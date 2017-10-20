General Motors Profits Are Up, Driven By 17% U.S. Unibody SUV Growth

I detail the lineup and provide feedback from having driven the vehicles - all the pluses and the minuses.

In contrast, the unibody SUVs are up a whopping 17%, or 100,000 units. They now constitute over 31% of GM’s U.S. unit sales, up almost five percentage points.

The pickup trucks and larger body-on frame SUVs are down slightly in terms of U.S. sales this year.

However, those initiatives are only losing money for now. GM’s real growth comes from a lineup of nine unibody SUVs collectively.

In two months, General Motors (GM) stock has added $10 for a 30% return. In this article, I explain one oft-undercovered part of the product portfolio that is delivering GM's bread and butter, beyond the headlines.

What have been the headlines driving GM's multiple expansion over the last two months in particular, as the stock has gone from $35 to $45? Two reasons are most often cited:

Electrification: GM announced that it will bring to market 20 new EVs to build on the success of the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Autonomous driving: Cadillac CT6 is the first car available in the U.S. market where the driver can legally let go of the wheel for an extended period of time (theoretically hours), surpassing the capabilities of Tesla's product line.

Those two reasons for GM's recent 30% stock advance are surely valid reasons, but they have not yet contributed material revenue to GM's financials. The Chevrolet Bolt EV at a monthly sales rate of approximately 3,000 cars globally is not even remotely close to 1% of GM's monthly sales number, which in turn isn't all that far from 1 million cars globally. And Cadillac's SuperCruise functionality is going on sale just now, in an expensive top-of-the-line sedan, the CT6.

Rather, the robustness in GM's profitability from the U.S. market comes SUVs and pickup trucks. However, not all SUVs and pickup trucks, at least not as far as sales volumes are concerned (they may still carry high and improving profitability).

For example, GM's U.S. pickup truck sales are down so far this year. What about the large body-on-frame SUVs made in the Dallas, TX, area? Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are down. Likewise the sister vehicles GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. The Cadillac Escalade versions are essentially flat on a combined basis.

This leaves us with GM's other SUVs. They are the unibody SUVs, sharing vital parts of their development platforms with the sedans. Let's examine what they are, and how well they're doing in the U.S. this year -- with the backdrop that they are widely considered to carry some of the highest profitability of GM's U.S. portfolio:

All numbers are U.S. sales, first nine months of 2017 -

Smallest SUV:

Chevrolet Trax: 60,077 units, up 11%.

Buick Encore: 64,763 units, up 14.7%.

Compact SUV:

Chevrolet Equinox: 212,735 units, up 22.4%.

GMC Terrain: 66,297 units, down 2.4%.

Midsize 2-row SUV:

Buick Envision: 30,458 units, up 397.2%.

Cadillac XT5: 49,840 units, up 129.7%.

Cadillac XT5 + SRX: 49,992 units, up 15%.

Midsize 2 and 3-row SUV:

GMC Acadia: 82,778 units, up 41.4%.

Large 3-row SUV:

Chevrolet Traverse: 88,864 units, up 3.2%.

Buick Enclave: 31,441 units, down 22.8%.

So effectively, what we have here are five sub-categories of unibody GM SUVs for the U.S. market. Nine nameplates in total. How do these numbers stack up collectively? Let's take a look at this table:

(Notice that I have added the discontinued SRX model for year-over-year fairness. The XT5 replaced the SRX in 2016, otherwise skewing the year-over-year comparison)

US Jan-Sep 2017 2017 2016 change Chevrolet Trax 60077 54124 11% Buick Encore 64763 56484 15% Chevrolet Equinox 212735 173736 22% GMC Terrain 66297 67912 -2% Buick Envision 30458 6126 397% Cadillac XT5 + SRX 49992 43482 15% GMC Acadia 82778 58540 41% Chevrolet Traverse 88864 86142 3% Buick Enclave 31411 40703 -23% TOTAL 687375 587249 17%

As you can see in the table above, collectively GM's unibody SUVs grew 17% thus far in 2017. In market which is a hair below the water level, and in which SUVs are widely assumed to be growing 10%-11%, that 17% number shows where meat is for GM.

