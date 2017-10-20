Will SPDR Dividend ETF SDY Underperform In 2018?

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the attractiveness of the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) as an investment option. To do so, I will evaluate its recent market performance, fund characteristics, and trends in the market as a whole in an attempt to determine where the fund may be headed in the short-term and in to 2018.

First, a little about SDY. The fund's objective is to match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. This index is designed to measure the performance of the highest dividend-yielding companies in the S&P Composite 1500 Index that have also followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. While many ETFs focus on dividend-paying companies or high yields, SDY has a specific focus on companies with raising payments. The fund currently sits at $93.31 and its most recent quarterly dividend payment was $0.52/share. Based on that payout, SDY is yielding 2.22% annually. Year to date, the fund has underperformed the broader market. In 2017, SDY has given investors a total return of just under 11%, while the S&P 500 has returned almost 14.5% during the same time period. While SDY's objective is not to mimic the S&P 500, it's an important benchmark to see if funds or sectors are outperforming or underperforming the market as a whole. Given this statistic, and the ever-changing market conditions, I want to analyze SDY to see if 2018 will offer investors alpha, or if it will be another year of underperformance.

To begin, let me highlight it has been no secret investors have loved dividend funds since the depths of the recession, and SDY is no exception. On an annualized basis, SDY has returned almost 9% per year for the past ten years, indicating it is a very strong fund. As low rates have dragged on for longer than most expected, investors continued to flock to SDY to take advantage of a higher than average yield. The fund's five year annualized return exceeds 14%, so clearly, this strategy worked even better as the bull market got underway. However, the dividend craze is starting to wear thin, as we have gone through a few Fed rate hikes, with more on the way. As investors bid dividend funds higher and higher the yields have shrunk, to the point where they barely exceed the yield offered by the broad market. For example, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is currently yielding just under 2%, and this fund offers investors the entire S&P 500, rather than just the 107 stocks that make up SDY. Now SDY's yield could move higher, but that would require one of two things to happen: The stock price would need to decline or the stocks that make up SDY will need to hike their dividends. However, without a substantial move on one or the other, I personally don't see SDY's yield being especially attractive right now, and it seems unlikely dividend focused investors will be drawn to it at current levels.

On the flip side, SDY is more attractively priced than the broader market, so while its yield may not draw income oriented investors, its valuation might favor more cautious investors. Given that the market seems to be reaching all-time highs on almost a daily basis, investors need to ask themselves how long valuations can continue to be stretched, because all good things do not last forever. SDY currently has a Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 21. By comparison, the S&P 500 currently has a P/E of 25.55, well above its historical mean of 15.68. Therefore, if an investor was concerned about valuations, SDY would look like the more attractive play. Further, it should provide less downside risk if the market turns around, as stocks/funds with the most outstretched valuations will probably get hit first, and the hardest.

Re-focusing back to the dividend dilemma, SDY's commitment to only holding companies which increase their dividends for at least 20 years may be preventing it from holding some of the fastest dividend growers at the moment, especially in the financials sector. As most of the major banking institutions slashed dividends during the recession, they would have been dropped from SDY's portfolio (if they were even in it to begin with). While this makes complete sense, these same banks are now some of the most aggressive dividend hikers, which is helping raise the yield of funds that own them, but not SDY. Take JP Morgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) as an example. Both aggressively raised their dividends for Q3 2017, JPM by over 10% and BAC by over 30%. While I realize that SDY is committed to sustainable dividends, not just high yields, its inability to capture some of the biggest firms who are focusing on raising their yields may be holding them back. If investors are screening for yield, SDY would fall below other dividend funds, and even value funds whose primary focus is not growing the dividend. Take the Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV) as a perfect example. At its current price and last dividend payment, the fund is yielding 2.42%, which is more than SDY, yet it is not even a dividend focused fund! And it is not because the fund is under-performing (and therefore keeping the yield high). SCHV is up almost 12% year to date (including dividend payments) and its exposure to financials is a primary reason. BAC and JPM are two large holdings in the fund. My conclusion is that while SDY is a fund focused on dividends, it seems to be losing out, in terms of yield, performance, and by not capturing some of the biggest companies committed to raising their dividend.

On a more macroeconomic level, I also expect SDY to experience some pressure short-term. However, the bright side is that it may only be short-term. My reason for this is the December rate hike is looking like an almost certainty. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, the probability of a rate hike in December currently stands at over 93% (including the small potential for a .50 basis point hike). Just a week ago this figure was at 83%, but strong economic numbers and an even-minded Fed basically have investors pricing in the hike as a sure thing. The impact on SDY is rate hikes in general don't benefit the fund, since it raises the yield on risk-free investments, lessening SDY's attractiveness by comparison. This is why I expect some continued near-term pressure on the fund. However, all is not lost. While investors are pretty clear in their view on December, 2018 is as clear as mud. Futures indicate the likelihood of another hike in January are slim (under 5%) and the outlook beyond that is split. The odds are roughly 2 -1 that rates will be held constant through May, and it's not until the June 13, 2018 meeting that the majority consensus is for another rate hike. The takeaway? While another rate hike seems imminent, future hikes could be a long way off, and stable dividend funds like SDY could surely prosper in the first half of next year.

Bottom-line: SDY is a strong fund, and has served investors well since the recession. However, as the bull market rages on and interest rates climb, investors are turning to broader market funds and specific sectors like financials that tend to outperform during strong economic periods. This has caused SDY to lag the broader market. While I am a strong believer in dividend funds for the long haul, SDY's valuation may be getting a bit stretched, as its yield barely exceeds 2% and its P/E is high by the funds historical standards. At this point, I don't see an obvious catalyst that would allow SDY to outperform the broader market and would hesitate to add positions at this time. While this is not a fund I would ever advocate selling outright, I would caution new money to wait for a better opportunity to come along.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVY, SCHV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.