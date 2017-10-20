Washington Prime Group: From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, An Update

Therefore, are preferred investments in WPG still warranted at their current prices?

In fact, it performed near the bottom of its peer group of shopping centers and mall REITs.

My one and only article concerning Washington Prime Group (WPG): A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor was written December 23, 2016, when I concluded:

However, as far as I'm concerned I really don't feel that, at these prices, either is a very good buy because I'm not impressed by the yields and I'm not overly impressed by the performance of this company over the past two years.

Let's see how the commons have performed over the past year since I wrote the initial article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



It appears that over the past year, WPG's share price has fallen from $11.85/share on 10/19/16 to its current $8.55. However, it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of 0.25.

Now, let's compare WPG's performance to its peers over the past year. They are Alexander's (ALX), Macerich (MAC), Saul Centers (BFS), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), CBL Associates (CBL), and Kimco (KIM) over the past year.

Not a happy chart, it illustrates that WPG performed in the midst of its peers that performed at the bottom of the group, averaging down between -25% and -32% for the year.

According to the Finviz summary of WPG's financial highlights shown above, this company is valued at $1.59 billion. It earned $171.50 million on $819.30 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 5.07. YTD it is down an unhealthy -17.87%. Its current D/E is reported at 3.17.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, in spite of the less than stellar Finviz report, WPG actually earned income during the period, which is encouraging, as is its relatively large size.

WPG Preferreds 12-23-16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best WPG-H 8/10/17 1.875 25.63 1.875/25.63 7.32% Best WPG-I 3/27/18 1.71875 24.54 1.71875/24.54 6.98%

How have they performed since then?

WPG preferreds 10/19/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best WPG-H 8/10/17 1.875 25.20 1.875/25.20 7.44% Best WPG-I 3/27/18 1.71875 25.16 1.71875/25.16 6.83%

H is a better buy because of its higher yield; however, because it is priced above par value and currently callable, if called, the holder stands to lose .20/share, although he would probably receive at least one dividend distributions totaling $0.47. I chose the H as best because if uncalled it will earn its holder the better yield that might continue to be paid for years to come, all for only $0.04/share more.

However, as far as I'm concerned I don't feel that, at these prices, either is a very good buy because I'm not impressed by the yields and I'm not overly impressed by the performance of this company over the past year.

