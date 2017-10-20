Assets Invested In Currency Hedged ETFs Listed Globally Have Increased 33.5% In 2017 To Reach A New Record Of $134Bn At The End Of September

At the end of September 2017, there were 771 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs, with 1,266 listings, assets of $133.79Bn, from 71 providers listed on 26 exchanges in 20 countries.

In September 2017, currency hedged ETFs/ETPs suffered $273Mn in net outflows but have gathered $17.11Bn in year to date net inflows.

Record levels of assets were reached at the end of September for currency hedged ETFs/ETPs listed globally with $133.79Bn, in the United States with $48.37Bn.

All dollar values are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in currency hedged ETFs/ETPs listed globally have increase 33.5% in the first 9 months of the year to reach a new record of $133.79Bn at the end of September, according to ETFGI's Global Currency Hedged ETFs and ETPs Landscape report service.

Record levels of assets were reached at the end of September for currency hedged ETFs/ETPs listed globally with $133.79Bn, in the United States with $48.37Bn, in Europe with $58.90Bn, in Canada with $21.37Bn and in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) with $3.42Bn.

In September 2017, currency hedged ETFs/ETPs suffered $273Mn in net outflows but have gathered $17.11Bn in year to date net inflows compared to $13.47Bn in net outflows at this point last year. Combining market moves and net inflows, currency hedged ETF/ETP assets have increased by 33.5% from $100.18Bn to $133.79Bn.

At the end of September 2017, there were 771 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs, with 1,266 listings, assets of $133.79Bn, from 71 providers listed on 26 exchanges in 20 countries.

At the end of September, there were currency hedged ETFs/ETPs hedged against 15 different currencies with the most assets tracking exposures hedged against the U.S. Dollar with assets of $55.13Bn and $2.11Bn net inflows YTD. According to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and co-founder of ETFGI:

The U.S. market typically has performed poorest during the month of September. This year the S&P 500 was up 2.06% in September and is up 14.24% year to date. The S&P 500 Value outperformed S&P 500 Growth up 3.28% and 1.11% respectively, furthering the perception of stronger economic fundamentals. Energy and Financials were September's top performing sectors, up 9.94% and 5.14%, respectively. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI gained 2.57% in September and is up 20.76% year to date. Emerging markets declined 0.55% in September due to headwinds including a rising dollar but is up 26.95% year to date. The uncertainty of Brexit negotiations and North Korea are still areas of concern for investors.

Xtrackers gathered the largest net inflows from currency hedged ETFs/ETPs in September with $431Mn, followed by Vanguard with $217Mn and BNP Paribas Easy with $118Mn net inflows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.