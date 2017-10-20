Apple's Problem Is That It Needs To Stop Trying To Upstage Samsung

Apple may be able to leapfrog OLEDs entirely if it's microLED display acquisition LuxVue eliminates bottlenecks in the near term.

Apple needs to get away from the one-upmanship competitive strategy with Samsung and move back to an advanced LCD display from Japan Display for next year's iPhone.

To remove Samsung from the OLED supply chain for next year's iPhone, Apple is rumored to switch to LG Display, but production issues may arise there too.

One of the reasons rumored for the later-than-normal release date of the iPhone X is production issues with the OLED display at Samsung.

Today, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (AAPL) compete head-to-head in smartphone technology features and sales. Both companies battle to introduce newer and better features than their previous model and those of their competitor. These include OLED and edge-to-edge screens, optical image stabilization (OIS) on both its rear cameras, wireless charging, a lack of a home button, and problematic batteries.

It comes as no surprise that Apple had to have an OLED display just like Samsung. And since Samsung is the dominant manufacturer of OLEDs, of course Samsung had to be the supplier for the ballyhooed iPhone X.

Based on our report entitled "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, And Market Analysis," Table 1 illustrates the dominance of Samsung compared to competitors, showing current and future capacity through 2019.

Rumors for the delayed introduction of the iPhone X stem from low yields of new circuit boards, 3D Touch pressure-sensing components and the OLED display

I first reported delays in an Author's Reply to a reader's comments in my August 23, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Coherent And Applied Materials To Benefit From Strong Growth Forecast For Display Equipment."

Had Apple decided to stick with LCD displays from Japan Display (JDI), which has been supplying LCD displays to Apple, including the iPhone 8, there may not have been delays in the iPhone X and Apple would have had a more technologically advanced single product introduction in 2017 - whether it would have been called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X - but not both. And it wouldn't cost $1,000 because the OLED is more expensive than the LCD. We estimate that the cost of the OLED to Apple is $150, compared to $50 for the LCD. It's a small price difference, but the price differential is magnified from lost sales due to display delays.

The specifications for the X include the Apple A11 Bionic 6-core SoC with Apple GPU, face ID, stereo speakers, fast-charging, wireless charging, iOS 11. These feature alone would have made the 2017 generation a winner. Add to that the Dual 12-megapixel camera, f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture, Dual Optical Image Stabilization, and Portrait Mode on the front and rear camera, and sales could have tracked iPhone previous versions like it did in previous years.

Apple still isn't learning its lesson

OK, choosing Samsung may have been a mistake, but Apple is further compounding the problem by staying on its new path of offering both an LCD and OLED for its "Apple 9" phone next year. Instead of sticking with Samsung, Apple may be moving to LG Display for OLEDs, while at the same time staying with JDI for LCDs.

But is LG Display a worthy alternative to Samsung? If you note in Table 1, the company currently focuses on larger panel sizes for OLED TVs. There are three factories dedicated to mobile, however. All four lines of the AP2-E3 factory has been in production since 2016, but these are only Gen 4 plants with small output compared to Gen 6 plants, and only Lines 2-4 are dedicated to flexible OLEDs.

Only Line 1 of the AP2-E5 factory is starting production in Q3 2017, and Line 2 will begin production in Q4 2017. Line 3 of AP2-E5 and all three lines of factory P9-E6 won't begin production until 2018.

Therein lies a problem for Apple. LG Display is the logical alternative to Samsung, but production won't ramp to full capacity until 2018, and Apple will need the displays by mid-2018.

There's another problem too. The Google Pixel 2 XL phone uses an LG Display-made P-OLED screen it has been reported that the display has muted colors, a bluish tint, or a blotchy, grainy texture that's visible when you scroll down webpages.

On the other hand, JDI had developed advanced LCD panels, which it calls "Full Active LCDs," that seemingly match or exceed some of OLED's advantages at a lower cost.

According to Japan Display,

"This newly-designed LCD module structure will allow the size of a smartphone device to be nearly the same as the display size. It is expected that these features will contribute to create entirely new smartphone designs."

In other words, the border space is only 0.5 mm, much smaller than older LCDs, is even smaller than the one millimeter bezel of an OLED.

Japan Display further said that its Full Active LCDs displays would account for more than 70% of its panels for smartphones and other smart devices in the next FY year ending March 2019.

Investor takeaway

According to an October 19, 2017 article by Reuters,

"Apple's shares fell nearly 3 percent on Thursday on signs of weak demand for the iPhone 8 that caused analysts and investors to question the company's staggered release strategy for its latest phones."

Another recent article in InvestorPlace"

"Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone 7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone."

The flaw in Apple's strategy by moving to an OLED has backfired. If the company continues on this road next year, by introducing an OLED display from a different supplier that is fraught with its own issues and with capacity that may not be sufficient to meet Apple's iPhone 9 launch, then 2018 may be a repeat of 2017.

Instead, Apple should focus on Japan Display's Full Active LCDs, which has a slim bezel design on all four display sides even slimmer than an OLED and is already in production. By focus I mean 100% LCDs, 0% OLEDs, and eliminate the me-too strategy of copying Samsung.

Then in 2019, Apple could possibly use its own microLED display technology it acquired from the acquisition of LuxVue in 2014 to leapfrog OLEDs entirely.

