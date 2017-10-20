The End is Near for S&P 500 Index Option Selling

Individual investors would be wise to follow suit by abandoning selling calls on SPY and instead shifting to other covered-call strategies.

From early 2016 to now, that squeeze has intensified, resulting in a growing shift among big funds towards selling options on individual stocks instead of against indexes.

Index option selling has been a viable source of income for several years, although incomes have been squeezed since 2009.

Covered calls are a great tool income investors can use to increase their cash flow in the short term even if their portfolios are not focused on dividend stocks. Many high quality closed-end funds, for instance, invoke a “best of both worlds” approach where they purchase a variety of growth stocks and sell options on those stocks to earn income that investors can receive as cash distributions. Many of these funds own growth stocks like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX) while yielding 6% or more.

The way these funds do this is by selling call options on these stocks. This is a common approach among other institutional investors, such as mutual funds, hedge funds, and so on.

When it comes to using options to generate income, funds take two approaches. They can lower their risk by selling options on indexes or on individual stocks. However, a growing trend both on and off Wall Street is to abandon index options and instead focus on individual stock option selling.

While this fits the Chicken Little narrative about reaching for yield, taking on extra risk, and so on, it is also a rational response to a market that is becoming increasingly confident and, at least when it comes to price discovery, more efficient.

Less abstractly, this trend has a very important implication for investors who hold SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and sell options on that index. In short, if this has been your approach to goosing your income stream in the past, you may need to reconsider that approach, abandon SPY, and consider investing in individual stocks or a fund that sells options on individual stocks.

A Quick Primer on Options

If you are unfamiliar with stock options, they are essentially contracts in which a buyer and seller agree to exchange a stock at a certain date at a certain price. Because of this function, many see them as a kind of hedging or speculative derivative, but in reality a better analogy is insurance.

Ceteris paribus, an insurance plan will cost more when the outcome is more uncertain. This is why, for instance, insuring the replacement value of a car (which has a known, fixed limit cost) is a lot cheaper than insuring the liability of destroying other property (since this is unknown and theoretically almost limitless). Similarly, options are more expensive when there is less certainty about future outcomes.

The market expresses its certainty about future outcomes through price volatility. In other words, if a stock’s price rises and falls radically, the market is uncertain about what will happen to the stock, and that, in turn, will make insurance on that stock more expensive.

In any analyses of options and volatility, I note that people tend to equate volatility with fear or bearishness. This isn’t exactly correct. Volatility is an expression of uncertainty—simply, a lack of confidence in whether a stock is going to go significantly higher or lower.

Why This is Important

Uncertainty over a single stock is smoothed out in indices. While we have little confidence in predicting whether Amazon (AMZN) will go up or down 50% in the next 2 years, for instance, we have a lot more confidence that the S&P 500 will probably not go up or down 50% (we are not 100% confident on that, but much more than we are confident on Amazon). If you disagree and feel more confident that the S&P 500 will have a bigger up or downward move than AMZN in the next 2 years, PM me and let’s see if we can arrange some kind of bet on this.

This means that index options tend to offer less volatility and thus less premium for option sellers than individual stock options. In other words, if you’re looking to make income from the S&P 500, you’re probably better off trying to sell individual stock options in S&P 500 companies than in selling options on SPY.

Not only that, but selling options on SPY is yielding less and less income. A quick glance at short-term volatility of SPY shows us a clear downtrend in the last couple of years relative to the post-crisis era:

We’re also at the lowest volatility level in the history of the ETF, although the big spike during the crisis makes it hard to see on this chart:

A 10-year view of the VIX makes the trend clearer—while volatility has slowly eroded since 2009, the erosion in volatility is accelerating quickly:

Looking a bit more closely at volatility itself, we see that both the historical and implied volatility of SPY have been on a downturn for years, but the slope of that downturn is steepening radically since the middle of 2016, and it's getting even faster in 2017:

This is why the SMA for the VIX is falling steeply, from the teens in the middle of the decade to this year's 10:

There is one particularly interesting dimension to this trend: it's the exact opposite of what you'd expect if you looked at changes to the index.

Tech stocks are more volatile, in large part because technology changes much faster and less predictably than, say, consumer staples or utilities or even health care. Tech stocks have also become a much larger part of the S&P 500, accounting for over 20% of the sector after being about 7% of the index back in 1991:

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Here's another chart breaking this down a bit more, also from Bespoke:

Future changes to the S&P 500 are difficult to predict, but there is little reason to believe energy won't continue to decline (especially since OPEC's attempts to increase prices have failed, technological improvements lower energy demand, and alternative fuel prices continue to crash) and technology will not rise.

This is likely to cause even lower S&P 500 volatility in the future, because tech stocks' volatility declines have trailed the S&P 500's volatility, but the industry's maturity and dominance by big players (FAANG) brings with it less disruption, less price volatility, and less churn in the indices. This, in turn, hits volatility--but the Nasdaq's decline in volatility has only started and significantly trails that of SPY:

Note also the recent divergence in tech's volatility relative to SPY. One could interpret that either as a temporary diversion that demands the S&P 500's volatility rises or the Nasdaq 100's volatility falls.

If the latter is true, which I believe to be the case, option-selling income is going to get hit further. And if you make your living by selling insurance to people who are uncertain about the market’s future (remember, that’s what a call option ultimately is), you’ll find the demand for your product is falling because uncertainty is disappearing. That means lower prices—or lower revenue for option sellers.

How Institutions are Reacting—and What it Means for Income Investing

Of course, I could be wrong, and we could see S&P 500 volatility rise to meet the Nasdaq's trendline. If that happens, option sellers could find the tide turning in their favor and the income they can get from index option selling will increase.

Until then, though, anyone who operates in the option market needs to learn how to cope with the lower incomes they are getting from option premia today.

Again, the insurance metaphor is useful. If an insurance company sees, for instance, lower crime resulting in lower insurance sales, they can adapt to the market by developing and selling more expensive insurance products. (This is why more developed and wealthier economies tend to have more complex insurance products, despite life being relatively safer in those economies than in developing nations.)

When it comes to U.S. stocks, that means no longer selling options on SPY and instead selling options on individual stocks. Just doing that on its own will give you an income boost, which is why I have not been surprised to see several actively managed covered-call funds shift away from index options. Most recently, AllianzGI’s Dividend, Interest and Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) announced it would change its investment strategy from its “previous strategy of writing call options on equity indexes” to a new strategy of “writing (selling) covered call options on individual stocks held in the Fund’s Equity Component”.

This is the right move, and my only criticism is that the fund should have done this much earlier. In addition to providing the higher volatility of individual stocks, fund managers will now have the flexibility to sell options on individual stocks as an expression of their view on whether that particular stock is overbought—an ability they did not have with index options.

The lesson for individual investors who sell call options as a source of income is clear: if you want to lower your risk by buying 100 shares of SPY and selling options on that particular ETF, you are going to see diminishing returns just as you have throughout 2016 and 2017. If you focus on selling options on individual stocks, even if it is on a portfolio of 100 shares of each S&P 500 constituent, the premium you will earn will be higher.