How has this 17% growth impacted its importance as a percentage of GM's U.S. total portfolio? Let's take a look at this table:

US Jan-Sep 2017 2017 2016 change Unibody SUVs 687375 587249 17% Total GM vehicles 2195502 2212397 -1% Unibody SUV share 31.31% 26.54%

As you can see in the table above, unibody SUVs went from 26.5% of GM's U.S. unit sales to 31.3% so far this year. That's a very large jump, almost five full percentage points. It should be obvious to any observer that given the magnitude of this share shift, no other meaningful GM category can match this improvement in 2017 sales performance, or for that matter be up at all.

Forget all the fluff about self-driving cars and electric cars. Those categories are somewhere between nonexistent to ultra-tiny, in the any meaningful mathematical importance. The only impact those categories are having right now is on GM's stock multiple. Not on actual profits. What really matters for GM's profit growth right now are the unibody SUVs of all sizes.

I was given the opportunity to drive one SUV from each of the five categories listed above, ranging from a day to a week each. Here's what you need to know from each of these five GM unibody SUVs:

Buick Encore (starting $23,915)

The sister car to Chevrolet Trax, Buick Encore is made in South Korea and amazingly it outsells its Chevrolet sister vehicle so far this year, in the U.S. It is also sold as the Opel Mokka X in Europe.

Its main characteristic is that it is very short, which makes it somewhat similar to the Jeep (FCAU) Renegade and Fiat 500x. That makes it less pleasant on the highway, but I think it handles it better than the Jeep in particular.

I found the engine to be somewhat on the weak side, but not too unpleasant. More importantly, it benefits from GM's generally superior ease-of-use cockpit. You'll see this as a recurring theme below, but GM is tied for industry-best when it comes to the "Just jump in and drive" experience. The only exception to this generality were the USB ports, as they were extremely difficult to find, unlike the other GM vehicles.

Chevrolet Equinox (starting $24,525)

The sister car to GMC Terrain, Chevrolet Equinox is the volume leader by far. These nine GM unibody SUVs are up by 100,000 units in the U.S. so far this year, and the Equinox alone constitutes 40% of that increase. Aside from pickup trucks, and the full-size body-on-frame SUVs made in Dallas, nothing is as important to GM in the U.S. market as the Chevy Equinox right now.

I don't think the 2018 Equinox looks as good as the other GM unibody SUVs, and the interior has a couple of issues that annoyed me. The driver's seat bottom had an unusual tilt forward that reminded me of the Nissan Rogue. I got used to it after a day or two, but it's not ideal.

The bigger negative with the Equinox is that it has some very shiny materials around the center stack and the transmission shifter that are a horrible pain on the eyes. I kept having to hold my right hand in such a manner that the reflections wouldn't severely blind me. This is a terrible foot-fault and would cause me to consider another car. A simple choice to apply non-reflective materials in all of these places, would fix this issue.

Other than that, the 2018 Equinox was a pleasure to drive. As with the other GM unibody SUVs, it's got that ease of "get in and go" where everything is easy and falls naturally into place. No need to sit still and figure things out, let alone consulting a manual.

The Equinox and Terrain also are the lone only GM SUVs to offer a diesel option. I drove this diesel engine in a Cruze sedan (it's the same powertrain) and wasn't as impressed as I had hoped. This diesel engine simply isn't as quiet and smooth as the diesels I have been driving recently from Jaguar and Land Rover.

The Equinox and Terrain are in the toughest of all competitive segments, with the sales leaders being Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Toyota (TM) RAV4. Overall, in my opinion, the Chevrolet Equinox is just as good as all of those, and that is reflected in the 22% sales growth this year.

Cadillac XT5 (starting $41,190)

The step up from the "lesser" GM brands (Chevrolet, GMC and Buick) to Cadillac involves primarily one thing for the user's constant experience: The center stack controls. And guess what? Cadillac doesn't do them as well as GMC in particular.

The various "touch-slider" areas where you're supposed to put your finger and press or slide (who knows?) are completely unclear. Are you supposed to put your finger above, under, or right on the chrome bar? It's far from obvious, and very annoying/distracting.

The only other minor annoyance with the XT5 is the transmission shifter, which it shares with the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Buick Enclave. I know that it saves some space and is more advanced given it's all-electronic status. However, it just doesn't work as well. It's not intuitive, and executing a multi-point turn in a hurry can become a thing of minor horror. Please, let's go back to some other shifter, conventional or otherwise.

