Vereit: A 6.8% Covered Dividend And 23% Upside

VEREIT has no problems covering its dividend with recurring cash flow from its property portfolio.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is a promising income vehicle because it produces steady dividend income and the REIT's shares are undervalued in my opinion. VEREIT has robust portfolio and dividend coverage metrics that point to a higher dividend down the road. Importantly, an investment in VEREIT has attractive total return potential. The REIT's shares throw off a 6.8 percent covered yield.

While I think that a lot of real estate investment trusts are overvalued (or on the brink of being overvalued) today, VEREIT makes an attractive value proposition because the company's shares are not valued fairly given the fundamentals of the company. While investors wait for the share price to catch up, investors get paid a fair dividend in the meantime.

VEREIT - Snapshot

VEREIT is a leading net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in single-tenant retail, restaurants, industrial and office properties. At the end of the June quarter VEREIT had invested in 4,105 properties comprising of 91.1 million square feet. The occupancy rate sat at 98.6 percent, indicating that the REIT manages its portfolio pretty well.

VEREIT's property is widely diversified in terms of property type, tenant, geography and industry.

Restaurant chain Red Lobster is VEREIT's biggest tenant, accounting for 7 percent of the REIT's annualized rental income.

VEREIT's (mostly single-tenant) retail properties account for approximately 40 percent of the REIT's real estate portfolio. The occupancy rate in the retail portfolio was 99.1 percent at the end of the June quarter, and nearly half of all tenants were investment grade-rated.

VEREIT's restaurant portfolio represents the higher risk portion of the REIT's business because VEREIT is overly dependent on Red Lobster in this segment. The portfolio's occupancy rate hit 94.5 percent in the June quarter, and the amount of investment grade-rated tenants is negligible.

What About The Dividend?

The good news is that VEREIT's dividend is quite safe.

VEREIT has had some problems in the past under its previous leadership including an accounting scandal in 2014 that tarnished the company's reputation. Further, VEREIT suspended dividend payments in December 2014 but resumed payments in the second half of 2015. Though VEREIT has not prioritized dividend growth since the dividend was reinstated, the REIT's dividend coverage is robust, suggesting that the current quarterly dividend of $0.1375/share is sustainable.

VEREIT's AFFO payout ratio fell into a range of 66-80 percent in the last eight quarters, with the average AFFO payout ratio being only 72 percent.

The REIT Is Undervalued: I See 23% Upside

VEREIT has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $0.71-$0.73/share for the 2017 financial year. Since shares sell for $8.11 at the time of writing, income investors pay 11.3x 2017e AFFO for VEREIT's dividend stream. I think a REIT with that high a level of excess dividend coverage and near-perfect occupancy rates deserves to sell for a higher AFFO (~14x AFFO). This implies a fair value of $10, leaving 23 percent upside on the table.

Your Takeaway

VEREIT has potential to grow its AFFO-based market valuation based on its strong portfolio and dividend coverage stats. While I don't like the company's large exposure to Red Lobster all that much, the positives outweigh the negatives in my opinion. VEREIT pays a flat, yet covered dividend that I think is sustainable based on the REIT's recurring cash flow from its real estate portfolio. Most importantly, I see both capital and dividend upside, which translates into attractive total return potential. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

