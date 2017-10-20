Johnson & Johnson: Create Your Own Dividends

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently experienced a great combination of positive events. The company just reported a blowout Q3 earnings report, where revenue and earnings estimates were exceeded. Johnson & Johnson is also benefiting from a reversal of the verdict of the talcum powder cancer risk case.

Johnson & Johnson Stock is Overbought

These news items drove the stock up over 3% in one day. The stock is now in an overbought condition with a stretched valuation. I expect the stock to pull back a little and or level off after this strong run up. I am not just talking about the strong one-day move. The stock is up about 25% over the past year. That was with the talc verdict looming over the company. The current overbought condition makes the stock ripe for a covered call strategy.

The chart above shows that the stock is overbought according to the RSI indicator (over 75) at the top of the chart and the stochastic oscillator (over 80) at the bottom of the chart. The overbought condition suggests that the stock is likely to retrace or level off for a while.

You can see in the chart that the stock pulled back and leveled off for 2 to 3 months after the last two overbought conditions. As a mature dividend paying stock with single-digit annual earnings growth, Johnson & Johnson is not likely to sustain a prolonged period of a parabolic move higher. Some leveling off should be natural at this point for this type of stock.

Valuation is Stretched

Johnson & Johnson is now trading with a trailing PE of 24. This is 20% higher than the company's five-year average PE of 20. This is also 9% higher than the S&P 500's trailing PE of 22. JNJ's price to cash flow ratio of 18.8 is also stretched. This is about 15% above the company's 5-year average price to cash flow ratio and about 7% above the industry's P/CF ratio.

I like to use P/CF to value the company because JNJ is a dividend paying stock. Cash flow is what is used to pay out the dividends. So, P/CF is a natural valuation measure for JNJ in my opinion.

I do acknowledge that the valuation will increase while the market increases and while the company is performing well fundamentally. However, I think that the combination of a stretched valuation and an overbought condition in the stock will lead to another pull back or leveling off phase. I expect that phase to last about 2 to 3 months, which is in line with previous overbought occurrences.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a strategy that current JNJ investors can benefit from.

Covered Call Strategy

Those who own the stock can consider selling a call option for every 100 shares that they own. By doing this, the investor can benefit from time decay on a slightly out of the money call option.

Consider selling the January 19, 2018 expiration $145 call option. It is selling for $2.00 as I'm writing this. If you owned 100 shares of JNJ and you sold this call option, $200 will be credited to your account. That is like getting an extra 1.4% dividend payment.

If the stock drops or levels off and remains below $145 by January 19, the option will decay and eventually go to zero. Since you sold the call option, you keep the premium of $200. In fact, you'll keep that premium regardless of where the stock goes.

Final Thoughts on the Covered Call Strategy

The risk to this strategy is that the stock could continue to increase over the next few months. If the stock rises above the strike price of $145 by expiration, you could be called away from the stock. This means that your position would be sold. The good news is that would lock in any gains that you accrued since you bought the underlying shares. The negative side is that you'll have to pay taxes on your gains and you might not want to exit your position.

Therefore, do the strategy if you don't mind exiting the position at $145. Make that a part of the strategy. If you are not comfortable with that, then don't do it.

I see Johnson & Johnson as a great company. So, I think it is fine to hold onto the stock for the long-term. The fundamentals (revenue and earnings growth) are sound. This should give the stock stability over the long-term. I just think the stock is likely to calm down over the next few months, making the covered call strategy a success.

