Bulls Have Nearly Regained Control Of Gold's Interim Trend

Gold has remained in a holding pattern since last week as the bulls fight to re-establish control over the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. The odds still favor the bulls, however, as we'll discuss in this commentary.

Gold prices rallied back on Thursday from its weekly low as the dollar and global equities showed weakness. Gold rose by 0.6 percent to close at $1,290 after losing 6 percent since Sept. 8. Meanwhile silver rose 1.24 percent at $17.19.

Global stock markets slipped from record highs on Thursday after a flurry of underwhelming earnings reports. Demand for safe-haven assets was in evidence Thursday as U.S. Treasury bond prices were higher along with the Yen currency and precious metals.

One of the latest developments which may impact the gold market in the short-term was announced late Thursday. The U.S. Senate has approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic Support. The Republican-controlled Senate voted for the budget measure by 51-to-49, which would add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade in order to pay for proposed tax cuts.

Any deficit and debt increases caused by tax cuts would likely be a catalyst for additional safe-haven purchases of gold by investors who fear the potentially inflationary impact of a rising federal debt levels.

Meanwhile, a report that President Trump is leaning toward Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is perceived as a less hawkish candidate, as the next Fed chair had weighed on the dollar earlier in the session and lent some support to gold prices. Trump concluded interviews with the five candidates, including current chief Janet Yellen. According to news reports, he could announce a decision as early as next week.

Before we turn our attention to the near-term outlook for gold, let's briefly examine the technical condition of the U.S. dollar index. The dollar index (DXY) rose on Tuesday above its 15-day (3-week) moving average after spending the last few days below it. However, it slipped back under the 15-day MA on Thursday, as can be seen in the following graph. Of greater importance, however, is the dollar's intermediate-term benchmark, the 60-day moving average. I wrote in my previous gold commentary, "A weekly close under the 60-day MA, which is visible at the 93.00 level in the DXY chart below, would increase the chances of a gold rally since the yellow metal normally responds favorably to greenback weakness." To date, the DXY has resisted the attempts of dollar bears at pushing the index under the 60-day trend line. Thus, the intermediate-term position of the dollar remains stable. This in turn is putting some pressure on the dollar-denominated gold price and making it harder for it to make upside headway right now.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

A close decisively under the 93.00 level in the DXY would be good news for gold bulls, however, since this would qualify as a weekly closing violation of the intermediate-term trend line. It would likely encourage short-covering in the gold market since gold bears would fear additional weakness in the U.S. currency, which gold prices are denominated in.

Regardless of the outcome, the dollar's current technical position as discussed here doesn't negate the recent immediate-term (1-3 week) buy signal in the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold proxy. Remember that a buy signal under the rules of the 15-day MA trading method is predicated on a 2-day higher close above the 15-day trend line, provided that the gold price has declined more than 4% from its nearest high. IAU met the conditions for this last week, and provided it doesn't violate the nearest pivotal low of 12.11 (the Oct. 6 intraday low) on an intraday basis, the buy signal for IAU will remain intact.

Also worth mentioning, a weekly close above the 60-day trend line (see chart below) would be an important step in repairing the intermediate-term uptrend for IAU (and gold) which was established earlier this year. I would reiterate that as long as IAU remains above the 12.11 level the bulls still enjoy a slight advantage over the bears in their attempt at re-establishing control over the interim trend. More importantly, if IAU can recover above the 60-day moving average (blue line in above chart) by the end of this week it would likely catalyze another rally leg next week as the bears are spooked into covering short positions.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Recent developments in the actively traded gold mining stocks provide us with some additional insight into the gold price outlook. In a commentary last week, I mentioned that the intermediate-term internal improvement which is taking place below the surface of the actively traded gold and silver mining stocks. This is evident when examining the internal momentum indicators for the gold stock group, one of which is shown below.

The gold stock internal momentum indicators are used to measure the overall path of least resistance for the broad gold stock market (seniors, mid-tiers, and junior miners). These indicators are based on the new 10-week highs and lows for 50 of the most actively traded mining shares. Essentially this series of indicators shows the rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-new lows across various time frames. Since the new highs-new lows are considered by many traders to be one of the best measures of incremental demand for equities, it stands to reason that when the momentum of the new highs-new lows improves, it should lead to buoyant gold stock prices.

The dominant intermediate-term (120-day) component of the gold stock internal momentum indicator series ((GOLDMO)) has shown significant improvement lately and has remained remarkably resilient since last month. Shown below, this indicator has established an impressive rising trend. What's more, the rate of change for this indicator has been accelerating lately.

Chart created by Clif Droke

If this internal improvement continues, it should provide enough upside pressure on gold stock prices to force the sellers to back down and encourage the bulls to regain control over the main interim trend in the coming weeks.

That said, the lack of support from the short-term directional components of the GOLDMO indicator series is what is holding the gold stocks back from taking off. Below is a graph featuring the short-term directional (blue line) and short-term momentum bias (red line) components of the index. Both are in need of a reversal as they continue to reflect residual downside momentum on a short-term basis for the actively traded gold mining stocks as a group.

Chart created by Clif Droke

While I'm remaining pat with my speculative long position in the IAU, I'm refraining from making any additional purchases among the mining stocks until the short-term momentum indicators (above) show improvement. The next couple of trading sessions will likely confirm whether the bulls will succeed in establishing their control over the near-term trend for the mining stocks. Assuming they do, the gold price should benefit from it due to the leading influence of gold mining stocks on the physical gold price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.