000 in last year, according to management. Additionally, the company continues to churn through postpaid phones, while the industry as a whole is lessening its churn rate. This signals that the low cost of switching to different carriers for consumers is negatively affecting Sprint. The wireless carrier's postpaid phone churn ticked up to 1.50% from 1.39% a year ago.

Sprint's total wireless service revenue market share has fallen from nearly 16% in 2013 to 14% in 2016, according to its most recent earnings report. When considering the importance of the lucrative postpaid phone market, accounting for about 80% of total wireless phone connections in the U.S., Sprint is only serving around 30% to 40% as many postpaid phone customers as Verizon (VZ), or AT&T (T).

Meanwhile, Sprint's smaller size is leading to significant cost disadvantages relative to its larger rivals. Scale is important to profitability in the wireless industry due to the fixed costs associated with maintaining wireless infrastructure, as well as other services to customers.

For example, Sprint spends among the most in its peer group on network service delivery per connection. Sprint's cost of service per connection is about $13 per month. In contrast, Verizon spends less than half of that, at only around $6 per month.

Unless a merger of some kind occurs with Sprint, it will be difficult for the company to overtake rivals. The company's inability to increase market share, while also generating smaller profit margins is taking its toll Sprint's share price.

Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet is also something to be concerned about. Sprint's debt to assets ratio has risen to record levels in recent years, and even more concerning, it has number of liabilities coming due in coming years.

Below is a chart from Bloomberg showing Sprint's bond principal payments coming due through 2020. The company is dealing with more than $11 billion of debt maturing over this span. It also has roughly $1.3 billion of bonds due in 2017, and $3 billion that mature in 2018.

With debt maturing at a fairly quick pace in coming years, Sprint is left with the option to either refinance, or default. Refinancing could be costly as interest rates move higher, and Sprint's fundamental situation worries potential investors.

Moreover, some of Sprint's debt is used as a portion of collateral for its spectrum, meaning that spinning off a part of its 2.5 gigahertz wireless airwaves into a separate company would be a complex endeavor. Management is clearly in a bind, and the pressure is mounting.

Additionally, Sprint's debt to assets is at record levels. This signals there is little room for the company to add more debt, and must find an alternative method to finance its operations. It will also lead to more costly refinancing in coming years. The combination of both rising debt levels, and deteriorating fundamental operations is leading to increased pressure on the company's share price.

The Trade

With all of that said, shorting the company should be done while limiting the risks of a potential merger in coming years. With the risk of a takeover being very real, short sellers need to proceed with caution. This leads me to consider a bear put spread strategy.

The strategy I am looking at is the January 2019 bear put spread using the 7/5 strike price. The strategy will cost roughly $0.85, to gain $1.15 should the stock fall below $5 by expiration. This equates to a 135% gain. While the loss potential is not as severe as if Sprint was bought out, or merged over the coming year, investors need to understand that you can lose the premium paid on the option at expiration if the strategy expires out of the money.

Conclusion

Sprint looks like an attractive short at current levels for a number of reasons. Selling pressure is picking up as merger talks for the company abate. Moreover, the company's relatively negative service perception relative to its peers, as well as its lack of economies of scale are weighing on company fundamentals. Sprint's rising debt load, and upcoming payments are also a concern. Ultimately, shorting the stock through a put spread strategy makes sense as a way to gain hedged negative exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are short S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Put Spread