Other than those couple of items, the Cadillac XT5 is a pure joy to drive. It's easy to use and performs without any oddities and annoyances. It also looks great.

The XT5's flaws are few and easy to fix. It's easy to see how huge a sales success it has been this year.

GMC Acadia (starting $29,995)

The Acadia straddles the 2 and 3 row market by being offered as both. Most will probably get the Acadia as a 3-row, because why not?

Of all the GM SUVs, I found that the Acadia had the least downsides. It doesn't have the most beautiful interior, such as the Buick Enclave. But if you strictly want to avoid the slightest annoyance in the user experience, the GMC Acadia is the way to go.

What do I mean by that? Take the driver's cockpit, for example. It is almost 98% devoid of any shiny/reflective surfaces. The buttons and knobs are large, as in a Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck. And that confusing transmission shifter? Not present in the Acadia. It's got a very conventional one that couldn't be any easier to use.

Yes, the Acadia's interior looks a little bit plasticky and cheap. Even the $50,000-plus Denali trim I drove has these cheesy wood trim inserts that, well, doesn't really tell you whether it's wood or plastic. Rule to automakers: If you can't be 100% certain that it is wood, don't bother putting it in. At least it wasn't shiny.

On the whole, the GMC Acadia is in strong competition for being the most friction-free car I have driven. It pretty much defines "ease of use" and "just get in and go." Small wonder it sells so well.

Buick Enclave (starting $40,970)

All-new for October 2017, the Enclave succeeds its predecessor which had become a segment icon in the early years of its existence, almost a decade ago. Adding the Avenir trim level brings this massive SUV into premium territory, much more so than Denali did for GMC. The Enclave Avenir I drove was just a hair below $60,000 - and yet it felt almost like a value, because of its huge size in combination with soothing brown leather interior. It would be even better if it dropped the fake (or is it real?) wood trim pieces in favor of something less shiny and richer looking.

Compared to the GMC Acadia, the Buick Enclave has two downsides. First, it has a little more chrome and reflections within the driver's eyesight. Not a huge difference, but enough for those with sensitive eyes to notice.

Second, the Enclave employs the same kind of all-electronic transmission shifter as the Cadillac XT5 and Chevrolet Bolt. That is not an improvement in any way, although it is also not the end of the world.

Other than that, I found the Enclave to be as close to flawless as it gets. In particular, the rear space is superb, with a spacious third row for three people, with two bucket seats in front of it. While not as spacious as a minivan back around third row, this is only one step less.

The closest comparison for rear space may be the Volkswagen Atlas. However, the Enclave has the advantage of fitting three people in the third row, which means you can have two bucket seats in the for the second row and still transport seven adults legally. The Enclave also had a better rear suspension and a much better engine than the V6 version of the VW Atlas.

Despite its humongous size, the Enclave feels a lot smaller to drive. Handling and steering are excellent, although not as good as the Range Rover and Range Rover Velar. If you can get over the less-than-average cockpit shiny-material reflections and the transmission shifter, the 2018 Buick Enclave is pretty much perfect.

On the other hand, if those are not to your liking, the GMC Acadia trades the Enclave's size and sophistication for something that avoids those particular potholes. Any large SUV buyer will find something to like between these two models.

Conclusion: GM's very successful unibody SUV lineup

This year's 17% growth in the U.S. makes GM's unibody SUV lineup into a most successful one. It has added 100,000 sales in nine months, compared to 2016, and more importantly these are widely considered among the more profitable product lines.

When you see GM stock go up on fancy announcements of electric and autonomous cars, projects and plans, realize that these unibody SUVs are what's driving GM's U.S. profit growth at the moment. It is these SUVs that subsidize every billionaire on the California coastline buying plug-in electric cars for way under market price -- at your expense, Mr and Mrs America and GM shareholders.

What these unibody GM SUVs have in common is that they are extremely easy to use. Just jump in and go. They lack the complexity of some premium Japanese and European brands, and in this context that's a big positive. Small wonder sales are up 17% this year. Sooner or later, that also will help serve as a cushion under GM's soaring stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. GM hosted production introduction events and provided the cars for review.