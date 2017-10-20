AT&T And Time Warner:  The Merger Is Still Returning 2.78%

This will likely be our last post detailing the drawn out merger between AT&T (T) and Time Warner (TWX). We are just about a year into this drama as the deal was officially announced on October 22 of last year. In the that time, we have gone from governments around the world being against this merger to dwindling opposition. Politicians love to hear themselves talk especially when it is supposedly in defense of the common man. Alas, facts do sometimes get in the way of a good story. Simply put, a vertical integration that is due to enhance a consumer product without squashing competition should be welcomed by all neutral parties. On the other hand, a rumored merger between T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) is likely to harm competition and face stiff opposition from the government. But we will save that argument for another day.

Just recently, Brazil's competition committee, aka CADE, gave its seal of approval with minor concessions. That is, AT&T will not have to sell its Brazilian DirecTV/Sky asset. This was never really a concern as it only amounts to a fraction of the overall size of T. High-end estimates for the value of the Latin American assets were around $6b with Brazil being about 2/3 of this. With T's pre-merger market cap at roughly $225b and TWX at $80b (not quite the $85b as originally announced given the poor performance of T stock), a $6b item was not going to get in the way. Nonetheless, a delay in the approval would have pushed the entire deal timetable back, so we are glad to clear this hurdle.

With Brazil out of the way, this only leaves the US's review. We know that the delayed appointment of the new antitrust chief could have been slowing the progress internally (despite the public claims that the DOJ was operating business as normal). Now that Delrahim is on the job, there should be no doubts about the process moving along. Obviously nobody outside of the DOJ knows how the review is progressing. But if nothing else, the DOJ is likely to be subconsciously biased towards approving the deal. They would hate to appear to have been swayed by Trump (of course, Trump has gone silent on the matter while praising AT&T for being a "fantastic" company.) There have been various leaks about a mid October approval date. There is a chance that the US was waiting for Brazil (seems silly), but we never gave much credence to these reports of an October close. AT&T is still officially expecting a December 31 closing. But even they have admitted to hearing the rumors (no doubt with a pleasingly wry grin). We are approaching this deal like AT&T. We are budgeting for a year-end close, but we'll be quite pleased if we get paid before this.

With the deal all but complete, the analysis mostly turns to the numbers. Before the Brazilian announcement, the deal price was trading at about a 4.3% premium to TWX's market price. After the announcement, the spread has shrunk to 2.78%. While this is a nice, quick compression, 2.8% is still a decent return (and this is a clean number with no more dividends to consider). We would be foolish to call this a riskless return - there is still a chance that the DOJ surprises us all and rejects the deal or delays it. But in terms of equity market exposure, it seems like a safe bet. A year-end completion gives us an annualized return of about 13.9%. We always say that a 12-15% annualized return is the bogey for professional risk-arb guys. If we move the completion date up to an arbitrary November 15, we are looking at a 37.5% annualized return. But as we have said in the past, we try not to use annualized spreads in the short term. There is too much movement in the numbers. Of course, we still theoretically have to watch the lower collar point of $37.411. But given the way AT&T is trading, we think this is not really in play. Nonetheless, if T were to rally, it would most likely be under a bullish scenario so the spread would be compressing (after adjusting the ratio from 1.437 to 1.3).

Not to get carried away, let us take another look at the risk of the deal in terms of numbers. Media stocks, TWX's peers, have all been underperforming lately. Disney (DIS), Fox (FOX), and CBS (CBS) over the last three months are down -6.4%, -1.1%, and -9.7% respectively. The S&P 500 (SPY) is up about 4.6% during this time period. Underperformance during the merger period ranges from -12% to -16%. On an outright basis, these comps are up an average of 5.4% over the deal period. TWX is up about 30% since the deal was announced. The point is, if the deal were to break, TWX would get hit hard. On the flip side, using the same comp analysis, T might be unchanged given that Verizon (VZ) is roughly flat over the last year at -1.9% (we don't like to use TMUS or S because of all the merger speculation among them). Of course, in the very short term, T would knee jerk higher because of short covering. Nonetheless, if we blend together the expected return of +2.8% with the downside of 28% (we like to use a combo of the outright TWX move and the move of its peers) and using an implied probability of completion at 95%, we get roughly a 1.2% return (we get the 95% probability because the expected return fits into the 12-15% annualized range...plus it just feels about right to be honest). Obviously this is slim pickings, but the point is to provide a mathematical backdrop to the risk/return evaluation. There is a big qualifier to all of this: anyone can plug in any number they want to support their argument. We think we are using a fairly aggressive downside, the static upside, and a conservative probability of completion.

To wrap it up, we think the deal is done deal. There is still 2.8% of risk-arb return to be grabbed (to be fair this is a gross number not including commissions or other potential small slippage). We think even this smallish return is worth it considering the probability weighted downside. And borrow is still cheap and plentiful. Or if you are a T bull at these levels, you can get it a few percent cheaper by grabbing some TWX outright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.