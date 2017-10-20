Skechers Can Go To The $40s

NOTE: This article is an update and should be read as a supplement to my original article published on 7/25 (found here).

Skechers (SKX) reported 3Q:17 EPS of $0.59 vs. consensus of $0.43 and prior guidance of $0.42-$0.47. The beat primarily came from better sales and GM (~$0.10 of the beat) and was partially aided by a lower tax rate (~$0.05). 4Q EPS was guided to $0.09-$0.14 on sales of $860-$875mm (vs. consensus of $0.13 and $$874 respectively).

While looking through the model, gross margins were the biggest upside surprise, expanding ~187bps vs. guidance of a 20-40bps increase. I estimate this difference added ~$0.10 to EPS beat, and management attributed the strength to international sales mix plus an added currency benefit during the quarter. International wholesale grew 25.7%, with notable increase coming out of China (up 50%) and Europe (specifically the U.K).

The 4Q:17 guidance implies operating margins increasing for the first time in 6 quarters. Management expects US wholesale to accelerate into 4Q and going into 1Q and the rate of sales to be sustained into next year. Previously stated operating margin goals of 11-12% next year and 13-14% in the next 2-3 years are still on the table and seem more and more likely considering the outsized growth abroad. What this tells me is that there is a strong possibility of earnings in the ball park of $2.50 and over $3.00 in FY18 and FY19 respectively. This would also imply throwing off more than $2.25/share in FCF in each year, in addition to the already solid cash balance of $5.12/share (net cash = $4.34/share).

Valuation is really interesting here, and I don't see why shares can't trade in the mid $30's in the near term, and the low $40's in the medium term (6-12 months). There is a very visible pathway to $2.50 in EPS with over $7.00 in cash only 5 quarters away. $33 would equate to only 13x (10x ex cash) a base case on next years' numbers, an EXTRAORDINARILY affordable price given a firm growing double digits that has grown the top-line double digits for the past 4 years.

There is even a bull case where the stock reaches over $40 in the next 6 months. 1Q:18 remains this catalyst in my opinion. If management can show that these sales can be sustained while SG&A growth slows, yielding these type of earnings the stock has a large amount of upside to come. In this scenario, 17x FY18 of $2.50 and 15x FY19 of $3.00 = $42.50-$45.00, with the strong cash balance adding even more to the upside (especially if a repatriation provision is included in any new tax legislation).

Bottom line: The stock is poised to outperform, supported by strong growth coupled by a very attractive valuation.

Anecdotally; SKX pointed to accelerated growth in Europe China and South Korea, which all bode very well for Guess (GES). You can read my GES bull piece here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.