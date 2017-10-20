Tesla Should Quit Whining

I wasn't planning on putting together another article on Tesla (TSLA) until my earnings preview in the next two weeks, but the company's whining on Thursday forced my hand. The automaker is now attacking Consumer Reports, claiming the publication is consistently inaccurate and misleading to consumers. Apparently, the magazine that's been around since 1936 and prides itself on independence and impartiality is trying to be anti-Tesla, or so the company would have you believe.

On Thursday, Consumer Reports issued a new report detailing improved reliability of Tesla's Model S luxury sedan, which I encourage everyone reviewing this article to read here. Yes, the headline is positive and in fact it goes further, as seen in the graphic below showing the top of the article.

Now of course, let's not forget the heaping of praise Consumer Reports got from Tesla and its supporters when a version of the Model S broke CR's ratings system a few years ago. Also, take another look at the above article image and see CR is saying that improved Model S reliability shows promise for the Model 3. That's a good thing, so why is Tesla complaining? Well, the CNBC article linked in my opening says the company wonders how CR can predict reliability for a car that they've never tested. Well, perhaps they should have read the article? Here's what CR said:

Consumer Reports doesn't have data yet specifically from Model 3 owners, but it makes predictions on every new and redesigned vehicle based on the manufacturer's history and data from vehicles that share major components. Along the same vein, the new Kia Stinger sports sedan also gets a prediction of average reliability, even though Stinger owners have not yet reported their experiences back to CR in any survey.

So it is not like Tesla is being singled out or anything. Now I know that Tesla and its fans will talk about the Model 3 being smaller and easier to build, etc. Well, the Gigafactory also was supposed to be the greatest thing since sliced bread. How is that working out? It has taken the Model S five years to get to above average reliability, as it was average when CR first reported on it in 2014. Tesla's second vehicle, the Model X, was below average. The company's SUV by Elon Musk's own account was too complex for its own good, and Tesla even acknowledged reliability issues in a sense in July of 2017:

It should also be noted that production quality and field reliability of the Model X, for which Tesla has been fairly criticized, have improved dramatically. It is now rare for a newly produced Model X to have initial quality problems.

That quote came seven quarters after Tesla first started delivering the Model X, and basically a year after it hit volume production. So if Tesla was saying it was now rare to have initial quality problems, and things have dramatically improved at present, it is admitting that there were problems with the X early on, which isn't really a surprise. But for now, let's leave the X out of this story as it likely is a one off.

Here's where I agree with CR and it's average reliability assumption. No matter how much easier the 3 is to build, how many less parts it has, how smaller it is, Tesla has never produced 2,000 vehicles in a week in any quarter, and yet the Model 3 was supposed to go from 100 a month in August to 5,000 per week in December, and feature above average reliability at the start? Did Tesla come out and criticize or disprove electrek, a site that many see as very pro-Tesla, when it stated the Model 3 had already gone through numerous part changes, including the headlights, battery, and seats? If you are already having to replace items, which is perfectly normal for new car platforms, doesn't that tell you something about initial quality?

I know that the Tesla crowd will be all over me for this article, but seriously, who should we listen to? The magazine that's been around and doing this for over 80 years, or the company that produced less than 20% of Model 3 vehicles in Q3 that it said it would? In the end, Tesla should worry less about what Consumer Reports is predicting and more so about actually meeting goals/forecasts/etc., something it rarely does. Perhaps Tesla's CEO should get involved in helping out the production line and fixing the problems that lie where his sleeping bag supposedly rested for the Model X, but instead, he is selling hats. I wish I was joking, but well, this is Tesla these days...

Perhaps the Tesla board of directors, if they are truly dedicated to the long term success of this firm, could wake up and realize that they need a full-time CEO, not someone who spends way too much time with other ventures. I'll be back before the November 1 earnings report with some key items to watch, including whether or not I think the company will manage to lose more than half a billion dollars in a single quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.