An Analysis Of Sprott Focus Trust

Upon examining the market as a whole, I believe it might be wise for investors to focus on dividend paying stocks as a means to protect downside risk and still participate in the market without worrying about market timing. As such, I believe I’ve found a good candidate in the Sprott Focus Trust (FUND). In this article we will assess the fund’s merit as an investment by examining its financial statements, distribution, and any capital appreciation potential it has.

Investment Thesis

FUND offers growth, income, and diversification; Can effectively be used as a core equity holding for investors of all risk appetites.

Fund Overview

Objective: Long-term capital appreciation

Strategy: Undervalued small, mid, and large cap stocks

The quarterly distribution

Cash Flow, stability, and tax benefits

Although not mentioned in the objective, part of FUND's value proposition is high current income in addition to capital growth. While the distribution is paid quarterly, all indications show that the distribution is stable as there is less than 1% deviation going back 5 years. Furthermore, given how the majority of FUND's distributions are LT. Cap. Gains or dividends, the income generated is generally taxed a more favorable rate than ordinary income.

But are the distributions sustainable?

By all indications, yes. In addition to having almost $2 million in undistributed net investment income, FUND is generating enough to cover expenses, and Net Assets have increased year over year. Another indication of being financially health is the fund's ability to grow Net Asset Value. Compared to other high income closed end funds whose NAV tends to decline over time, FUND is able to achieve capital appreciation.

(Source: FUND 2016 Annual Statement)

Capital Appreciation Potential

As you can see from the chart below, FUND can be used as the core equity holding in a portfolio due to its capital growth and negative correlation to bonds. This allows investors to have a balanced income portfolio in which they can achieve portfolio growth and not take unnecessary risks because value stocks tend to outperform in bear markets due to cash flow. The tradeoff for owning FUND is that it doesn't quite offer the same growth of a traditional equity fund which makes this position most appropriate for income investors.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

